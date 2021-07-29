Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Belmont Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEA   CA0804995029

BELMONT RESOURCES INC.

(BEA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belmont Resources : Acquires Past Producing Lone Star Copper Mine

07/29/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Watch Lone Star Video at: http://bit.ly/2VBdNRY

Vancouver, B.C. Canada, July 29, 2021; Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA; Frankfurt: L3L2) ('Belmont'), (or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive Share Purchase and Sale Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Advanced Mineral Technology Inc., a private Washington State corporation (the 'Vendor') that owns 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of BGP Resources Inc. ('BGP' and the 'BGP Shares').

Belmont is acquiring the Lone Star Property through the acquisition of all outstanding shares of BGP Resources Ltd. which holds 100% interest in the Lone Star Property.

The 234 hectare Lone Star Property is comprised of a series of contiguous Washington State patented lode claims which covers the past producing Lone Star Mine.

[Link]

Belmont Resources Properties Map

The Lone Star mine operated over two time periods; underground from 1897-1918 producing 146,540 tonnes, and open-pit from 1977-1978 by Granby Mining Co. when 400,000 tonnes of ore were transported from the Lone Star open pit to its Phoenix mill in B.C, 11km to the north

The Lone Star deposit has an historic resource estimate which was reported in a 'Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the Lone Star Deposit, Ferry County Washington (September 23, 2007)' for Merit Mining Corp. and authored by P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

[Link]

Lone Star Historic Resource Table

The 2007 historic resource estimation was based on US$593/oz gold and US$2.84/lb copper.

Based on higher copper prices, Belmont geologists have reconsidered the high-grade Cu +/- Au

drillhole intercepts in the area of the historic resource for the potential to support an underground

operation. Many historic Lone Star intercepts demonstrate underground mine widths and grade.

Some example drill intercepts are listed below.

[Link]

Lone_Star High Grade Intercepts

George Sookochoff, President & CEO commented 'The acquisition of Lone Star property is directly in line with Belmont's strategy to consolidate quality mineral assets in the Greenwood - Republic mining camps. Lone Star's high grade copper values considerably strengthens our copper base and allows Belmont to leverage today's record breaking copper prices.'

Terms of the Agreement:

In consideration and subject to TSX Venture Exchange ('Exchange') approval of agreement,

- and 30 days upon signing this agreement during which time the Company will conduct a proper legal due diligence and independent verification of land title and tenure verifying the legality of any underlying agreement(s) that may exist concerning the licenses or other agreement(s) between any third party.

The Company will pay the Vendor:

- 500,000 Belmont shares issued subject to 4 months+1 day hold period from issuance date.

- An initial $25,000 US cash payment

- Upon first anniversary of agreement:

- An additional 500,000 Belmont shares issued for a total of 1,000,000 Belmont shares.

- An additional $75,000 US in cash for a total of $100,000 US.

NI 43-101 Disclosure:

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. As such the issuer, Belmont Resources, is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

(1) Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(2) Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade was calculated utilizing a gold price of US$593/oz and copper price of US$2.84/lb., based on the 24 month (at July 31, 2007) trailing average of gold and copper prices, to obtain a conversion factor of % copper x 3.284 + gold g/t = Au Eq g/t. Metallurgical recoveries and smelting/refining costs were not factored into the gold equivalent calculation.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing gold-copper-lithium projects located in North America. By utilizing new exploration technology and geological modelling the company is identifying new potential sources of gold-copper-lithium mineralization.

The Company's project portfolio includes:

- Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - *Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines

- Come By Chance, B.C. - *Betts Copper-Gold mine

- Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

- Lone Star, Washington - *Copper-Gold mine

- Pathfinder, B.C. - *Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines

- Crackingstone, Sask - Uranium

* past producing mine

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'George Sookochoff'

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-683-6648

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Belmont Resources Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:18:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BELMONT RESOURCES INC.
10:19aBELMONT RESOURCES : Acquires Past Producing Lone Star Copper Mine
PU
08:51aBELMONT RESOURCES : Acquires Past Producing Lone Star Copper Mine Washington Sta..
AQ
07/22BELMONT RESOURCES : Closes $190,501 Flow-Through Private Placement
PU
07/22AMENDED NEWS RELEASE : Belmont Closes $190,501 FT Private Placement
AQ
07/22BELMONT RESOURCES : Closes $197,501 FT Private Placement
AQ
07/15BELMONT RESOURCES : Announces Investor Relations Agreement
PU
07/15BELMONT RESOURCES : Announces Investor Relations Agreement
AQ
07/12AMENDED NEWS RELEASE : Belmont Arranges $210,000 In Flow-Through Private Placeme..
PU
07/12BELMONT RESOURCES : Amended News Release Belmont Arranges $210,000 In Flow-Throu..
AQ
07/12BELMONT RESOURCES : Arranges $210,000 in Flow-Through Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,61 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net cash 2021 0,45 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,51 M 2,00 M 2,01 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BELMONT RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Belmont Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Sookochoff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Musil CFO, Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Laurence Sookochoff Independent Director
Vojtech Agyagos Director
James H. Place Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELMONT RESOURCES INC.-15.38%2
BHP GROUP23.66%181 581
RIO TINTO PLC12.01%142 073
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC28.91%53 738
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.55%37 634
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)69.38%22 509