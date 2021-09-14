Log in
Belmont Resources : Resumes 2021 Exploration Program at its CBC Gold-Copper Project

09/14/2021
Vancouver, B.C. Canada, September 14, 2021; Belmont Resources Inc. ('Belmont'), (or the 'Company'), (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L2) is pleased to announce that after a delay due to extreme wild fire conditions the company is resuming its exploration program on its wholly owned Come By Chance (CBC) gold-copper project, near Grand Forks in southern British Columbia.

[Link]

Belmont Come By Chance Magnetic survey

Numerous pits, shafts and adits, including the 251 m long Betts adit, are evidence of historic exploration on the property, however there has been little systematic modern exploration work completed. Previous exploration on the property has identified several styles of mineralization including copper-gold skarn mineralization, massive sulfide zones (pyrite, pyrrhotite) and epithermal alteration (silicification and veining). Free gold is reported in samples from the western part of the claims A mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry dyke has also returned elevated values of copper mineralization, and could suggest porphyry mineralization potential.

In 2020, Belmont completed an airborne magnetic survey and a Lidar survey over the property. Numerous features of interest were defined by the surveys, which are assisting in geological mapping and interpretation in areas of cover. An extensive rock-sampling program is currently underway, which will target areas of identified skarn mineralization and epithermal alteration, as well as features of interest from the magnetic and Lidar surveys.

The sampling program will be followed by an IP survey, which was originally scheduled for June of this year, but was suddenly cancelled due to unusual high temperatures and forest fire danger rating in the project area. The objective of the IP survey is to map the resistivity and chargeability distribution and provide specific diamond drill targets.

[Link]

CBC-Mag-Inversion-Section

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and re-developing past producing copper-gold-silver mines in southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State. This region is considered to have the highest concentration of mineralization and past producing mines in western North America. By utilizing new exploration technology, geological modelling and specialized 3D data analysis, the company is successfully identifying new areas of mineralization beneath and/or in the near vicinity of the past producing mines

The Company's project portfolio includes 6 past producing mines:

[Link]

Belmont Resources Properties Map

  • Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - *Athelstan & Jackpot Gold-Silver mines
  • Come By Chance, B.C. - *Betts Copper-Gold mine
  • Lone Star, Washington - *Lone Star Copper-Gold mine
  • Pathfinder, B.C. - *Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines
  • Black Bear, B.C. - Gold
  • Pride of the West, B.C.- Gold
  • Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

* past producing mine

Qualified Person

Linda Caron, M.Sc., P.Eng is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'George Sookochoff'

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-505-4061

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Belmont Resources Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
