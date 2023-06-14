Advanced search
    BSX   CA0805581091

BELO SUN MINING CORP

(BSX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:53:57 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.0600 CAD   -7.69%
05:01pBelo Sun Announces 2023 AGM Voting Results
05:00pBelo Sun Announces 2023 AGM Voting Results
05/02Belo Sun Mining Corp Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Belo Sun Announces 2023 AGM Voting Results

06/14/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 8, 2023 (the “Circular”) for the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of Belo Sun (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors. A total of 62.465% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Belo Sun were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee% Votes For% Votes Withheld
Peter Tagliamonte97.4272.573
Mark Eaton88.35111.649
Carol Fries97.7032.297
Peter Nixon94.3445.656
Rui Botica Santos98.3681.632
Ayesha Hira97.0752.925

Shareholders voted 99.441% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company’s auditors, with 0.559% of shareholders withholding their vote on the appointment of auditors.

Following the filing and mailing of the Circular, the board of directors of the Company determined to withdraw the resolutions approving the Company’s stock option plan and the changes to the deferred share unit plan given the feedback from shareholders of the Company. Accordingly, those resolutions were not be put to shareholders at the Meeting.

Belo Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “BSXGF”. For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 416 861-2262

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Meeting; voting results; and the election of directors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 21,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 7 162 439x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BELO SUN MINING CORP
Duration : Period :
Belo Sun Mining Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELO SUN MINING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Peter W. Tagliamonte President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Jeffery Ptolemy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Price Eaton Executive Chairman
Ian Pritchard Chief Operating Officer
Carol Fries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELO SUN MINING CORP-23.53%21
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.08%33 728
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.66%29 518
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.71%24 712
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.99%20 358
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED26.11%15 742
