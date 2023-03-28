Advanced search
    BWY   GB0000904986

BELLWAY P.L.C.

(BWY)
2023-03-28
2019.50 GBX   -1.00%
05:43aBellway Launches GBP100 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
05:22aBellway announces GBP100 million share buyback, maintains dividend
AN
04:59aFTSE 100 Rises as Banking Sector Concerns Ease
DJ
Bellway announces GBP100 million share buyback, maintains dividend

03/28/2023
(Alliance News) - Housebuilder Bellway PLC on Tuesday reported record half-year revenue and said it has seen a "moderate, yet sustained improvement" in reservations since the start of January.

The FTSE 250 listing also maintained its dividend and announced a GBP100 million share buyback.

Bellway shares traded 0.8% lower at 2,024.51 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

Revenue in the half-year ended January 31 rose 1.6% to GBP1.81 billion from GBP1.78 billion a year earlier. It was record half-year revenue, Bellway said.

Pretax profit, however, fell 0.6% to GBP305.9 million from GBP307.6 million.

"Bellway has delivered another strong performance, notwithstanding the challenging operating and trading conditions in the period. We have been encouraged by the moderate, yet sustained improvement in reservations since the start of January 2023, and the group remains on track to deliver volume output of around 11,000 homes in the full financial year," Chief Executive Jason Honeyman said.

Output of 11,000 homes would be a touch below the 11,198 homes achieved in financial 2022. Volumes in the first half was largely unchanged at 5,695 homes, from 5,694 a year earlier. The average selling price increased 1.6% to GBP316,929.

Bellway's interim dividend was unchanged at 45.0p. It expects a yearly payout in line with the 140.0p in financial 2022. In addition, it announced a GBP100 million share buyback which begins on Tuesday with an initial GBP50 million tranche.

Looking ahead, Bellway expects the average selling price for the full year to fade to around GBP300,000 from GBP314,399 the year prior, "primarily reflecting a higher proportion of social housing in the second half of the financial year".

"For the full year, a lower number of completions, together with the effects of build cost inflation and the continued use of targeted sales incentives, will lead to a further modest reduction in the underlying operating margin from the level achieved in the first half," Bellway said.

Bellway's underlying operating margin in the first half weakened to 17.6% from 18.7%.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BELLWAY P.L.C. -1.02% 2019.26 Delayed Quote.6.95%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.75% 18390.47 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 305 M 4 055 M 4 055 M
Net income 2023 403 M 494 M 494 M
Net cash 2023 399 M 490 M 490 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,33x
Yield 2023 5,92%
Capitalization 2 512 M 3 082 M 3 082 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 042
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Jason M. Honeyman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Derek Adey Group Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
John Frederick Tutte Non-Executive Chairman
Gillian Caseberry Senior Independent Director
Ian Philip McHoul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLWAY P.L.C.6.95%3 082
D.R. HORTON, INC.6.90%32 722
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.48%15 567
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.13.84%13 331
PULTEGROUP, INC.24.20%12 685
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%6 495
