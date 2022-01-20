Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bellway p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLWYY   US0798901098

BELLWAY P.L.C.

(BLWYY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 06/25 10:07:00 am
45.75 USD   -9.32%
01/17BELLWAY PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/14FTSE 100 Closes 0.3% Lower as Royal Mail, B&M Plummet
DJ
01/14FTSE Falls, Sterling Seen in Stable Range Vs Dollar in 2022
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELLWAY PLC - Block Listing Application

01/20/2022 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bellway p.l.c. (the “Company”)

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 12.5p each to satisfy awards made to participating employees under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The expected admission of the shares will be on 1 February 2022.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BELLWAY P.L.C.
01/17BELLWAY PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/14FTSE 100 Closes 0.3% Lower as Royal Mail, B&M Plummet
DJ
01/14FTSE Falls, Sterling Seen in Stable Range Vs Dollar in 2022
DJ
01/14London Shares Edge Lower After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
01/14UK homebuilder Bellway names John Tutte as chairman designate
RE
01/14Bellway To Appoint Redrow Nonexecutive Chair To Same Role In March
MT
01/14Bellway P.L.C Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/10UK gives housebuilders $5 bln bill to remove cladding
RE
2021BELLWAY P L C : 2021 AGM proxy votes
PU
2021BELLWAY P.L.C. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELLWAY P.L.C.
More recommendations