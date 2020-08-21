BELSHIPS : PRESENTATION - Q2 2020

This presentation has been prepared by Belships ASA (the "Company") exclusively for information purposes. This presentation is confidential and may not be copied, distributed, reproduced, published or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient, to any other person (whether within or outside such person's organisation or firm) or published in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose or under any circumstances.
Investment highlights
Founded 1918
Fully integrated
Proven ability to
Shareholder
ship owning
deliver
friendly strategy
and stock listed
and operating
accretive
and corporate
since 1937
company
growth
governance
| Key investment highlights |
3
Agenda
Highlights - Q2 2020
5
Company introduction
6
Market update
17
Strategy
21
Appendix
23
| Agenda |
4
Highlights - Q2 2020
A CHALLENGING QUARTER - IMPROVING OUTLOOK AHEAD
• Operating income of USD 28.6 million (Q2 2019: USD 29.6m)
• EBITDA of USD 1.9m (USD 8.0m)
• Net result of USD -14.6m (USD 0.1m). Net result includes non-cash
impairment of USD 4.9m total for the four oldest vessels in the fleet
• Net TCE earnings per ship of USD 6 927 per day versus BSI index of
USD 5 210 net per day
• Realised FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day
resulting in total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index
of 54 per cent
• 60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600
Earnings
Q2 2020
Average TCE
USD 6 927/day
EBITDA
USD 1.9m
Net result
USD -14.6m
FY 2019
Average TCE
USD 11 201/day
EBITDA
USD 34.7m
Net result
USD 5.1m
net per day
• Taken delivery of BELHAVEN and issued shares
• Modern fleet of 23 vessels with an average age of 5 years including
newbuildings
Financial position
AssetsEquity and liabilities
Owned ships
Equity
USD 225.8m
USD 153.4m (34%)
Leased ships
Mortgage loans
USD 159.2m
USD 143.7m
Cash and cash equivalents
Lease liabilities
USD 34.4m
USD 141.9m
Other assets
Other liabilities
USD 38.2m
USD 18.6m
| Highlights - Q2 2020 |
5
Integrated owner and operator of geared dry bulk vessels
SHIPOWNING
COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS
TECHNICAL & CREWING
23x Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers Head office with industry low G&A
Chartering performed by our subsidiary Lighthouse Navigation (50.01%)
Lighthouse engages in cargo trading, liner services and agency
Complete technical management
In-house crewing platform
| Company introduction |
6
Strong corporate governance
BOARD
SHIP MANAGEMENT
INDEPENDENCE
Belships performs all
Belships board of directors
commercial and technical
consists of seven members,
management in-house and
whereof four are
has no related party
independent. Since 2007,
transactions.
more than 40 per cent of the
board has been represented
by female board members.
BOARD POLICY
The board has separate
Audit and Board Nomination committees. Belships does not have any shareholder disenfranchisement policies such as poison pills or similar.
| Company introduction |
FINANCE AND
VESSEL
TRANSACTIONS
Belships utilizes only external
advisors or brokers in any transactions and no related third parties.
TRANSPARENCY
The company and board
maintain sound principles of transparency and fairness in regard to availability of information, presentations and practices.
7
Creating the best in-class listed dry bulk company
Fully integrated
Lean & effective
Strong sponsors
Proprietary deal flow
Corporate governance
owner / operator
organization
and financing
Ambitious targets
1
2
3
4
5
The most attractive
Cost and earnings
Double the fleet
Attractive share
Leading
midsize fleet
leadership
from the merger
liquidity and trading
total return
In progress
In progress
Target
| Company introduction |
8
Proven ability to create opportunities and execute deals
VESSEL TRANSACTIONS
APRIL
JULY
AUGUST
OCTOBER
DECEMBER
MARCH
BELCARGO
BELMAR (BB)
BELRAY (BB)
BELAJA (BB)
BELFAST (BB)
BELPACIFIC (Sale)
SOFIE VICTORY
BELMOIRA (BB)
BELEAST (Sale)
BELHAVEN
BELFRI
2019
2020
MARCH
MAY
JUNE
JULY
AUGUST
SEPTEMBER
MAY
USD 140m
USD 9m equity issue USD 6m equity issue
USD 9m equity issue
USD 6m equity issue Dividend NOK 0.05
USD 12m equity issue
refinancing
(BELCARGO)
(SOFIE VICTORY)
(BELFRI)
per share
(BELHAVEN)
EQUITY & DEBT TRANSACTIONS
| Company introduction |
9
Pushing the growth agenda - net cash invested USD 2.7m
Cash effect recent transactions (USDm)
5 x bareboat charters for Ultramax
4 x ship for share
2 x oldest
vessels with purchase options:
transactions:
Supramax divested:
- USD 12.0m
+ USD 4.3m
+ USD 5.1m
0.0
| Company introduction |
10
Purchase options provide flexibility and reduce risk
Overview of vessel purchase options 2020 - 2031
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
10
22.5m
19.5m
21.2m
20.1m
20.9m
9
Average purchase
option price
8
7
Option to purchase 8 x five year old
6
Ultramax vessels at an average price
of USD 20.9m per vessel in 2024
5
4
4 x options
3
Average age
3 x options
of vessels
2
2 x options
1
1 x options
5.0
5.5
5.7
6.0
5.5
yrs
yrs
yrs
yrs
yrs
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
20.0m
18.9m
18.0m
19.2m
17.2m
15.1m
14.3m
9 x options
9 x options
8 x options
5 x options
4 x options
3 x options
2 x options
6.2
7.2
8.3
9.0
10.3
11.0
12.0
yrs
yrs
yrs
yrs
yrs
yrs
yrs
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
| Company introduction |
11
Ultramax segment - superior risk/reward
Average earnings per day - last 10 years
$18,000
$16,000
$14,000
per day)
$12,000
$10,000
TCE
(Average
$8,000
Reward
$6,000
$4,000
$2,000
$-
0%
Capesize
Ultramax
USD 13 633/day
Kamsarmax
Standard deviation: 195%
USD 11 163/day
USD 10 848/day
Standard deviation: 58%
Standard deviation: 68%
50%
100%
150%
200%
250%
Risk (Annualised standard deviation)
Ultramax: BSI58 plus 10% premium. BSI58 is BSI52 plus $293 per day prior to 2015
Kamsarmax: BPI82 2018-2020, BPI74 plus $1 300 day prior to 2018
Capesize: BCI 5TC 2014-2020, BCI 4TC prior to 2014
Source: Baltic Exchange
| Company introduction |
12
15% outperformance of the BSI index last four quarters
Belships TCE vs BSI 58 (net per day)
$14,000
BSI 58
Belships TCE
$12,000
$11,886
$11,992
$11,118
$10,226
$10,000
$8,636
day
$8,000
per
Average
$6,000
$6,232
$5,210
$4,000
$2,000
$-
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Premium against
+ 33 %
BSI 58 index
- 6 %
+ 17 %
+ 39 %
$6,927
Source: Baltic Exchange
| Company introduction |
13
Uniform fleet of 23 Supra/Ultramax vessels
Ultramax
Supramax
Vessel
Built
DWT
Yard
Ownership
BELMAR (NEWBUILD)
2021
64,000
Imabari
BB-in1
BELFAST (NEWBUILD)
2020
64,000
Imabari
BB-in2
BELAJA
2020
61,000
Shin Kurushima
BB-in4
BELMOIRA
2020
61,000
Shin Kurushima
BB-in4
BELFUJI
2020
63,000
Imabari
TC-in3
BELRAY
2019
61,000
Shin Kurushima
BB-in5
Ultramax
BELNIPPON
2018
63,000
Imabari
TC-in6
BELISLAND
2016
61,000
Imabari
BB-in7
BELHAVEN
2017
63,000
Imabari
Owned
16 x
BELFOREST
2015
61,000
Imabari
BB-in8
BELINDA
2016
63,000
Hantong
Owned
BELMONT
2016
63,000
Hantong
Owned
BELATLANTIC
2016
63,000
Hantong
Owned
SOFIE VICTORY
2016
63,000
New Times
Owned
BELPAREIL
2015
63,000
Hantong
Owned
BELSOUTH
2015
63,000
Hantong
Owned
Delivery 2H 2021 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year.
Delivery 2H 2020 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year
Delivered January 2020 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year
Delivered Q1 2020 seven years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year
Delivered October 2019 seven years bareboat with purchase options after fourth year
Delivered January 2018 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year
Delivered 2016 fifteen years bareboat charter with purchase options after fifth year
Delivered 2015 twelve years bareboat charter with purchase options after third year
There are no purchase obligations on any of the above lease agreements.
Vessel
Built
DWT
Yard
Ownership
BELOCEAN
2011
58,000
Dayang
Owned
Supramaxx
BELNOR
2010
58,000
Dayang
Owned
BELFRI
2007
55,000
Kawasaki
Owned
BELSTAR
2009
58,000
Dayang
Owned
BELCARGO
2008
58,000
Tsuneishi
Owned
7
BELORIENT
2008
50,000
PT Pal
Owned
BELFORT
2008
50,000
PT Pal
Owned
BELEAST and PACIFIC LIGHT have been delivered to Marti Shipping & Ship Management of Turkey for bareboat charter and subsequent sale.
| Company introduction |
14
Increasing upside as markets recover
4.0
6,000
Coverage next four quarters (USD net per day)
OPEX and G&A - 2020 guidance
Open
100%
G&A
$425
$9,600
5,000
FFA
90%
80%
4,000
Coverage
70%
60%
in
3,000
50%
of%
$3.5m
G&A
$4,900
Fixed
$9,000
$9,600
40%
available
OPEX
2,000
$9,200
30%
days
$11,000
20%
1,000
$11,500
10%
$11,500
0%
Total
Per day
-
Q3-20
Q4-20
Q1-21
Q2-21
60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020
Low G&A and OPEX compared to peers
are booked at USD 9 600 net per day
| Company introduction |
15
Belships is determined to be proactive and contribute to a sustainable shipping industry
CO2 per tonne km
Average EEOI per vessel
Bulk carrier
Crude tanker
Products tanker
Chemical tanker
LPG Tanker
LNG tanker
Container ship
Rail
Vehicle transport
Air freight
0.00
0.02
0.04
0.8
1.0
The most energy efficient
Reducing carbon footprint through modernisation
means of transporting goods and resources
Source: DNV GL 2019, Government GHG Conversion Factors 2019
| Company introduction |
16
Market update
CORONA(COVID-19)- The effects of the outbreak and the restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the disease left the markets reeling into the second quarter. Gradually as some economies opened up for business after lockdown, the resurrection in trade started showing signs of a rebound. However GDP statistics for the quarter as a whole represented a historic fall in economic activity. The effect on shipping has been evident with weak rates and a subdued market environment. The repatriation of crew has been virtually impossible. Through extensive efforts by management and crew, we are satisfied to see the fleet operating close to normal.
CARGO - Volumes carried on Supramax and Ultramax vessels in the quarter continued to increase compared to previous year and from July we have seen a strong growth in especially iron ore and grain volumes. Chinas imports of iron ore during July reached all time high levels whilst inventory levels remain below historical levels. This is evidence of a very active steel making industry and that the expected effect of stimulus into the Chinese economy is noticeable.
ORDERBOOK/SUPPLY - Recycling of older tonnage continued to be virtually non-existent. The publicly quoted Supramax and Ultramax order book is now about 5 per cent of the total fleet - historically low. Evidently, the orderbook is set to diminish quickly as we approach 2021. As such we believe we have passed the peak in net increase in the supply of new tonnage. It is also encouraging to observe that the average sailing speed of the fleet has increased, showing that the market has been able to absorb this inherent fleet supply during a rebound in spot rates.
STIMULUS - Chinese economic stimulus as an indicator points toward continued trade growth, however global GDP forecasts have been highly uncertain whilst the COVID-19 has marred the industry. Low interest rates seem to be the new norm. Continued credit growth and economic stimulus in China is expected to aid a recovery in dry bulk. Seaborne iron ore is predominantly driven by Chinese demand whereas minor bulks tend to correlate closer with GDP.
REBOUND, RECOVERY AND THEN AHEAD - The near-term outlook shifted to positive as spot rates have basically doubled since April. There are expectations for a healthier rate environment in 2H 2020 as Freight Forward Agreements (FFA) currently indicate a market for Supramax and Ultramax vessels of about USD 10 500 and 11 500 per day for the remaining part of the year. Inventory levels in China are still below historical averages. Steel production is still running high. The seasonal grain volumes are here. Towards the end of the year there are question marks to iron ore volumes and reductions in Chinese coal imports. From next year, however, against a backdrop of falling supply growth we believe we are seeing the early signs of a potentially tight market in 2021 and 2022.
| Market update |
17
Diversified cargo base - volume expected to increase
Belships' cargo mix
Volume development
Total volume January - July (million mt)
544
570
569
Agricultural
~50%
490
454
Last four
~20%
Minerals
quarters
~5%
~20%
~5%
Iron ore
Metals
Coal
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Diverse cargo base reduces risk
Shipments from January to July at five-year high
despite coronavirus lockdowns
Source: Belships, Fearnleys
| Market update |
18
Potentially lowest fleet growth in 20 years
Historical deliveries
Monthly delivery schedule
million DWT
25
20
15
10
Delivered Order book
million DWT
1.6
Order book
Delivered
1.4
1.2
1
0.8
0.6
0.4
5
0
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
0.2
0
22.Oct
22.Jul
22.Apr
22.Jan
21.Oct
21.Jul
21.Apr
21.Jan
20.Oct
20.Jul
20.Apr
20.Jan
19.Oct
19.Jul
19.Apr
19.Jan
18.Oct
18.Jul
18.Apr
18.Jan
Supra/Ultramax orderbook
Diminishing tonnage supply
5% of the fleet
Source: Fearnleys
| Market update |
19
Forward curve above cash B/E for remainder of 2020
Supramax spot and FFA curve
Bunker spread
$13,500
Spot rates
Forward rates
$800
$12,000
$11,450
$10,900
$700
$10,500
$10,500
$10,000
$9,350
$600
$9,050
$9,000
$8,231
mt
$7,750
$500
58
per
$7,500
BSI
price
$400
$6,000
Bunker
$300
$4,500
$3,000
$4,208
$200
$1,500
$100
$-
$-
20.Jan
20.Feb
20.Mar
20.Apr
20.May
20.Jun
20.Jul
20.Aug
20.Oct 20.Sep
20.Nov
21.Jan 20.Dec
21.Mar 21.Feb
21.Apr
21.May
21.Jun
21.Jul
21.Aug
21.Sep
VLSFO
IFO 380
Brent Spot
$80
$70
$60
$50
Oil
per price
$40
Spread January:
$30
barrel
$315 per mt
$20
$10
$-
19.Nov
19.Dec
20.Jan
20.Feb
20.Mar
20.Apr
20.May
20.Jun
20.Jul
20.Aug
Ultramax premium typically between
High vs low sulphur spread
10 and 15 per cent
~USD 60 per mt
Source: Baltic Exchange
| Market update |
20
Strategy
1
Growth
Capacity to increase the fleet to 30 vessels
Additional ship-for-share deals or optional leases
2
Liquidity
Continue to build free float through ship for shares transactions where accretive
Capital markets and IR
3
Capital discipline
Low costs and cash break-even
Strong balance sheet
Build dividend capacity
| Strategy |
21
Our main offices
Belships ASA
Lighthouse Navigation
Belships Management
Oslo
Bangkok
Singapore
+47 22 52 76 00
+66 2 654 3100
+65 6507 3939
mail@belships.no
chartering@lighthousenavigation.com
general@belships.com.sg
Consolidated statement of income and financial position