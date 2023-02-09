Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Belluscura plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELL   GB00BD3B8Z11

BELLUSCURA PLC

(BELL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:16:40 2023-02-09 am EST
42.05 GBX   -5.51%
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27Belluscura Up 11% After Raising $5 Million with Issue of Convertible Loan Notes
MT
01/16Belluscura plc Appoints Robert ("Bob") Fary as Senior VP of Global Sales
CI
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/09/2023 | 10:48am EST
Friday 10 February 
Red Rock Resources PLCAGM
Victrex PLCAGM
Monday 13 February 
Cellular Goods PLCAGM
Tuesday 14 February 
Tui AGAGM
Wednesday 15 February 
Barkby Group PLCAGM
Blencowe Resources PLCAGM
Circle Property PLCEGM re capital reduction and shares capitalisation
GCP Infrastructure Investments LtdAGM
Helium One Global LtdAGM
Petro Matad LtdAGM
Thursday 16 February 
Belluscura PLCGM re share placing agreement
Benchmark Holdings PLCAGM
Devro PLCGM and court meeting to agree on a new cash acquisition
SSP Group PLCAGM
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARKBY GROUP PLC 0.00% 7 Delayed Quote.-16.42%
BELLUSCURA PLC -5.51% 42.05 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC 0.52% 37.445 Delayed Quote.0.68%
CELLULAR GOODS PLC 0.00% 0.5 Delayed Quote.-23.08%
CIRCLE PROPERTY PLC -0.90% 208.1 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
DEVRO PLC 0.16% 308 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 1.25% 96.5409 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD -2.11% 5.58 Delayed Quote.-19.72%
SSP GROUP PLC -0.18% 271 Delayed Quote.18.56%
TUI AG -0.53% 2.06 Delayed Quote.35.92%
VICTREX PLC -0.16% 1902 Delayed Quote.19.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,00 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66,1 M 66,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 42,8x
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart BELLUSCURA PLC
Duration : Period :
Belluscura plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLUSCURA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,54 $
Average target price 1,83 $
Spread / Average Target 240%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Rauker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Stephen Dyer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adam Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Brown Vice President-Engineering
Keith Cook Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLUSCURA PLC-32.06%66
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.37%192 142
MEDTRONIC PLC10.86%114 608
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.60%71 041
DEXCOM, INC.-3.00%42 427
HOYA CORPORATION11.14%38 298