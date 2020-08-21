Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Belships ASA    BEL   NO0003094104

BELSHIPS ASA

(BEL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 08/21 10:25:20 am
6.4 NOK   --.--%
05:35pBELSHIPS : Presentation - q2 2020
PU
05:35pBELSHIPS : Report - q2 2020
PU
12:16aBELSHIPS ASA : - Report 2nd quarter 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELSHIPS : PRESENTATION - Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

COMPANY PRESENTATION

Q2 2020

AUGUST 2020

Important information

This presentation has been prepared by Belships ASA (the "Company") exclusively for information purposes. This presentation is confidential and may not be copied, distributed, reproduced, published or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient, to any other person (whether within or outside such person's organisation or firm) or published in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose or under any circumstances.

The information in this presentation speaks as of 21 August 2020 and the Company assumes no obligation to amend, correct or update the information in this presentation. None of the Company or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or any person acting on their behalf, shall have any liability whatsoever, whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation, or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

The contents of this presentation shall not be construed as legal, business or tax advice, and the furnishing of this presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the Company or any of its directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers. Prospective investors should consult its own legal, business or tax advisor as to legal, business or tax advice.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. None of the Company or subsidiaries or any such person's directors, officers or employees provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments.

This presentation has been prepared for information purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction and neither the issue of the information nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any investment activity.

This presentation is subject to Norwegian law and any dispute arising in respect of this presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Norwegian courts with Oslo district court as legal venue.

| Disclaimer |

2

Investment highlights

Founded 1918

Fully integrated

Proven ability to

Shareholder

ship owning

deliver

friendly strategy

and stock listed

and operating

accretive

and corporate

since 1937

company

growth

governance

| Key investment highlights |

3

Agenda

Highlights - Q2 2020

5

Company introduction

6

Market update

17

Strategy

21

Appendix

23

| Agenda |

4

Highlights - Q2 2020

A CHALLENGING QUARTER - IMPROVING OUTLOOK AHEAD

• Operating income of USD 28.6 million (Q2 2019: USD 29.6m)

• EBITDA of USD 1.9m (USD 8.0m)

• Net result of USD -14.6m (USD 0.1m). Net result includes non-cash

impairment of USD 4.9m total for the four oldest vessels in the fleet

• Net TCE earnings per ship of USD 6 927 per day versus BSI index of

USD 5 210 net per day

• Realised FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day

resulting in total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index

of 54 per cent

• 60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600

Earnings

Q2 2020

Average TCE

USD 6 927/day

EBITDA

USD 1.9m

Net result

USD -14.6m

FY 2019

Average TCE

USD 11 201/day

EBITDA

USD 34.7m

Net result

USD 5.1m

net per day

• Taken delivery of BELHAVEN and issued shares

• Modern fleet of 23 vessels with an average age of 5 years including

newbuildings

Financial position

AssetsEquity and liabilities

Owned ships

Equity

USD 225.8m

USD 153.4m (34%)

Leased ships

Mortgage loans

USD 159.2m

USD 143.7m

Cash and cash equivalents

Lease liabilities

USD 34.4m

USD 141.9m

Other assets

Other liabilities

USD 38.2m

USD 18.6m

| Highlights - Q2 2020 |

5

Integrated owner and operator of geared dry bulk vessels

SHIPOWNING

COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

TECHNICAL & CREWING

23x Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers Head office with industry low G&A

Chartering performed by our subsidiary Lighthouse Navigation (50.01%)

Lighthouse engages in cargo trading, liner services and agency

Complete technical management

In-house crewing platform

| Company introduction |

6

Strong corporate governance

BOARD

SHIP MANAGEMENT

INDEPENDENCE

Belships performs all

Belships board of directors

commercial and technical

consists of seven members,

management in-house and

whereof four are

has no related party

independent. Since 2007,

transactions.

more than 40 per cent of the

board has been represented

by female board members.

BOARD POLICY

The board has separate

Audit and Board Nomination committees. Belships does not have any shareholder disenfranchisement policies such as poison pills or similar.

| Company introduction |

FINANCE AND

VESSEL

TRANSACTIONS

Belships utilizes only external

advisors or brokers in any transactions and no related third parties.

TRANSPARENCY

The company and board

maintain sound principles of transparency and fairness in regard to availability of information, presentations and practices.

7

Creating the best in-class listed dry bulk company

Fully integrated

Lean & effective

Strong sponsors

Proprietary deal flow

Corporate governance

owner / operator

organization

and financing

Ambitious targets

1

2

3

4

5

The most attractive

Cost and earnings

Double the fleet

Attractive share

Leading

midsize fleet

leadership

from the merger

liquidity and trading

total return

In progress

In progress

Target

| Company introduction |

8

Proven ability to create opportunities and execute deals

VESSEL TRANSACTIONS

APRIL

JULY

AUGUST

OCTOBER

DECEMBER

MARCH

BELCARGO

BELMAR (BB)

BELRAY (BB)

BELAJA (BB)

BELFAST (BB)

BELPACIFIC (Sale)

SOFIE VICTORY

BELMOIRA (BB)

BELEAST (Sale)

BELHAVEN

BELFRI

2019

2020

MARCH

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

MAY

USD 140m

USD 9m equity issue USD 6m equity issue

USD 9m equity issue

USD 6m equity issue Dividend NOK 0.05

USD 12m equity issue

refinancing

(BELCARGO)

(SOFIE VICTORY)

(BELFRI)

per share

(BELHAVEN)

EQUITY & DEBT TRANSACTIONS

| Company introduction |

9

Pushing the growth agenda - net cash invested USD 2.7m

Cash effect recent transactions (USDm)

5 x bareboat charters for Ultramax

4 x ship for share

2 x oldest

vessels with purchase options:

transactions:

Supramax divested:

- USD 12.0m

+ USD 4.3m

+ USD 5.1m

0.0

| Company introduction |

10

Purchase options provide flexibility and reduce risk

Overview of vessel purchase options 2020 - 2031

USD

USD

USD

USD

USD

10

22.5m

19.5m

21.2m

20.1m

20.9m

9

Average purchase

option price

8

7

Option to purchase 8 x five year old

6

Ultramax vessels at an average price

of USD 20.9m per vessel in 2024

5

4

4 x options

3

Average age

3 x options

of vessels

2

2 x options

1

1 x options

5.0

5.5

5.7

6.0

5.5

yrs

yrs

yrs

yrs

yrs

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

USD

USD

USD

USD

USD

USD

USD

20.0m

18.9m

18.0m

19.2m

17.2m

15.1m

14.3m

9 x options

9 x options

8 x options

5 x options

4 x options

3 x options

2 x options

6.2

7.2

8.3

9.0

10.3

11.0

12.0

yrs

yrs

yrs

yrs

yrs

yrs

yrs

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

| Company introduction |

11

Ultramax segment - superior risk/reward

Average earnings per day - last 10 years

$18,000

$16,000

$14,000

per day)

$12,000

$10,000

TCE

(Average

$8,000

Reward

$6,000

$4,000

$2,000

$-

0%

Capesize

Ultramax

USD 13 633/day

Kamsarmax

Standard deviation: 195%

USD 11 163/day

USD 10 848/day

Standard deviation: 58%

Standard deviation: 68%

50%

100%

150%

200%

250%

Risk (Annualised standard deviation)

Ultramax: BSI58 plus 10% premium. BSI58 is BSI52 plus $293 per day prior to 2015

Kamsarmax: BPI82 2018-2020, BPI74 plus $1 300 day prior to 2018

Capesize: BCI 5TC 2014-2020, BCI 4TC prior to 2014

Source: Baltic Exchange

| Company introduction |

12

15% outperformance of the BSI index last four quarters

Belships TCE vs BSI 58 (net per day)

$14,000

BSI 58

Belships TCE

$12,000

$11,886

$11,992

$11,118

$10,226

$10,000

$8,636

day

$8,000

per

Average

$6,000

$6,232

$5,210

$4,000

$2,000

$-

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Premium against

+ 33 %

BSI 58 index

- 6 %

+ 17 %

+ 39 %

$6,927

Source: Baltic Exchange

| Company introduction |

13

Uniform fleet of 23 Supra/Ultramax vessels

Ultramax

Supramax

Vessel

Built

DWT

Yard

Ownership

BELMAR (NEWBUILD)

2021

64,000

Imabari

BB-in1

BELFAST (NEWBUILD)

2020

64,000

Imabari

BB-in2

BELAJA

2020

61,000

Shin Kurushima

BB-in4

BELMOIRA

2020

61,000

Shin Kurushima

BB-in4

BELFUJI

2020

63,000

Imabari

TC-in3

BELRAY

2019

61,000

Shin Kurushima

BB-in5

Ultramax

BELNIPPON

2018

63,000

Imabari

TC-in6

BELISLAND

2016

61,000

Imabari

BB-in7

BELHAVEN

2017

63,000

Imabari

Owned

16 x

BELFOREST

2015

61,000

Imabari

BB-in8

BELINDA

2016

63,000

Hantong

Owned

BELMONT

2016

63,000

Hantong

Owned

BELATLANTIC

2016

63,000

Hantong

Owned

SOFIE VICTORY

2016

63,000

New Times

Owned

BELPAREIL

2015

63,000

Hantong

Owned

BELSOUTH

2015

63,000

Hantong

Owned

  1. Delivery 2H 2021 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year.
  2. Delivery 2H 2020 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year
  3. Delivered January 2020 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year
  4. Delivered Q1 2020 seven years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year
  5. Delivered October 2019 seven years bareboat with purchase options after fourth year
  6. Delivered January 2018 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year
  7. Delivered 2016 fifteen years bareboat charter with purchase options after fifth year
  8. Delivered 2015 twelve years bareboat charter with purchase options after third year

There are no purchase obligations on any of the above lease agreements.

Vessel

Built

DWT

Yard

Ownership

BELOCEAN

2011

58,000

Dayang

Owned

Supramaxx

BELNOR

2010

58,000

Dayang

Owned

BELFRI

2007

55,000

Kawasaki

Owned

BELSTAR

2009

58,000

Dayang

Owned

BELCARGO

2008

58,000

Tsuneishi

Owned

7

BELORIENT

2008

50,000

PT Pal

Owned

BELFORT

2008

50,000

PT Pal

Owned

BELEAST and PACIFIC LIGHT have been delivered to Marti Shipping & Ship Management of Turkey for bareboat charter and subsequent sale.

| Company introduction |

14

Increasing upside as markets recover

4.0

6,000

Coverage next four quarters (USD net per day)

OPEX and G&A - 2020 guidance

Open

100%

G&A

$425

$9,600

5,000

FFA

90%

80%

4,000

Coverage

70%

60%

in

3,000

50%

of%

$3.5m

G&A

$4,900

Fixed

$9,000

$9,600

40%

available

OPEX

2,000

$9,200

30%

days

$11,000

20%

1,000

$11,500

10%

$11,500

0%

Total

Per day

-

Q3-20

Q4-20

Q1-21

Q2-21

60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020

Low G&A and OPEX compared to peers

are booked at USD 9 600 net per day

| Company introduction |

15

Belships is determined to be proactive and contribute to a sustainable shipping industry

CO2 per tonne km

Average EEOI per vessel

Bulk carrier

Crude tanker

Products tanker

Chemical tanker

LPG Tanker

LNG tanker

Container ship

Rail

Vehicle transport

Air freight

0.00

0.02

0.04

0.8

1.0

The most energy efficient

Reducing carbon footprint through modernisation

means of transporting goods and resources

Source: DNV GL 2019, Government GHG Conversion Factors 2019

| Company introduction |

16

Market update

  • CORONA (COVID-19)- The effects of the outbreak and the restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the disease left the markets reeling into the second quarter. Gradually as some economies opened up for business after lockdown, the resurrection in trade started showing signs of a rebound. However GDP statistics for the quarter as a whole represented a historic fall in economic activity. The effect on shipping has been evident with weak rates and a subdued market environment. The repatriation of crew has been virtually impossible. Through extensive efforts by management and crew, we are satisfied to see the fleet operating close to normal.
  • CARGO - Volumes carried on Supramax and Ultramax vessels in the quarter continued to increase compared to previous year and from July we have seen a strong growth in especially iron ore and grain volumes. Chinas imports of iron ore during July reached all time high levels whilst inventory levels remain below historical levels. This is evidence of a very active steel making industry and that the expected effect of stimulus into the Chinese economy is noticeable.
  • ORDERBOOK/SUPPLY - Recycling of older tonnage continued to be virtually non-existent. The publicly quoted Supramax and Ultramax order book is now about 5 per cent of the total fleet - historically low. Evidently, the orderbook is set to diminish quickly as we approach 2021. As such we believe we have passed the peak in net increase in the supply of new tonnage. It is also encouraging to observe that the average sailing speed of the fleet has increased, showing that the market has been able to absorb this inherent fleet supply during a rebound in spot rates.
  • STIMULUS - Chinese economic stimulus as an indicator points toward continued trade growth, however global GDP forecasts have been highly uncertain whilst the COVID-19 has marred the industry. Low interest rates seem to be the new norm. Continued credit growth and economic stimulus in China is expected to aid a recovery in dry bulk. Seaborne iron ore is predominantly driven by Chinese demand whereas minor bulks tend to correlate closer with GDP.
  • REBOUND, RECOVERY AND THEN AHEAD - The near-term outlook shifted to positive as spot rates have basically doubled since April. There are expectations for a healthier rate environment in 2H 2020 as Freight Forward Agreements (FFA) currently indicate a market for Supramax and Ultramax vessels of about USD 10 500 and 11 500 per day for the remaining part of the year. Inventory levels in China are still below historical averages. Steel production is still running high. The seasonal grain volumes are here. Towards the end of the year there are question marks to iron ore volumes and reductions in Chinese coal imports. From next year, however, against a backdrop of falling supply growth we believe we are seeing the early signs of a potentially tight market in 2021 and 2022.

| Market update |

17

Diversified cargo base - volume expected to increase

Belships' cargo mix

Volume development

Total volume January - July (million mt)

544

570

569

Agricultural

~50%

490

454

Last four

~20%

Minerals

quarters

~5%

~20%

~5%

Iron ore

Metals

Coal

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Diverse cargo base reduces risk

Shipments from January to July at five-year high

despite coronavirus lockdowns

Source: Belships, Fearnleys

| Market update |

18

Potentially lowest fleet growth in 20 years

Historical deliveries

Monthly delivery schedule

million DWT

25

20

15

10

Delivered Order book

million DWT

1.6

Order book

Delivered

1.4

1.2

1

0.8

0.6

0.4

5

0

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

0.2

0

22.Oct

22.Jul

22.Apr

22.Jan

21.Oct

21.Jul

21.Apr

21.Jan

20.Oct

20.Jul

20.Apr

20.Jan

19.Oct

19.Jul

19.Apr

19.Jan

18.Oct

18.Jul

18.Apr

18.Jan

Supra/Ultramax orderbook

Diminishing tonnage supply

5% of the fleet

Source: Fearnleys

| Market update |

19

Forward curve above cash B/E for remainder of 2020

Supramax spot and FFA curve

Bunker spread

$13,500

Spot rates

Forward rates

$800

$12,000

$11,450

$10,900

$700

$10,500

$10,500

$10,000

$9,350

$600

$9,050

$9,000

$8,231

mt

$7,750

$500

58

per

$7,500

BSI

price

$400

$6,000

Bunker

$300

$4,500

$3,000

$4,208

$200

$1,500

$100

$-

$-

20.Jan

20.Feb

20.Mar

20.Apr

20.May

20.Jun

20.Jul

20.Aug

20.Oct 20.Sep

20.Nov

21.Jan 20.Dec

21.Mar 21.Feb

21.Apr

21.May

21.Jun

21.Jul

21.Aug

21.Sep

VLSFO

IFO 380

Brent Spot

$80

$70

$60

$50

Oil

per price

$40

Spread January:

$30

barrel

$315 per mt

$20

$10

$-

19.Nov

19.Dec

20.Jan

20.Feb

20.Mar

20.Apr

20.May

20.Jun

20.Jul

20.Aug

Ultramax premium typically between

High vs low sulphur spread

10 and 15 per cent

~USD 60 per mt

Source: Baltic Exchange

| Market update |

20

Strategy

1

Growth

  • Capacity to increase the fleet to 30 vessels
  • Additional ship-for-share deals or optional leases

2

Liquidity

  • Continue to build free float through ship for shares transactions where accretive
  • Capital markets and IR

3

Capital discipline

  • Low costs and cash break-even
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Build dividend capacity

| Strategy |

21

Our main offices

Belships ASA

Lighthouse Navigation

Belships Management

Oslo

Bangkok

Singapore

+47 22 52 76 00

+66 2 654 3100

+65 6507 3939

mail@belships.no

chartering@lighthousenavigation.com

general@belships.com.sg

22

Consolidated statement of income and financial position

Consolidated statement of income

USD 1 000

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

FY 2019

Gross freight revenue

37 873

35 127

153 909

Voyage expenses

-10 764

-8 068

-30 243

Net freight revenue

27 109

27 059

123 666

Management fees

1 508

2 511

7 650

Operating income

28 617

29 570

131 316

Share of result from j/v and assoc. comp.

742

608

2 715

T/C hire expenses

-14 692

-12 121

-49 825

Ship operating expenses

-9 467

-6 465

-33 558

Operating expenses ship management

-865

-916

-4 125

General and administrative expenses

-2 462

-2 700

-11 815

Operating expenses

-26 744

-21 594

-96 608

EBITDA

1 873

7 976

34 708

Depreciation and amortisation

-7 699

-4 702

-23 074

Impairment of ships

-4 868

-

-

Gain on sale of ships

-

-

4 381

Other gains

-598

-

2 119

Operating result (EBIT)

-11 292

3 274

18 134

Interest income

257

57

283

Interest expenses

-3 410

-2 652

-10 522

Other financial items

-152

-350

-1 127

Currency gains/(-losses)

82

-32

-13

Net financial items

-3 223

-2 977

-11 379

Result before taxes

-14 515

297

6 755

Taxes

-70

-164

-1 655

Net result

-14 585

133

5 100

Hereof majority interests

-13 896

85

3 487

Hereof non-controlling interests

-689

48

1 613

Earnings per share

-0.07

0.00

0.03

Diluted earnings per share

-0.07

0.00

0.03

Consolidated statement of financial position

USD 1 000

30 Jun 2020

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2019

Intangible assets

3 053

5 816

4 629

Ships, owned

225 803

188 036

213 052

Ships, right-of-use assets

159 176

76 141

92 720

Prepayment of lease obligations on ships

-

-

6 000

Property, Plant, and Equipment

4 372

4 444

4 790

Investments in j/v and assoc. companies

2 995

2 762

3 303

Other non-current assets

13 937

1 498

8 311

Total non-current assets

409 336

278 697

332 805

Bunker inventory

7 235

6 836

5 832

Current receivables

6 697

9 915

14 576

Cash and cash equivalents

34 363

47 389

44 428

Total current assets

48 295

64 140

64 836

Total assets

457 631

342 837

397 641

Paid-in capital

137 705

111 184

125 927

Retained earnings

11 861

25 661

25 717

Non-controlling interests

3 850

3 930

4 471

Total equity

153 416

140 775

156 115

Mortgage debt

133 376

95 555

127 249

Lease liability

133 106

59 405

73 646

Other non-current liabilities

2 355

3 229

3 060

Total non-current liabilities

268 837

158 189

203 955

Mortgage debt

10 368

20 631

9 388

Lease liability

8 841

5 467

7 315

Other current liabilities

16 169

17 775

20 868

Total current liabilities

35 378

43 873

37 571

Total equity and liabilities

457 631

342 837

397 641

| Appendix |

23

Disclaimer

Belships ASA published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 21:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BELSHIPS ASA
05:35pBELSHIPS : Presentation - q2 2020
PU
05:35pBELSHIPS : Report - q2 2020
PU
12:16aBELSHIPS ASA : - Report 2nd quarter 2020
AQ
06/18BELSHIPS ASA : Mandatory notifications of trade
AQ
05/27BELSHIPS ASA : - disclosure of large shareholding
AQ
05/26BELSHIPS ASA : – new share capital registered
AQ
05/22BELSHIPS ASA : - disclosure of large shareholding
AQ
05/22BELSHIPS ASA : – disclosure of large shareholding
AQ
05/22BELSHIPS ASA : – delivery of vessel and increase of share capital
AQ
05/15BELSHIPS ASA : - Report 1st quarter 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -107x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 457 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart BELSHIPS ASA
Duration : Period :
Belships ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELSHIPS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,81 $
Last Close Price 6,40 $
Spread / Highest target -86,1%
Spread / Average Target -87,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Christian Skarsgård Chief Executive Officer
Peter Frølich Chairman
Osvald Fossholm Chief Financial Officer
Sverre Jørgen Tidemand Director
Sissel Grefsrud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELSHIPS ASA-11.72%163
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-18.40%6 510
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.22.58%2 452
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-26.67%754
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-40.98%670
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-9.28%601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group