Belmont Resources : Drilling Completed at Lone Star Copper-Gold Project

Phase 1 drilling program has now been completed for a total of 46 drill holes for 7,888 meters with final assays still pending. Upon final receipt of all assays the company will compile a 43-101 resource estimate resource at Lone Star deposit. Multiple high grade zones of mineralisation intersected during the campaign to date include: 2m @ 1.5% CuEq from 65.8m (incl. 19.8m @ 2.8% CuEq) (LS21-001) 1m @ 1.4% CuEq from 140.4m (incl. 8.5m @ 2.6% CuEq) (LS21-001) 5m @ 5.0% CuEq from 48.3m (incl. 2.6m @ 26.1% CuEq) (LS21-002)



Vancouver, B.C. Canada, June 8, 2022; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L2) is pleased to announce the completion its Phase I 7,888 meter drill program along with the latest drill results from the Belmont-Marquee JV Lone Star copper-gold project in Washington State. George Sookochoff, President & CEO commented, "When drilling on the Lone Star started on November 17, 2021, our initial plans were for a 2,500 meter drill program. But as drilling progressed and we continued to receive good drill results as we extended the historic resource envelope, we let the drilling go on for an additional 5,388 meters, and we weren't disappointed with that decision. With drilling now complete we look forward to delivering an updated and robust 43-101 compliant resource estimate for the Lone Star deposit."

Lone Star 2021-22 Drill Intercepts (CuEq >.04%)

Significant results from the latest batch of assays include: o LS21-022: 35.1m @ 1.0% CuEq from 41.2m inc. 4.6m @ 2.8% CuEq. o LS21-022: 79.9m @ 0.9% CuEq from 97.5m inc. 7.6m @ 3.2% CuEq. o LS21-023: 24.4m @ 0.8% CuEq from 138.7m o LS21-024: 25.3m @ 0.8% CuEq from 50.3m o LS21-025: 58.2m @ 0.8% CuEq from 140.5m inc. 5.2m @ 2.2% CuEq o LS21-027: 10.7m @ 3.1% CuEq from 111.6m inc. 5.2m @ 5.4% CuEq o LS21-027: 6.3m @ 2.3% CuEq from 226.0m o LS21-030: 30.5m @ 1.2% CuEq from 25.6m inc. 13.1m @ 2.0% CuEq o LS21-031: 6.1m @ 1.6% CuEq o LS21-031: 23.8m @ 1.0% CuEq from 157.6m inc. 11.0m @ 1.4% CuEq o LS21-039: 70.7m @ 1.0% CuEq from 134.1m inc. 3.4m @ 14.3% CuEq o LS21-039: 9.5m @ 1.9% CuEq from 230.7m 1.True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined. 2.Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb. Copper, $1,800/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100% given the level of metallurgical test data available. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.656) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.00729). The Lone Star deposit is interpreted to have elements of structural and stratigraphic control with an overprinting porphyry copper system. Structurally stacked 'tectonic' lenses of east dipping, closely spaced, overlapping en echelon zones of VMS-style massive sulphide have been structurally emplaced during thrusting over the basal serpentinite unit. At least eight individual zones have been interpreted and these zones range from 1-18 metres thick. Porphyry and hydrothermal fluids utilised the pre-existing structural architecture to deposit copper-gold mineralisation subsequent to the earlier thrusting event. Structurally controlled epithermal gold mineralisation, discordant with early base metal mineralisation, has also been identified hosted in veins, shear veins and breccia zones and is interpreted to have been deposited syn-porphyry emplacement. At least three separate rhyolite sills, are fed by sub-vertical, structurally controlled, feeder dykes/zones. The mineralised sub-vertical dykes/zones are estimated to be approx. 20-40m wide, extend laterally for tens to hundreds of metres, and are vertically extensive. Identification of the mineralised dykes opens up the possibility of defining significant additional mineralisation outside the flat-lying, structurally remobilised base metal mineralisation that has been historically identified. Lone Star Diamond Drilling Program Update The Phase 1 drilling program has been completed at Lone Star which included 46 diamond drillholes for 7,888m. Assay results from 31 drill holes received with the final batch of core enroute to the laboratory. Final results from the drilling program are expected in approx. 4 weeks. The phase 1 drill program was designed to satisfy three key objectives: - Validate the historical drill hole database and resource model; - Deliver a 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; and - Test for extensions to the historical resource. Mining Plus Pty Ltd have continued resource modelling studies and has recently completed a site visit as the Company pushes towards delivering a 2022 43-101 compliant resource.

The geological model that has been developed for the Lone Star deposit is that at least three separate rhyolite layers, with associated volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-silver mineralisation, are fed by sub-vertical feeder dykes. The mineralised sub-vertical dykes are estimated to be approx. 20-40m wide, extend laterally for tens to hundreds of metres, and are vertically extensive. Identification of the mineralised dykes opens up the possibility of defining significant additional mineralisation outside the flat-lying, VMS mineralisation that has been historically identified. High-grade gold mineralisation is discordant with high-grade copper-silver mineralisation and it is interpreted that early volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) style copper-silver mineralisation has been overprinted by later shearing, brecciation and hydrothermal gold deposition. As such, the results indicate the potential to define further high-grade, structurally controlled gold mineralisation that was not a focus of historical exploration programs. Lone Star Diamond Drilling Program Update To date, 25 diamond drill holes for 4,664m have been completed at Lone Star (Table 1) with full assay results from the first 18 drill holes received. Batches of core are being delivered to the laboratory every two weeks with regular results expected over the coming months. Drilling continues 24 hours a day as part of the forty-three hole, ~7,000m diamond drilling program. Drilling is expected to be completed at the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project in Q1-2022 with the phase 1 drill program designed to satisfy three key objectives: Validate the historical drill hole database and resource model;

Deliver a JORC/43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; and

Test for extensions to the historical resource. Additionally, Mining Plus Pty Ltd have begun resource modelling studies as the Company pushes towards delivering a 2022 JORC/43-101 compliant resource in 1H-2022.

Figure 2: Lone Star drill plan map

Table 2: Significant Intercepts from the Lone Star drilling Program

Hole_ID From To Interval CuEq Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t (m) (m) (m) LS21-001 41.5 50.3 9.1 0.75 0.6 0.2 3.2 LS21-001 54.9 61.2 6.9 1.82 1.2 0.8 12.9 LS21-001 65.8 110 44.2 1.46 1.3 0.2 4.6 inc. 65.8 88.7 19.8 2.78 2.4 0.5 6.7 LS21-001 115.8 138.7 19.1 0.40 0.4 LS21-001 140.4 162.5 22.1 1.41 1.2 0.3 2.2 inc. 140.4 162.5 8.5 2.64 2.1 0.8 2.4 LS21-001 198.7 200.9 4.7 1.00 0.8 0.3 1 LS21-002 46.9 60.8 15.5 5.05 3.7 1.8 23 inc. 56.7 59.3 2.6 26.10 18.5 10.4 106 LS21-002 95.1 101.1 6 0.42 0.4 2.5 LS21-002 120.7 176.1 53.6 1.08 0.8 0.4 2 inc. 167.6 176.1 7.6 3.06 2.1 1.4 6.2 LS21-002 193.8 194.7 0.9 4.62 3.8 1.2 4 LS21-002 199.3 200.5 1.2 4.28 3 1.9 4 LS21-002 202 203.6 1.6 1.57 0.9 1 2 LS21-003 72.4 77.4 5 4.35 3.5 1.1 17.5 LS21-003 125.6 147.9 22.3 1.06 0.8 0.4 inc. 133.8 143.3 9.5 1.47 1.1 0.5 5.6 LS21-003 155.2 211 55.8 0.60 0.6 inc. 165.9 175.1 9.2 1.20 1 0.3 LS21-004 7 14.6 7.6 1.40 1.2 0.3 LS21-006 99.7 111.6 11.9 2.34 1 2 3.3 inc. 108.5 110.1 1.6 9.83 2.1 11.7 7 LS21-007 107.9 125.6 17.7 3.48 1.6 2.8 5.9 inc. 112.2 116.3 4.1 6.41 5.3 1.5 16.8 inc. 117.4 122.3 4.9 5.70 0.5 7.9 2.6 LS21-008 5.5 23.2 17.7 0.80 0.6 0.3 LS21-009 6.4 46 39.6 0.40 0.4 LS21-009 63.4 70.7 7.3 0.76 0.5 0.4 LS21-010 7.8 43.9 37.9 1.30 1 0.4 4.5 inc. 21 33.2 12.2 2.79 2 1.1 8.8 LS21-010 59.2 80.5 21.3 0.62 0.6 3.3 LS21-010 127.1 138.4 11.3 0.42 0.4 3.2 LS21-011 108.8 111.9 3.1 3.32 2.6 1 8.6 LS21-011 119.5 127.7 8.2 1.99 1.3 1 4.7 LS21-012 50.3 50.9 0.6 3.38 2.4 1.4 8 LS21-013 87.8 96 8.2 0.53 0.4 0.2 0.5 LS21-014 3.1 10.4 7.3 0.55 0.4 0.2 2.5 LS21-015 16.5 71.6 33.2 1.26 0.9 0.5 4.5 LS21-016 12.8 162.2 149.4 0.84 0.7 0.2 1.3 inc. 45.1 49.4 4.3 1.29 1.1 0.2 7.4 inc. 108.8 113.4 4.6 4.04 3.1 1.3 11.7 inc. 127.1 136.3 9.2 1.17 1 0.2 4.7 LS21-016 169.8 171.3 1.5 1.30 1.1 0.3 LS21-016 178.3 182.6 4.3 1.03 0.7 0.5 LS21-018 NSR 0.00 LS21-019 NSR 0.00 LS21-021 6.1 89.3 54.9 0.86 0.7 0.2 3.4 inc. 6.1 13.4 7.3 2.70 2.1 0.7 19.1 LS21-024 50.3 75.6 25.3 0.84 0.7 0.2 1.4 LS21-024 110 178 64.3 0.49 0.4 0.1 2.8

True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined. Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb. Copper, $1,800/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100% given the level of metallurgical test data available. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.656) + (Silver (g/t) x 00729).

About the Lone Star The Lone Star is a past producing open pit and underground mine with a 2007 historic resource as reported in a "Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the Lone Star Deposit, Ferry County Washington (September 23, 2007)" for Merit Mining Corp. and authored by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. All work stopped on the Lone Star shortly after the publishing of the resource estimate due to the 2008 economic crisis. Belmont acquired the Lone Star property in July 2021 and is the first company to continue where Merit Mining left off, in advancing the Lone Star to production.

Lone Star 2007 Historical Resource Calculated utilizing a gold price of US$593/oz and copper price of US$2.84/lb.

(1) Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. (2) Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade was calculated utilizing a gold price of US$593/oz and copper price of US$2.84/lb., based on the 24 month (at July 31, 2007) trailing average of gold and copper prices, to obtain a conversion factor of % copper x 3.284 + gold g/t = Au Eq g/t. Metallurgical recoveries and smelting/refining costs were not factored into the gold equivalent calculation.

Belmont-Marquee Joint Venture Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is earning the right to acquire an 80% interest in the Lone Star property (NR Nov. 4, 2021 - Belmont Signs Option/JV Agreements With Marquee Resources On Lone Star Property) by committing to the following: $504,000 cash payments

$2,550,000 Work Program

3,000,000 MQR Shares

Produce a 43-101 & JORC Resource and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the project

Within a 24 month term.

About Belmont Resources Inc . Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring [Link] Belmont-property-map and re-developing past producing copper-gold-silver mines in southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State. This region is considered to have the highest concentration of mineralization and past producing mines in western North America. By utilizing new exploration technology, geological modelling and specialized 3D data analysis, the company is successfully identifying new areas of mineralization beneath and/or in the near vicinity of the past producing mines. The Company's project portfolio includes 6 past producing mines: [Link] Belmont Resources Properties Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - *Gold-Silver mines

Come By Chance, B.C. - * Copper-Gold mine

Lone Star, Washington - *Copper-Gold mine

Pathfinder, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mine

Black Bear, B.C. - Gold

Pride of the West, B.C.- Gold

Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

* past producing mine