BELLWAY P.L.C.

BELLWAY P.L.C.

(BWY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/11 04:51:35 am
2884 GBX   -0.62%
Bellway p l c : Annual report

11/11/2020 | 04:33am EST

Building for

the future

Bellway p.l.c.

Annual Report and Accounts 2020

Financial and Strategic Summary

Group revenue (£m)

2,957.7

3,213.2

£2,225.4m2,225.4

(30.7%)

2018 2019 2020

Profit before taxation (£m)

641.1

662.6

£236.7m

236.7

(64.3%)

2018

2019

2020

Average selling price (£)

284,937

291,968

293,054

Order book value as at

1,760.2

£293,054

31 July (£m)(~)

1,301.1

1,223.9

£1,760.2m

+0.4%

2018

2019

2020

+43.8%

2018

2019

2020

Plots contracted in the

12,962

13,113

11,921

Owned and controlled land

41,077

42,721

44,589

year (plots)

bank (plots)

11,921plots

44,589plots

(9.1%)

2018

2019

2020

+4.4%

2018

2019

2020

Note:

Unless otherwise stated all numbers throughout the Annual Report and Accounts exclude joint ventures.

  • Bellway uses a range of statutory performance measures and alternative performance measures when reviewing the performance of the Group against its strategy. Definitions of the alternative performance measures and a reconciliation to statutory performance measures can be found on pages 134 to 136. Throughout this report '~' refers to alternative performance measures.

Who we are

We are building for the future of…

…our customers.

…our people.

We are building quality

We are building careers

and sustainable homes.

for almost 3,000 people.

…our communities.

…our shareholders.

We build trust by working in a

We are building value.

sustainable and responsible way.

Us About

Bellway p.l.c.

1

Annual Report and Accounts 2020

Why Bellway

Our homes

We build high quality homes designed to complement the style of existing local architecture in communities, meet local demand and enhance the area in which they are built. With a range that extends from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, we offer an extensive choice from which customers can choose

a property that meets their individual requirements. We also provide homes to housing associations for social housing.

Our focus is to provide desirable, traditional family housing across all our divisions and in addition provide apartments in the more affordable outer commuter zones of London.

Our brands

Bellway and Ashberry are the main brands we use to sell our homes with Bellway being the most recognisable brand. Our Ashberry brand, which was launched a few years ago, is only offered on larger sites, with the purpose of providing two differentiated outlets and therefore offering greater customer choice. This has the advantage of improving sales rates, often more than can be achieved through using two Bellway outlets, with a resultant improvement in return on capital employed ('RoCE'). We will plot different house types and/or elevations and offer different internal specifications for each brand, with little differentiation in standard of finish or pricing.

Award Winning Homes

5 Star

Rating from the Home Builders

Federation Customer

Satisfaction survey

Bellway London was launched in 2018 to provide the London market with a modern and consistent identity that is recognisable across the capital. This covers all of our developments in London boroughs, with our main focus being outer London boroughs and commuter towns within the M25. Properties range from one- bedroom apartments to four-bedroom townhouses.

Our people

Our people are the key to our success and we aim to provide them with a rewarding and fulfilling career.

Bellway has long had a reputation as a good employer, taking an interest in its workforce and supporting career development. As a result, many employees have spent a large proportion of their working lives with us.

However, we are not complacent and strive to be an employer of choice.

Our customers

We pride ourselves on understanding the aspirations of all of our customers, not just in the type of home that suits their needs, but the environment in which they want to live. All of our customers are treated to the same high level of customer service. Our high standard of service and build quality is endorsed by our customers, with 9 out of 10 customers saying they would recommend Bellway to a friend buying a new home. Our Customer First Committee drives improvements to quality and works to develop and share best practice across the Group to further enhance our service

to customers.

  • Bellway p.l.c.
    Annual Report and Accounts 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bellway plc published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:32:03 UTC
