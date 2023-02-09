Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
London Stock Exchange
Belluscura plc
News
News
Summary
BELL
GB00BD3B8Z11
BELLUSCURA PLC
(BELL)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
10:16:40 2023-02-09 am EST
42.05
GBX
-5.51%
10:48a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27
Belluscura Up 11% After Raising $5 Million with Issue of Convertible Loan Notes
MT
01/16
Belluscura plc Appoints Robert ("Bob") Fary as Senior VP of Global Sales
CI
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/09/2023 | 10:48am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Friday 10 February
Red Rock Resources PLC
AGM
Victrex PLC
AGM
Monday 13 February
Cellular Goods PLC
AGM
Tuesday 14 February
Tui AG
AGM
Wednesday 15 February
Barkby Group PLC
AGM
Blencowe Resources PLC
AGM
Circle Property PLC
EGM re capital reduction and shares capitalisation
GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd
AGM
Helium One Global Ltd
AGM
Petro Matad Ltd
AGM
Thursday 16 February
Belluscura PLC
GM re share placing agreement
Benchmark Holdings PLC
AGM
Devro PLC
GM and court meeting to agree on a new cash acquisition
SSP Group PLC
AGM
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BARKBY GROUP PLC
0.00%
7
-16.42%
BELLUSCURA PLC
-5.51%
42.05
-32.06%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
0.52%
37.445
0.68%
CELLULAR GOODS PLC
0.00%
0.5
-23.08%
CIRCLE PROPERTY PLC
-0.90%
208.1
-3.23%
DEVRO PLC
0.16%
308
-0.16%
GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
1.25%
96.5409
-4.80%
HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD
-2.11%
5.58
-19.72%
SSP GROUP PLC
-0.18%
271
18.56%
TUI AG
-0.53%
2.06
35.92%
VICTREX PLC
-0.16%
1902
19.29%
10:48a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27
Belluscura Up 11% After Raising $5 Million with Issue of Convertible Loan Notes
MT
01/16
Belluscura plc Appoints Robert ("Bob") Fary as Senior VP of Global Sales
CI
01/13
FTSE 100 Closed Up Amid Strong UK, German GDP Figures
DJ
01/13
High Demand for Long Gilts Supports BOE Gilt Sale Operation
DJ
01/13
Belluscura expects annual loss to be in line with expectations
AN
01/13
UK Near-Term Economic Outlook Seen Clouded
DJ
01/13
FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Banks Gain
DJ
01/13
UK Upside Growth Surprise Could Bring More BOE Rate Rises
DJ
01/13
Pound at USD1.22 as UK GDP up, US inflation cools
AN
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1,50 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-8,00 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
1,80 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-8,80x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
66,1 M
66,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
42,8x
EV / Sales 2023
4,78x
Nbr of Employees
11
Free-Float
55,5%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends BELLUSCURA PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,54 $
Average target price
1,83 $
Spread / Average Target
240%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Rauker
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Stephen Dyer
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adam Reynolds
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Brown
Vice President-Engineering
Keith Cook
Vice President-Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BELLUSCURA PLC
-32.06%
66
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
0.37%
192 142
MEDTRONIC PLC
10.86%
114 608
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
-1.60%
71 041
DEXCOM, INC.
-3.00%
42 427
HOYA CORPORATION
11.14%
38 298
More Results
