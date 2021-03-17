Log in
BELLUS Health Inc.    BLU

BELLUS HEALTH INC.

(BLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) on Behalf of Investors

03/17/2021 | 06:59pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of BELLUS Health Inc. (“BELLUS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLU) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

BELLUS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose lead product is BLU-5937, which is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and other afferent hypersensitization-related disorders.

On July 6, 2020, before the market opened, BELLUS announced topline results from its Phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLUE-5937 in patients with refractory chronic cough. According to the Company, the trial “did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of reduction in placebo-adjusted cough frequency at any dose tested.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $9.05, or 75%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.97 on July 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased BELLUS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -57,0 M -45,9 M -45,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 413 M 331 M 333 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 28 570x
Capi. / Sales 2022 599x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart BELLUS HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
BELLUS Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLUS HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,42 CAD
Last Close Price 5,24 CAD
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Bellini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramzi Benamar Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Bellini Chairman
Catherine M. Bonuccelli Chief Medical Officer
Pierre Larochelle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLUS HEALTH INC.36.81%332
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.26%79 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.34%57 100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.17%50 400
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.28%48 204
BEIGENE, LTD.26.70%29 806
