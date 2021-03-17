The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of BELLUS Health Inc. (“BELLUS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLU) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

BELLUS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose lead product is BLU-5937, which is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and other afferent hypersensitization-related disorders.

On July 6, 2020, before the market opened, BELLUS announced topline results from its Phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLUE-5937 in patients with refractory chronic cough. According to the Company, the trial “did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of reduction in placebo-adjusted cough frequency at any dose tested.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $9.05, or 75%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.97 on July 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

