Blue Star Capital PLC - Crawley, England-based investing company focused on esports and blockchain - In six months that ended March 31, pretax loss narrows to GBP191,824 from GBP1.2 million last year. Net asset value 0.1 pence per share, down 50% from 0.2p. Cash held down 75% to GBP39,909 from GBP155,563. Chair Anthony Fabrizi says: "The board has minimized the expenses of running the company wherever possible and has not taken any salaries in cash since 1 February 2024. The sales process for SatoshiPay, which is still ongoing, started later than hoped and has also been slower than expected."

Heavitree Brewery PLC - Exeter, England-based pub company - In six months that ended April 30, pretax profit falls 20% to GBP761,000 from GBP947,000 last year. Revenue up 2.1% to GBP3.4 million from GBP3.3 million. Interim dividend raised by 13% to 2.25 pence per share from 2.0p. Chair Nicholas Tucker says: "A retirement planned for the end of this year of one of our longstanding tenants has meant that we have just one pub under notice with no further vacancies within the estate. This should position us well for the second half of the year and we hope for a boost in sales from the Euros football competition and the summer Olympics."

Zephyr Energy PLC - Rocky Mountain region-focused oil & gas company - In 2023, company swings to USD5.1 million pretax loss from a GBP21.2 million pretax profit. Revenue down 39% to USD25.2 million from USD41.1 million. Administrative expenses rise 24% to USD6.0 million from USD4.8 million. "Despite facing a significant operational challenge during the 2023 financial year, we continued to deliver as a cash-generating, exploration and production group focused on two established oil producing basins in the Rocky Mountain region of the US, and we have made steady progress in the pursuit of our key objective of unlocking the next prolific onshore US oil and gas play," it says.

Belluscura PLC - London-based medical device developer - In 2023, pretax loss widens to USD18.5 million from USD8.2 million. Revenue down 41% to USD825,409 from USD1.4 million. Administrative expenses rise 80% to USD13.4 million from USD7.5 million. Company incurred a USD4.1 million inventory impairment and adjustment charge, up from USD609,848. "The journey to commercialisation has been a long one, however we have one robust product in the market with our second product to follow in June, the board now looks forward to the group capturing market share," Belluscura says.

