BELSHIPS : REPORT - Q2 2020

21 August 2020
A CHALLENGING QUARTER - IMPROVING OUTLOOK AHEAD
HIGHLIGHTS
Operating income of USD 28.6 million (Q2 2019: USD 29.6m)
EBITDA of USD 1.9m (USD 8.0m)
Net result of USD -14.6m (USD 0.1m). Net result includes non-cash impairment of USD 4.9m total for the four oldest vessels in the fleet
Net TCE earnings per ship of USD 6 927 per day versus BSI index of USD 5 210 net per day
Realised FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day resulting in total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index of 54 per cent
60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600 net per day
Taken delivery of BELHAVEN and issued shares
Modern fleet of 23 vessels with an average age of 5 years including newbuildings
Fleet status
Time charter earnings per ship in the quarter were recorded at USD 6 927 net per day versus BSI index of USD 5 210 net per day for the same period. In addition, FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day (USD 2.0m) were realised resulting in a total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index of 54 per cent. Outperformance of the BSI index is due to the portfolio of period charter coverage and outsized spot earnings achieved by our subsidiary Lighthouse Navigation.
About 60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600 net per day. About 90 per cent of available days in Q3 have been booked at about USD 9 000 net per day and about 40 per cent in Q4 are booked at about USD 11 000 net per day.
BELSOUTH and BELNOR were drydocked in the quarter. BELFORT underwent repairs in mid-April and resumed full operating at the end of the month.
The remaining fleet sailed without significant off-hire in the quarter.
Vessel transactions
In May, Belships took delivery of BELHAVEN, a 63 000 dwt Ultramax from Japanese Owners. The vessel was built in 2017 by Imabari shipyard and delivered after having passed its dry-docking survey. The purchase price of USD 24.5m was settled by issuing new shares equivalent to 50 per cent at a subscription price of NOK 7.15 per share (USD/NOK 9.31), and the remaining in cash. Belships utilised 60 per cent financing of the purchase price, resulting in a positive cash effect of about USD 2.45 million. BELHAVEN is currently fixed for about 11-13 months time charter at about USD 12 200 per day net.
The recent vessel transactions signal the competitive advantage Belships has in sourcing ship finance. Belships' fleet continues to increase and improve with only modest cash investments. Taking into consideration nine acquisitions and two divested vessels over the past 12 months the net cash effect
REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020
is about USD 3m. The Japanese Ultramax bulk carriers entering the fleet represent the highest quality and lowest fuel consumption available in the market today.
Financial and corporate matters
At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents was USD 34.4m. Mortgage debt was USD 143.7m, while net lease obligation was USD 141.9m.
Belships recorded an impairment loss of USD 4.9m in the quarter. The impairment relates to the four oldest vessels in the fleet.
During January and February, Belships hedged some of its spot exposure by selling FFA contracts maturing from Q2 2020 to Q1 2021. A majority of the contracts were realised in the second quarter, generating a cash effect of USD 2.0m. At the end of the quarter, the remaining FFA portfolio comprised 450 days at an average rate of USD 9 400 per day.
As part of the consideration for BELHAVEN and based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020, the Board of directors resolved to increase the Company's share capital by the issuance of 15,950,699 new shares to the sellers. Following the registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's share capital was increased to NOK 456,350,808, divided by 228,175,404 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.
At the end of the quarter, book value per share amounted to NOK 6.55 (USD 0.67), corresponding to an equity ratio of 34 per cent.
Market highlights
In the second quarter, the Baltic Supramax 58 index averaged USD 5 210 net per day, with the market still reeling from the continued outbreak of COVID-19. Demand was hampered by global lockdowns and a widespread and historic slump in economic activity. On the supply side, scrapping virtually came to halt as travel bans and restrictions hindered any meaningful recycling of older vessels, so even though spot rates plummeted the net increase in the supply of vessels came in above projections.
Falling fuel oil bunkers also contributed to increased sailing speeds and ballasting in the quarter. In sum, the impact and consequences from COVID-19 eliminated the seasonal upturn usually experienced earlier in the second quarter.
However, the market started showing signs of bottoming out during April and May, and since then volumes have recovered as economies gradually reopened. In July, total shipment volume was 92 million tons - a new all-time high. The volume recovery was broad based and included all commodity sub-groups by varying degrees. Towards the end of June, the spot rates and short term FFA contracts picked up traction and expectations for a healthier market post-summer were evident.
Outlook
In July, we have observed a significant improvement in the spot rates, with average rates in July climbing above USD 9 000 per day for the first time in 2020 and as per mid-August now stand at USD 10 500. Freight Forward Agreements (FFA) currently indicate a market for Supramaxes and Ultramaxes of around USD 10 500 and 11 500 per day for the remaining part of the year.
REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020
As we mentioned in our previous report, whilst total volumes shipped has rebounded, the supply side has needed to adjust in order to sustain a recovery in rates. The publicly quoted orderbook for our segment now stands at 5 per cent - historically low - and we expect this to lay the foundation for a potentially strong market in 2021. Furthermore, the average sailing speeds have increased by 5-7 per cent which will also help the fleet reach its true utilisation level in a stronger market. Going forward we are therefore more optimistic in terms of market prospects, with the main downside risks to our outlook being a potential new round of lockdowns and year-end import reductions. Consequently, Belships has a significant part of the fleet contractually covered for the next three quarters.
Belships has a uniform and modern fleet of 23 Supramax/Ultramax bulk carriers whereof nine of our vessels are financed with purchase option agreements. This creates substantial upside and flexibility to capitalise on a potential recovery towards historical averages for vessel values in the future. We are focused on maintaining a solid balance sheet and liquidity position. Our strategy is to continue developing Belships as a fully integrated owner and operator of geared bulk carriers, through quality of operations and target accretive growth opportunities.
21 August 2020
THE BOARD OF BELSHIPS ASA
Peter Frølich
Chairman
Frode Teigen
Sverre Jørgen Tidemand
Sissel Grefsrud
Carl Erik Steen
Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe
Jorunn Seglem
Lars Christian Skarsgård
CEO
REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
We confirm to the best of our knowledge that the unaudited condensed set of financial statements for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and gives a true and fair view of the Company's assets, liabilities, financial position and result for the period.
We also confirm to the best of our knowledge that the financial review includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the financial statements as described in the Securities Trading Act §5-6 fourth paragraph.
21 August 2020
THE BOARD OF BELSHIPS ASA
Peter Frølich
Chairman
Frode Teigen
Sverre Jørgen Tidemand
Sissel Grefsrud
|
Carl Erik Steen
Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe
Jorunn Seglem
REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
The quarterly figures are not audited
|
2019
0.03
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
The quarterly figures are not audited
|
REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
The quarterly figures are not audited
|
REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
The quarterly figures are not audited
9
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES
|
|
|
30 Jun
|
30 Jun
|
31 Dec
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
EBITDA
|
USD 1000
|
6 726
|
18 082
|
34 708
|
Interest coverage ratio
|
|
-1.10
|
1.67
|
1.72
|
Current ratio
|
|
1.37
|
1.46
|
1.73
|
Equity ratio
|
|
0.34
|
0.41
|
0.39
|
Earnings per share
|
USD
|
-0.06
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
Earnings per share
|
NOK
|
-0.61
|
0.13
|
0.28
|
Equity per share
|
USD
|
0.67
|
0.73
|
0.74
|
Equity per share
|
NOK
|
6.55
|
6.20
|
6.46
|
Number of issued shares as at end of period
|
|
228 175 404
|
193 550 830
|
212 224 705
DEFINITION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Group's financial information is prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. In addition, it is the management's intention to provide alternative performance measures that are regularly reviewed by management to enhance the understanding of the Group's performance, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. The alternative performance measures presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Due to the recent establishment of the enlarged Group, Management is in the initial phase of assessing its external financial reporting and performance measures are therefore subject to change.
The alternative performance measures are intended to enhance comparability of the results and to give supplemental information to the users of the Group's external reporting.
-
Time charter equivalent (TCE) - is defined as freight revenues less voyage expenses divided by the number of available on-hire days
-
Current ratio - is defined as total current assets, divided by total current liabilities
-
EBITDA - is defined as operating result adjusted for depreciation and amortisation, other gains/(losses), interest income, interest expenses and other financial items
-
EBIT - is defined as operating result adjusted for interest income, interest expenses and other financial items
-
Equity ratio - is equal to shareholders' equity including non-controlling interest, divided by total assets
-
Interest coverage ratio - is equal to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), divided by interest expenses
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS
The consolidated financial statements are presented in USD thousands unless otherwise indicated
Note 1 Accounting principles
These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial reporting and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Belships for the year ended 31 December 2019.
EPS is calculated based on actual outstanding shares in Belships ASA.
This report was approved by the Board of Directors on 21 August 2020.
Note 2 Segment information
Note 2 Segment information, continued
Note 2 Segment information, continued
Note 3 Ships
At the end of each reporting period, the Company assesses whether there are any impairment indicators present. The Company has concluded that the Coronavirus outbreak is an impairment indicator pursuant to IAS
36. Consequently, Belships carried out an impairment test of ships owned or recognised as right-of-use assets at the end of the quarter.
The Company considers each ship as a separate cash-generating unit and has compared recoverable amounts against carrying amounts at the end of the quarter. Recoverable amounts are based on value-in-use and have been derived from calculation of present value of estimated cash flows over the useful life of the ship.
Assumptions represent management's best estimate of the range of economic conditions that will exist over the remaining useful life of the ships. The value-in-use calculations are mainly sensitive to changes in revenue and cost of capital assumptions. Revenues have been based on current contracts and long‐term historical rates for equivalent ships derived from the Baltic Supramax market index. OPEX and CAPEX estimates have been derived from the budgets approved by Board of Directors. Cash flows have been discounted using a cost of capital of 6.2 per cent.
At the end of the quarter, recoverable amounts were higher than carrying amounts for all ships, except for the four oldest vessels in the fleet. Consequently, Belships recorded an impairment loss of USD 4.9m in the quarter.
The Company has performed sensitivity tests on the assumptions used in the impairment tests. Reducing the long-term rate by 10 per cent per day would have led to an impairment recognition of USD 61.4m in total. At the end of the quarter, an increase of one percentage point cost of capital would have resulted in impairments of USD 10.4m in total.
Note 4 Mortgage debt
Belships entered into a new USD 140m loan facility in April 2019. The first tranche of USD 110m replaced previous loan arrangements. The loan has a margin of 275 basis points over LIBOR and matures in Q2 2024. Following a voluntary prepayment in January 2020, the next instalment on the first tranche is due in Q2 2021.
The second tranche of USD 30m was made available for fleet expansion and utilised to acquire BELCARGO, BELFRI and BELHAVEN. The second tranche has a margin of 275 basis points over LIBOR and semi-annual repayments of USD 1.2m.
The Company acquired all shares in Sofie Victory AS, the owner of SOFIE VICTORY in July 2019. The agreement involved USD 14m debt at a margin of 295 basis points above LIBOR. The loan has semi-annual repayments of USD 0.5m until maturity in Q3 2021.
Total mortgage debt at the end of the quarter amounted to USD 143.7m. Transaction costs related to the mortgage debt were initially recorded as a reduction of debt in the balance sheet and subsequently amortised over the loan period in accordance with the amortised cost principle.
Belships was in compliance with all covenants at the end of the quarter.
Note 5 Leasing
In January, newbuilding BELFUJI was delivered. The ship is leased on time charter for a period of 8 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 15.5m.
In January, newbuilding BELMOIRA was delivered. The ship is leased on bareboat charter for a period of 7 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 25.0m, including the USD 3.0m prepayment made in 2019.
In February, newbuilding BELAJA was delivered. The ship is leased on bareboat charter for a period of 7 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 25.0m, including the USD 3.0m prepayment made in 2019.
Leasing liabilities at the end of the quarter arising from bareboat obligations and long-term time charters were USD 141.9m. Corresponding right-of-use assets, including upfront payments relating to the purchase options, were recorded at USD 159.2m.
Belships has no obligation to purchase any of the leased vessels.
Note 6 Financial instruments
Forward Freight Agreements (FFA) are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Net loss from unrealised fair value changes and realised positions amounting to USD 0.6m have been included in other gains and losses. At the end of the quarter, the remaining FFA portfolio comprised 450 days at an average rate of USD 9 400 per day.
Note 7 Subsequent events
No other material events have taken place after 30 June 2020.
20 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS
Updated 12 August 2020
FLEET LIST
