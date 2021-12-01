Log in
BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
11/04BELLWAY PLC - 2021 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PR
11/04Proxy card
PU
BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

12/01/2021 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELLWAY p.l.c.

1 DECEMBER 2021

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant: Bellway p.l.c. 
Name of scheme:
  1. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
  2. Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Period of return: From: 1 June 2021 To: 30 November 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. SRSOS: 48,639
  2. PSP: 550
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. SRSOS: Nil
  2. PSP: Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. SRSOS: 10,507
  2. PSP:      Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. SRSOS: 38,132
  2. PSP: 550     
Name of contact: Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 0191 2170717

© PRNewswire 2021
