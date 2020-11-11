Bellway p l c : Annual report

Our homes

We build high quality homes designed to complement the style of existing local architecture in communities, meet local demand and enhance the area in which they are built. With a range that extends from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, we offer an extensive choice from which customers can choose

a property that meets their individual requirements. We also provide homes to housing associations for social housing.

Our focus is to provide desirable, traditional family housing across all our divisions and in addition provide apartments in the more affordable outer commuter zones of London.

Our brands

Bellway and Ashberry are the main brands we use to sell our homes with Bellway being the most recognisable brand. Our Ashberry brand, which was launched a few years ago, is only offered on larger sites, with the purpose of providing two differentiated outlets and therefore offering greater customer choice. This has the advantage of improving sales rates, often more than can be achieved through using two Bellway outlets, with a resultant improvement in return on capital employed ('RoCE'). We will plot different house types and/or elevations and offer different internal specifications for each brand, with little differentiation in standard of finish or pricing.

Award Winning Homes

5 Star

Rating from the Home Builders

Federation Customer

Satisfaction survey