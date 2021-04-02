Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BELLUS Health Inc.    BLU   CA07987C2040

BELLUS HEALTH INC.

(BLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLU INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BELLUS Health, Inc.

04/02/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLU) from September 5, 2019, through  July 5, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased BELLUS securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Bellus Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors that BLU-5937 had a much higher risk of failing to demonstrate efficacy for chronic cough. Accordingly, despite Merck's successful Phase 2 study, BLU-5937 had a high risk of failing its Phase 2 study.

Before markets opened on July 6, 2020, Defendants revealed the truth about BLU-5937's efficacy. They announced that the drug had failed a Phase 2 study of chronic cough patients for whom other treatments had not worked.  Specifically, BLU-5937 was not significantly better than a placebo at reducing the frequency at which patients coughed. The Phase 2 trial showed a "clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant effect only on a subset of patients who had high cough counts (around 32 per day), so the Company was planning a Phase 2b trial focused on those patients.

On this news, indicating that BELLUS had fallen even further behind Merck in developing an FDA-approved treatment for refractory chronic cough, the Company's stock price plummeted over 75% to close at $2.97 on July 8, 2020 on heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased BELLUS securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit  https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/bellushealthinc-blu-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-380/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blu-investor-filing-deadline-bernstein-liebhard-llp-reminds-investors-of-the-deadline-to-file-a-lead-plaintiff-in-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-bellus-health-inc-301261256.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BELLUS HEALTH INC.
10:43aBLU INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the D..
PR
03/31BELLUS HEALTH  : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BELLUS Health Inc...
PR
03/30SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is Being..
BU
03/25BELLUS HEALTH  : RBC Capital Keeps Outperform, US$8 TP on Bellus Health
MT
03/25BELLUS HEALTH  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the BELLU..
BU
03/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
03/24BELLUS HEALTH  : Appoints William Mezzanotte, MD, MPH to its Board of Directors
BU
03/23BLU INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BELLUS Heal..
BU
03/23THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
03/23DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ