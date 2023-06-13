Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bellway p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWY   GB0000904986

BELLWAY P.L.C.

(BWY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:43:30 2023-06-13 am EDT
2183.00 GBX   -2.46%
04:20aBellway encouraged by improved spring sales despite tough year so far
AN
02:52aHigher call after surprise fall in UK unemployment
AN
02:20aUK homebuilder Bellway flags demand concerns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bellway encouraged by improved spring sales despite tough year so far

06/13/2023 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Bellway PLC on Tuesday reported "sustained improvement" in demand and a healthy balance sheet despite lower reservations and a smaller order book, and is optimistic about its full-year results despite the potential impact of cost of living pressures.

Shares in Bellway were down 2.5% at 2,182.00 pence on Tuesday in London.

The Newcastle Upon Tyne, England-based homebuilding company reported a "sustained improvement in sales demand" during the spring selling season, compared with tougher trading conditions in the last three months of the 2022 calendar year.

From February 1 to June 4, Bellway said its overall reservation rate decreased by 25% to an average of 190 per week from 253 per week for the same period a year before. It said the average private reservation rate decreased 30% to 139 from 198 per week. However the overall cancellation rate "remained modest" at 15% compared with 12% the prior year.

Bellway said headline pricing has overall remained firm. However, it continues to use targeted incentives in certain regions to attract more customers and secure reservations. It reported a "lower, yet still sizeable" GBP1.71 billion forward order book comprising 6,172 homes, down by around 41% from GBP2.40 billion and 8,152 homes.

Bellway insisted that its balance sheet remains strong despite net cash decreasing by around 74% to GBP42 million at June 4 from GBP160 million at June 5, 2022.

Bellway repeated its declaration of a 45.0p per share interim dividend, unchanged from the prior year, and reaffirmed that it expects the total payout for the year ending July 31 to remain unchanged at 140.0p per share. It also said its GBP100 million buyback programme is progressing well, and has purchased 1.9 million shares for GBP44.0 million in the period.

Despite the decreases in reservations, Bellway said it was on track to deliver its full-year volume output target of around 11,000 homes, down 1.8% from 11,198 homes, with a 4.6% reduction in the average selling price to GBP300,000 from GBP314,399. It still expects a lower annual volume output in financial 2024 due to various factors including the reduced order book. However, Bellway maintained that it is still well-placed to deliver long-term volume growth.

"Bellway has delivered an encouraging trading performance, buoyed by a seasonal uplift through the spring," said Chief Executive Jason Honeyman.

"While customer interest is currently healthy, the board remains mindful that cost of living pressures and the uncertain path of future interest rates could impact housing demand. Notwithstanding this, Bellway's experienced teams, strong balance sheet and high quality land bank, position the group well to successfully navigate changing market conditions and continue to play an important role in increasing housing supply in the years ahead."

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BELLWAY P.L.C.
04:20aBellway encouraged by improved spring sales despite tough year so far
AN
02:52aHigher call after surprise fall in UK unemployment
AN
02:20aUK homebuilder Bellway flags demand concerns
RE
02:19aHomebuilder Bellway Affirms Guidance of Lower FY23 Volume Output
MT
05/26RBC cuts Halfords; Berenberg likes Sabre
AN
05/25BELLWAY P.L.C. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/12RBC lifts Barclays; Jefferies cuts Diageo
AN
04/13Stocks green despite stagnant UK economic growth
AN
04/13Still not getting any clearer
MS
04/13US recession fear keeps lid on FTSE 100
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BELLWAY P.L.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 328 M 4 162 M 4 162 M
Net income 2023 399 M 499 M 499 M
Net cash 2023 280 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,85x
Yield 2023 6,25%
Capitalization 2 715 M 3 395 M 3 395 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 042
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BELLWAY P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Bellway p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLWAY P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 238,00 GBX
Average target price 2 755,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason M. Honeyman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Derek Adey Group Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
John Frederick Tutte Non-Executive Chairman
Gillian Caseberry Senior Independent Director
Ian Philip McHoul Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELLWAY P.L.C.17.33%3 395
D.R. HORTON, INC.30.20%39 585
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.21.32%17 411
PULTEGROUP, INC.60.11%16 273
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.16.03%12 855
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.50.12%8 298
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer