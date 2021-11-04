Log in
    BLWYY   US0798901098

BELLWAY P.L.C.

(BLWYY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 06/25 10:07:00 am
45.75 USD   -9.32%
07:26aBELLWAY PLC - 2021 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PR
05:42aProxy card
PU
10/25BELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
BELLWAY PLC - 2021 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

11/04/2021 | 07:26am EDT
BELLWAY p.l.c.

(the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts 2020/21, Notice of AGM and proxy form

The following documents (the "Shareholder Documents"), which have today been sent to all shareholders, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

a)            Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 July 2021;

b)            Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday 6 December 2021; and

c)            Proxy Form.

These Shareholder Documents will also shortly be available via the Company's website at https://www.bellwayplc.co.uk/.

Hard copy versions of the above Shareholder Documents have today been posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them in paper form.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 8.30 am on Monday 6 December 2021 at Woolsington House, Woolsington, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE13 8BF.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


© PRNewswire 2021
