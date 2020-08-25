Belmont Resources : Closes $688,125 Oversubscribed Financing With a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

Vancouver, B.C. Canada, August 25, 2020; Belmont Resources Inc (TSX.V: BEA; Frankfurt: L3L2) ('Belmont'), (or the 'Company) wishes to announce it has received conditional approval and will now apply to the TSX Venture Exchange to close a non-brokered private placement of $688,125 with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp. The Company initially received conditional approval for $500,000 and is pleased to announce that due to increased investor interest in the Company it has been successful in raising $688,125 (oversubscribed).

The Company will issue 9,175,000 units at a price of $0.075; for gross proceeds of $688,125. Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant will permit the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for three years from closing.

The Company paid finder's fees totaling $26,850 and issued 358,000 finder's warrants in respect of subscriptions under the private placement. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at $0.10 for three years from closing.

The use of proceeds will be for continued exploration on existing properties, outstanding payables, and general working capital purposes. While the Company intends to use the proceeds as stated above, there may be circumstances where, for sound business reasons, funds may be reallocated at the discretion of the Board.

Insider's participated in this private placement offering (200,000 units) constituting a related party transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions {'Ml 61-101'). The Company relied on Section 5.S{a) of Ml 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7{l){a) of Ml 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of Ml 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued under this private placement, and the shares that may be issuable on the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four-months and one day from issuance.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Greenwood-Republic mining camps. The Company has over a short period of time systematically acquired six past producing gold-silver and copper-gold mines

Belmont Resources-Properties-Map

- Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines (Athelstan-Jackpot property - 100%)

- Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines (Pathfinder property - 100%).

- Betts Copper-Gold mine (Come By Chance property - 100%)

- Lone Star Copper-Gold mine (Lone Star Property - LOI)

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.