BELSHIPS : PRESENTATION - Q2 2020

This presentation is subject to Norwegian law and any dispute arising in respect of this presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts with Oslo district court as legal venue. | Disclaimer | 2 Investment highlights Founded 1918 Fully integrated Proven ability to Shareholder ship owning deliver friendly strategy and stock listed and operating accretive and corporate since 1937 company growth governance | Key investment highlights | 3 Agenda Highlights - Q2 2020 5 Company introduction 6 Market update 17 Strategy 21 Appendix 23 | Agenda | 4 Highlights - Q2 2020 A CHALLENGING QUARTER - IMPROVING OUTLOOK AHEAD • Operating income of USD 28.6 million (Q2 2019: USD 29.6m) • EBITDA of USD 1.9m (USD 8.0m) • Net result of USD -14.6m (USD 0.1m). Net result includes non-cash impairment of USD 4.9m total for the four oldest vessels in the fleet • Net TCE earnings per ship of USD 6 927 per day versus BSI index of USD 5 210 net per day • Realised FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day resulting in total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index of 54 per cent • 60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600 Earnings Q2 2020 Average TCE USD 6 927/day EBITDA USD 1.9m Net result USD -14.6m FY 2019 Average TCE USD 11 201/day EBITDA USD 34.7m Net result USD 5.1m net per day • Taken delivery of BELHAVEN and issued shares • Modern fleet of 23 vessels with an average age of 5 years including newbuildings Financial position AssetsEquity and liabilities Owned ships Equity USD 225.8m USD 153.4m (34%) Leased ships Mortgage loans USD 159.2m USD 143.7m Cash and cash equivalents Lease liabilities USD 34.4m USD 141.9m Other assets Other liabilities USD 38.2m USD 18.6m | Highlights - Q2 2020 | 5 Integrated owner and operator of geared dry bulk vessels SHIPOWNING COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS TECHNICAL & CREWING 23x Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers Head office with industry low G&A Chartering performed by our subsidiary Lighthouse Navigation (50.01%) Lighthouse engages in cargo trading, liner services and agency Complete technical management In-house crewing platform | Company introduction | 6 Strong corporate governance BOARD SHIP MANAGEMENT INDEPENDENCE Belships performs all Belships board of directors commercial and technical consists of seven members, management in-house and whereof four are has no related party independent. Since 2007, transactions. more than 40 per cent of the board has been represented by female board members. BOARD POLICY The board has separate Audit and Board Nomination committees. Belships does not have any shareholder disenfranchisement policies such as poison pills or similar. | Company introduction | FINANCE AND VESSEL TRANSACTIONS Belships utilizes only external advisors or brokers in any transactions and no related third parties. TRANSPARENCY The company and board maintain sound principles of transparency and fairness in regard to availability of information, presentations and practices. 7 Creating the best in-class listed dry bulk company Fully integrated Lean & effective Strong sponsors Proprietary deal flow Corporate governance owner / operator organization and financing Ambitious targets 1 2 3 4 5 The most attractive Cost and earnings Double the fleet Attractive share Leading midsize fleet leadership from the merger liquidity and trading total return   In progress In progress Target | Company introduction | 8 Proven ability to create opportunities and execute deals VESSEL TRANSACTIONS APRIL JULY AUGUST OCTOBER DECEMBER MARCH BELCARGO BELMAR (BB) BELRAY (BB) BELAJA (BB) BELFAST (BB) BELPACIFIC (Sale) SOFIE VICTORY BELMOIRA (BB) BELEAST (Sale) BELHAVEN BELFRI 2019 2020 MARCH MAY JUNE JULY AUGUST SEPTEMBER MAY USD 140m USD 9m equity issue USD 6m equity issue USD 9m equity issue USD 6m equity issue Dividend NOK 0.05 USD 12m equity issue refinancing (BELCARGO) (SOFIE VICTORY) (BELFRI) per share (BELHAVEN) EQUITY & DEBT TRANSACTIONS | Company introduction | 9 Pushing the growth agenda - net cash invested USD 2.7m Cash effect recent transactions (USDm) 5 x bareboat charters for Ultramax 4 x ship for share 2 x oldest vessels with purchase options: transactions: Supramax divested: - USD 12.0m + USD 4.3m + USD 5.1m 0.0 | Company introduction | 10 Purchase options provide flexibility and reduce risk Overview of vessel purchase options 2020 - 2031 USD USD USD USD USD 10 22.5m 19.5m 21.2m 20.1m 20.9m 9 Average purchase option price 8 7 Option to purchase 8 x five year old 6 Ultramax vessels at an average price of USD 20.9m per vessel in 2024 5 4 4 x options 3 Average age 3 x options of vessels 2 2 x options 1 1 x options 5.0 5.5 5.7 6.0 5.5 yrs yrs yrs yrs yrs 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 USD USD USD USD USD USD USD 20.0m 18.9m 18.0m 19.2m 17.2m 15.1m 14.3m 9 x options 9 x options 8 x options 5 x options 4 x options 3 x options 2 x options 6.2 7.2 8.3 9.0 10.3 11.0 12.0 yrs yrs yrs yrs yrs yrs yrs 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 | Company introduction | 11 Ultramax segment - superior risk/reward Average earnings per day - last 10 years $18,000 $16,000 $14,000 per day) $12,000 $10,000 TCE (Average $8,000 Reward $6,000 $4,000 $2,000 $- 0% Capesize Ultramax USD 13 633/day Kamsarmax Standard deviation: 195% USD 11 163/day USD 10 848/day Standard deviation: 58% Standard deviation: 68% 50% 100% 150% 200% 250% Risk (Annualised standard deviation) Ultramax: BSI58 plus 10% premium. BSI58 is BSI52 plus $293 per day prior to 2015 Kamsarmax: BPI82 2018-2020, BPI74 plus $1 300 day prior to 2018 Capesize: BCI 5TC 2014-2020, BCI 4TC prior to 2014 Source: Baltic Exchange | Company introduction | 12 15% outperformance of the BSI index last four quarters Belships TCE vs BSI 58 (net per day) $14,000 BSI 58 Belships TCE $12,000 $11,886 $11,992 $11,118 $10,226 $10,000 $8,636 day $8,000 per Average $6,000 $6,232 $5,210 $4,000 $2,000 $- Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Premium against + 33 % BSI 58 index - 6 % + 17 % + 39 % $6,927 Source: Baltic Exchange | Company introduction | 13 Uniform fleet of 23 Supra/Ultramax vessels Ultramax Supramax Vessel Built DWT Yard Ownership BELMAR (NEWBUILD) 2021 64,000 Imabari BB-in1 BELFAST (NEWBUILD) 2020 64,000 Imabari BB-in2 BELAJA 2020 61,000 Shin Kurushima BB-in4 BELMOIRA 2020 61,000 Shin Kurushima BB-in4 BELFUJI 2020 63,000 Imabari TC-in3 BELRAY 2019 61,000 Shin Kurushima BB-in5 Ultramax BELNIPPON 2018 63,000 Imabari TC-in6 BELISLAND 2016 61,000 Imabari BB-in7 BELHAVEN 2017 63,000 Imabari Owned 16 x BELFOREST 2015 61,000 Imabari BB-in8 BELINDA 2016 63,000 Hantong Owned BELMONT 2016 63,000 Hantong Owned BELATLANTIC 2016 63,000 Hantong Owned SOFIE VICTORY 2016 63,000 New Times Owned BELPAREIL 2015 63,000 Hantong Owned BELSOUTH 2015 63,000 Hantong Owned Delivery 2H 2021 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year. Delivery 2H 2020 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year Delivered January 2020 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year Delivered Q1 2020 seven years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year Delivered October 2019 seven years bareboat with purchase options after fourth year Delivered January 2018 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year Delivered 2016 fifteen years bareboat charter with purchase options after fifth year Delivered 2015 twelve years bareboat charter with purchase options after third year There are no purchase obligations on any of the above lease agreements. Vessel Built DWT Yard Ownership BELOCEAN 2011 58,000 Dayang Owned Supramaxx BELNOR 2010 58,000 Dayang Owned BELFRI 2007 55,000 Kawasaki Owned BELSTAR 2009 58,000 Dayang Owned BELCARGO 2008 58,000 Tsuneishi Owned 7 BELORIENT 2008 50,000 PT Pal Owned BELFORT 2008 50,000 PT Pal Owned BELEAST and PACIFIC LIGHT have been delivered to Marti Shipping & Ship Management of Turkey for bareboat charter and subsequent sale. | Company introduction | 14 Increasing upside as markets recover 4.0 6,000 Coverage next four quarters (USD net per day) OPEX and G&A - 2020 guidance Open 100% G&A $425 $9,600 5,000 FFA 90% 80% 4,000 Coverage 70% 60% in 3,000 50% of% $3.5m G&A $4,900 Fixed $9,000 $9,600 40% available OPEX 2,000 $9,200 30% days $11,000 20% 1,000 $11,500 10% $11,500 0% Total Per day - Q3-20 Q4-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 Low G&A and OPEX compared to peers are booked at USD 9 600 net per day | Company introduction | 15 Belships is determined to be proactive and contribute to a sustainable shipping industry CO2 per tonne km Average EEOI per vessel Bulk carrier Crude tanker Products tanker Chemical tanker LPG Tanker LNG tanker Container ship Rail Vehicle transport Air freight 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.8 1.0 The most energy efficient Reducing carbon footprint through modernisation means of transporting goods and resources Source: DNV GL 2019, Government GHG Conversion Factors 2019 | Company introduction | 16 Market update CORONA (COVID-19) - The effects of the outbreak and the restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the disease left the markets reeling into the second quarter. Gradually as some economies opened up for business after lockdown, the resurrection in trade started showing signs of a rebound. However GDP statistics for the quarter as a whole represented a historic fall in economic activity. The effect on shipping has been evident with weak rates and a subdued market environment. The repatriation of crew has been virtually impossible. Through extensive efforts by management and crew, we are satisfied to see the fleet operating close to normal.

Additional ship-for-share deals or optional leases 2 Liquidity Continue to build free float through ship for shares transactions where accretive

Capital markets and IR 3 Capital discipline Low costs and cash break-even

break-even Strong balance sheet

Build dividend capacity | Strategy | 21 Our main offices Belships ASA Lighthouse Navigation Belships Management Oslo Bangkok Singapore +47 22 52 76 00 +66 2 654 3100 +65 6507 3939 mail@belships.no chartering@lighthousenavigation.com general@belships.com.sg 22 Consolidated statement of income and financial position Consolidated statement of income USD 1 000 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 FY 2019 Gross freight revenue 37 873 35 127 153 909 Voyage expenses -10 764 -8 068 -30 243 Net freight revenue 27 109 27 059 123 666 Management fees 1 508 2 511 7 650 Operating income 28 617 29 570 131 316 Share of result from j/v and assoc. comp. 742 608 2 715 T/C hire expenses -14 692 -12 121 -49 825 Ship operating expenses -9 467 -6 465 -33 558 Operating expenses ship management -865 -916 -4 125 General and administrative expenses -2 462 -2 700 -11 815 Operating expenses -26 744 -21 594 -96 608 EBITDA 1 873 7 976 34 708 Depreciation and amortisation -7 699 -4 702 -23 074 Impairment of ships -4 868 - - Gain on sale of ships - - 4 381 Other gains -598 - 2 119 Operating result (EBIT) -11 292 3 274 18 134 Interest income 257 57 283 Interest expenses -3 410 -2 652 -10 522 Other financial items -152 -350 -1 127 Currency gains/(-losses) 82 -32 -13 Net financial items -3 223 -2 977 -11 379 Result before taxes -14 515 297 6 755 Taxes -70 -164 -1 655 Net result -14 585 133 5 100 Hereof majority interests -13 896 85 3 487 Hereof non-controlling interests -689 48 1 613 Earnings per share -0.07 0.00 0.03 Diluted earnings per share -0.07 0.00 0.03 Consolidated statement of financial position USD 1 000 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 31 Dec 2019 Intangible assets 3 053 5 816 4 629 Ships, owned 225 803 188 036 213 052 Ships, right-of-use assets 159 176 76 141 92 720 Prepayment of lease obligations on ships - - 6 000 Property, Plant, and Equipment 4 372 4 444 4 790 Investments in j/v and assoc. companies 2 995 2 762 3 303 Other non-current assets 13 937 1 498 8 311 Total non-current assets 409 336 278 697 332 805 Bunker inventory 7 235 6 836 5 832 Current receivables 6 697 9 915 14 576 Cash and cash equivalents 34 363 47 389 44 428 Total current assets 48 295 64 140 64 836 Total assets 457 631 342 837 397 641 Paid-in capital 137 705 111 184 125 927 Retained earnings 11 861 25 661 25 717 Non-controlling interests 3 850 3 930 4 471 Total equity 153 416 140 775 156 115 Mortgage debt 133 376 95 555 127 249 Lease liability 133 106 59 405 73 646 Other non-current liabilities 2 355 3 229 3 060 Total non-current liabilities 268 837 158 189 203 955 Mortgage debt 10 368 20 631 9 388 Lease liability 8 841 5 467 7 315 Other current liabilities 16 169 17 775 20 868 Total current liabilities 35 378 43 873 37 571 Total equity and liabilities 457 631 342 837 397 641 | Appendix | 23 Attachments Original document

