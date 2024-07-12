Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - Belluscura PLC (AIM: BELL): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Belluscura PLC (AIM: BELL).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

TMT Acquisition completed

Full year revenues doubles in May of 2024

Initial DISCOV-R product launch in 1H24

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216383