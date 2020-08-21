Log in
BELSHIPS : REPORT - Q2 2020

08/21/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

QUARTERLY REPORT - Q2 2020

21 August 2020

www.belships.com

Lilleakerveien 4A, P.O.Box 23, Lilleaker, N-0216 Oslo, Norway

Phone +47 22 52 76 00 | chartering@belships.no

Enterprise no: NO 930776793 MVA

A CHALLENGING QUARTER - IMPROVING OUTLOOK AHEAD

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Operating income of USD 28.6 million (Q2 2019: USD 29.6m)
  • EBITDA of USD 1.9m (USD 8.0m)
  • Net result of USD -14.6m (USD 0.1m). Net result includes non-cash impairment of USD 4.9m total for the four oldest vessels in the fleet
  • Net TCE earnings per ship of USD 6 927 per day versus BSI index of USD 5 210 net per day
  • Realised FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day resulting in total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index of 54 per cent
  • 60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600 net per day
  • Taken delivery of BELHAVEN and issued shares
  • Modern fleet of 23 vessels with an average age of 5 years including newbuildings

Fleet status

Time charter earnings per ship in the quarter were recorded at USD 6 927 net per day versus BSI index of USD 5 210 net per day for the same period. In addition, FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day (USD 2.0m) were realised resulting in a total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index of 54 per cent. Outperformance of the BSI index is due to the portfolio of period charter coverage and outsized spot earnings achieved by our subsidiary Lighthouse Navigation.

About 60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600 net per day. About 90 per cent of available days in Q3 have been booked at about USD 9 000 net per day and about 40 per cent in Q4 are booked at about USD 11 000 net per day.

BELSOUTH and BELNOR were drydocked in the quarter. BELFORT underwent repairs in mid-April and resumed full operating at the end of the month.

The remaining fleet sailed without significant off-hire in the quarter.

Vessel transactions

In May, Belships took delivery of BELHAVEN, a 63 000 dwt Ultramax from Japanese Owners. The vessel was built in 2017 by Imabari shipyard and delivered after having passed its dry-docking survey. The purchase price of USD 24.5m was settled by issuing new shares equivalent to 50 per cent at a subscription price of NOK 7.15 per share (USD/NOK 9.31), and the remaining in cash. Belships utilised 60 per cent financing of the purchase price, resulting in a positive cash effect of about USD 2.45 million. BELHAVEN is currently fixed for about 11-13 months time charter at about USD 12 200 per day net.

The recent vessel transactions signal the competitive advantage Belships has in sourcing ship finance. Belships' fleet continues to increase and improve with only modest cash investments. Taking into consideration nine acquisitions and two divested vessels over the past 12 months the net cash effect

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

2

is about USD 3m. The Japanese Ultramax bulk carriers entering the fleet represent the highest quality and lowest fuel consumption available in the market today.

Financial and corporate matters

At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents was USD 34.4m. Mortgage debt was USD 143.7m, while net lease obligation was USD 141.9m.

Belships recorded an impairment loss of USD 4.9m in the quarter. The impairment relates to the four oldest vessels in the fleet.

During January and February, Belships hedged some of its spot exposure by selling FFA contracts maturing from Q2 2020 to Q1 2021. A majority of the contracts were realised in the second quarter, generating a cash effect of USD 2.0m. At the end of the quarter, the remaining FFA portfolio comprised 450 days at an average rate of USD 9 400 per day.

As part of the consideration for BELHAVEN and based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020, the Board of directors resolved to increase the Company's share capital by the issuance of 15,950,699 new shares to the sellers. Following the registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's share capital was increased to NOK 456,350,808, divided by 228,175,404 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.

At the end of the quarter, book value per share amounted to NOK 6.55 (USD 0.67), corresponding to an equity ratio of 34 per cent.

Market highlights

In the second quarter, the Baltic Supramax 58 index averaged USD 5 210 net per day, with the market still reeling from the continued outbreak of COVID-19. Demand was hampered by global lockdowns and a widespread and historic slump in economic activity. On the supply side, scrapping virtually came to halt as travel bans and restrictions hindered any meaningful recycling of older vessels, so even though spot rates plummeted the net increase in the supply of vessels came in above projections.

Falling fuel oil bunkers also contributed to increased sailing speeds and ballasting in the quarter. In sum, the impact and consequences from COVID-19 eliminated the seasonal upturn usually experienced earlier in the second quarter.

However, the market started showing signs of bottoming out during April and May, and since then volumes have recovered as economies gradually reopened. In July, total shipment volume was 92 million tons - a new all-time high. The volume recovery was broad based and included all commodity sub-groups by varying degrees. Towards the end of June, the spot rates and short term FFA contracts picked up traction and expectations for a healthier market post-summer were evident.

Outlook

In July, we have observed a significant improvement in the spot rates, with average rates in July climbing above USD 9 000 per day for the first time in 2020 and as per mid-August now stand at USD 10 500. Freight Forward Agreements (FFA) currently indicate a market for Supramaxes and Ultramaxes of around USD 10 500 and 11 500 per day for the remaining part of the year.

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

3

As we mentioned in our previous report, whilst total volumes shipped has rebounded, the supply side has needed to adjust in order to sustain a recovery in rates. The publicly quoted orderbook for our segment now stands at 5 per cent - historically low - and we expect this to lay the foundation for a potentially strong market in 2021. Furthermore, the average sailing speeds have increased by 5-7 per cent which will also help the fleet reach its true utilisation level in a stronger market. Going forward we are therefore more optimistic in terms of market prospects, with the main downside risks to our outlook being a potential new round of lockdowns and year-end import reductions. Consequently, Belships has a significant part of the fleet contractually covered for the next three quarters.

Belships has a uniform and modern fleet of 23 Supramax/Ultramax bulk carriers whereof nine of our vessels are financed with purchase option agreements. This creates substantial upside and flexibility to capitalise on a potential recovery towards historical averages for vessel values in the future. We are focused on maintaining a solid balance sheet and liquidity position. Our strategy is to continue developing Belships as a fully integrated owner and operator of geared bulk carriers, through quality of operations and target accretive growth opportunities.

21 August 2020

THE BOARD OF BELSHIPS ASA

Peter Frølich

Chairman

Frode Teigen

Sverre Jørgen Tidemand

Sissel Grefsrud

Carl Erik Steen

Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe

Jorunn Seglem

Lars Christian Skarsgård

CEO

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

4

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

We confirm to the best of our knowledge that the unaudited condensed set of financial statements for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and gives a true and fair view of the Company's assets, liabilities, financial position and result for the period.

We also confirm to the best of our knowledge that the financial review includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the financial statements as described in the Securities Trading Act §5-6 fourth paragraph.

21 August 2020

THE BOARD OF BELSHIPS ASA

Peter Frølich

Chairman

Frode Teigen

Sverre Jørgen Tidemand

Sissel Grefsrud

Carl Erik Steen

Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe

Jorunn Seglem

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

The quarterly figures are not audited

Q2

Q2

YTD Q2

YTD Q2

USD 1 000

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Gross freight revenue

37 873

35 127

87 348

71 303

153 909

Voyage expenses

-10 764

-8 068

-28 556

-15 805

-30 243

Net freight revenue

2

27 109

27 059

58 792

55 498

123 666

Management fees

1 508

2 511

3 381

5 148

7 650

Operating income

2

28 617

29 570

62 173

60 646

131 316

Share of result from j/v and assoc. comp.

742

608

1 315

1 242

2 715

T/C hire expenses

-14 692

-12 121

-30 275

-24 636

-49 825

Ship operating expenses

-9 467

-6 465

-19 368

-12 440

-33 558

Operating expenses ship management

-865

-916

-1 826

-1 887

-4 125

General and administrative expenses

-2 462

-2 700

-5 293

-4 843

-11 815

Operating expenses

-26 744

-21 594

-55 447

-42 564

-96 608

EBITDA

1 873

7 976

6 726

18 082

34 708

Depreciation and amortisation

3

-7 699

-4 702

-14 427

-9 257

-23 074

Impairment of ships

3

-4 868

0

-4 868

0

0

Gain on sale of ships

0

0

2 469

0

4 381

Other gains/(-losses)

6

-598

0

2 338

0

2 119

Operating result (EBIT)

-11 292

3 274

-7 762

8 825

18 134

Interest income

257

57

507

113

283

Interest expenses

-3 410

-2 652

-7 049

-5 269

-10 522

Other financial items

-152

-350

-376

-488

-1 127

Currency gains/(-losses)

82

-32

354

-188

-13

Net financial items

-3 223

-2 977

-6 564

-5 832

-11 379

Result before taxes

-14 515

297

-14 326

2 993

6 755

Taxes

-70

-164

-107

-314

-1 655

Net result

-14 585

133

-14 433

2 679

5 100

Hereof majority interests

-13 896

85

-13 896

1 923

3 487

Hereof non-controlling interests

-689

48

-537

756

1 613

Earnings per share

-0.07

0.00

-0.06

0.02

0.03

Diluted earnings per share

-0.07

0.00

-0.06

0.02

0.03

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Q2

Q2

YTD Q2

YTD Q2

USD 1 000

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Net result

-14 585

133

-14 433

2 679

5 100

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified

to profit or (loss) in subsequent periods:

0

0

Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plans

0

0

-10

Items that may be subseq. reclassified to profit or (loss):

-29

40

Exchange differences

0

0

167

Total comprehensive income

-14 614

133

-14 393

2 679

5 257

Hereof majority interests

-13 925

85

-13 856

2 293

3 557

Hereof non-controlling interests

-689

48

-537

386

1 700

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

The quarterly figures are not audited

30 Jun

30 Jun

31 Dec

USD 1 000

Note

2020

2019

2019

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3 053

Intangible assets

5 816

4 629

Ships, owned

3

225 803

188 036

213 052

Ships, right-of-use assets

3

159 176

76 141

92 720

Prepayment of lease obligations on ships

0

0

6 000

Property, Plant, and Equipment

4 372

4 444

4 790

Investments in j/v and assoc. companies

2 995

2 762

3 303

Other non-current assets

13 937

1 498

8 311

Total non-current assets

409 336

278 697

332 805

CURRENT ASSETS

7 235

Bunkers

6 836

5 832

Current receivables

6 697

9 915

14 576

Cash and cash equivalents

34 363

47 389

44 428

Total current assets

48 295

64 140

64 836

Total assets

457 631

342 837

397 641

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

137 705

Paid-in capital

111 184

125 927

Retained earnings

11 861

25 661

25 717

Non-controlling interests

3 850

3 930

4 471

Total equity

153 416

140 775

156 115

Non-current liabilities

133 376

Mortgage debt

4

95 555

127 249

Lease liability

5

133 106

59 405

73 646

Other non-current liabilities

2 355

3 229

3 060

Total non-current liabilities

268 837

158 189

203 955

Current liabilities

10 368

Mortgage debt

4

20 631

9 388

Lease liability

5

8 841

5 467

7 315

Other current liabilities

16 169

17 775

20 868

Total current liabilities

35 378

43 873

37 571

Total equity and liabilities

457 631

342 837

397 641

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

The quarterly figures are not audited

30 Jun

30 Jun

31 Dec

USD 1 000

2020

2019

2019

Cash flow from operating activities

-14 326

Net result before taxes

2 993

6 755

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows:

19 295

Depreciations/impairment on fixed assets

9 257

23 074

Gains

-4 807

0

-4 381

Share-based compensation expense

288

23

23

Difference between pension exps and paid pension premium

0

-174

-51

Share of result from j/v and assoc. companies

-1 315

-1 242

-2 715

Net finance costs

6 564

5 832

11 379

Change in other short-term items

3 087

-1 898

-2 784

Interest received

507

113

283

Interest paid

-7 049

-5 269

-10 359

Income tax paid

-640

-247

-632

Net cash flow from operating activities

1 604

9 388

20 592

Cash flow from investing activities

-12 250

Payment of ships

-13 000

-21 500

Received instalments from sale of ships

1 968

0

804

Payment of other investments

-3 869

-1 919

-2 549

Net cash flow from investing activities

-14 151

-14 919

-23 245

Cash flow from financing activities

14 700

Proceeds from long-term debt

11 657

123 755

Paid-in capital (net)

0

14 291

8 021

Repayment of long-term debt

-12 134

-5 062

-114 876

Dividend paid

0

0

-1 205

Dividend to non-controlling interests

-84

0

-648

Net cash flow from financing activities

2 482

20 886

15 047

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

-10 065

15 355

12 394

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

44 428

32 034

32 034

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (incl. restricted cash)

34 363

47 389

44 428

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

The quarterly figures are not audited

USD 1 000

Majority interest

Paid-in

Retained

Share

Treasury

Share

Other

b

Other

Non-

Total

capital

shares

premium

paid-in

equity

controlling

equity

As at 30 June 2020

reserves

equity

interests

Equity as at 31 December 2019

50 403

-166

39 499

36 191

25 717

4 471

156 115

Share issue

3 214

0

8 276

0

0

0

11 490

Non-controlling interests

0

0

0

0

0

-84

-84

Share‐based payment expense

0

0

0

288

0

0

288

Net result for the period

0

0

0

0

-13 896

-537

-14 433

Other comprehensive income

0

0

0

0

40

0

40

Total comprehensive income

0

0

0

0

-13 856

-537

-14 393

Equity as at 30 June 2020

53 617

-166

47 775

36 479

11 861

3 850

153 416

As at 30 June 2019

Equity as at 31 December 2018

41 870

-166

18 166

37 000

23 738

3 174

123 782

Share issue

4 231

0

10 578

-518

0

0

14 291

Share‐based payment expense

0

0

0

23

0

0

23

Net result for the period

0

0

0

0

1 923

756

2 679

Other comprehensive income

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total comprehensive income

0

0

0

0

1 923

756

2 679

Equity as at 30 June 2019

46 101

-166

28 744

36 505

0

25 661

3 930

140 775

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

9

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

30 Jun

30 Jun

31 Dec

2020

2019

2019

EBITDA

USD 1000

6 726

18 082

34 708

Interest coverage ratio

-1.10

1.67

1.72

Current ratio

1.37

1.46

1.73

Equity ratio

0.34

0.41

0.39

Earnings per share

USD

-0.06

0.02

0.03

Earnings per share

NOK

-0.61

0.13

0.28

Equity per share

USD

0.67

0.73

0.74

Equity per share

NOK

6.55

6.20

6.46

Number of issued shares as at end of period

228 175 404

193 550 830

212 224 705

DEFINITION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Group's financial information is prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. In addition, it is the management's intention to provide alternative performance measures that are regularly reviewed by management to enhance the understanding of the Group's performance, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. The alternative performance measures presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Due to the recent establishment of the enlarged Group, Management is in the initial phase of assessing its external financial reporting and performance measures are therefore subject to change.

The alternative performance measures are intended to enhance comparability of the results and to give supplemental information to the users of the Group's external reporting.

  • Time charter equivalent (TCE) - is defined as freight revenues less voyage expenses divided by the number of available on-hire days
  • Current ratio - is defined as total current assets, divided by total current liabilities
  • EBITDA - is defined as operating result adjusted for depreciation and amortisation, other gains/(losses), interest income, interest expenses and other financial items
  • EBIT - is defined as operating result adjusted for interest income, interest expenses and other financial items
  • Equity ratio - is equal to shareholders' equity including non-controlling interest, divided by total assets
  • Interest coverage ratio - is equal to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), divided by interest expenses

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

10

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

The consolidated financial statements are presented in USD thousands unless otherwise indicated

Note 1 Accounting principles

These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial reporting and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Belships for the year ended 31 December 2019.

EPS is calculated based on actual outstanding shares in Belships ASA.

This report was approved by the Board of Directors on 21 August 2020.

Note 2 Segment information

USD 1 000

January - June 2020

Own

Lighthouse

Ship

Admin. &

ships

Navigation

managm.

group trs.

Total

Gross freight revenue

36 290

51 058

0

0

87 348

Voyage expenses

-9 575

-19 789

0

808

-28 556

Net freight revenue

26 715

31 269

0

808

58 792

Management fees

0

2 963

2 618

-2 200

3 381

Operating income

26 715

34 232

2 618

-1 392

62 173

Share of result from j/v and assoc. comp.

0

1 301

14

0

1 315

T/C hire expenses

0

-30 275

0

0

-30 275

Ship operating expenses

-19 500

-1 260

0

1 392

-19 368

Operating expenses ship management

0

0

-1 826

0

-1 826

General and administrative expenses

-139

-3 786

0

-1 368

-5 293

Operating expenses

-19 639

-34 020

-1 812

24

-55 447

EBITDA

7 076

212

806

-1 368

6 726

Depreciation and amortisation

-12 560

-1 589

-25

-253

-14 427

Impairment

-4 868

0

0

0

-4 868

Gain on sale of ship

2 469

0

0

0

2 469

Other gains

2 338

0

0

0

2 338

Operating result (EBIT)

-5 545

-1 377

781

-1 621

-7 762

Interest income

491

7

1

8

507

Interest expenses

-6 981

-35

0

-33

-7 049

Other financial items

-288

0

8

-96

-376

Currency gains/(-losses)

5

-3

19

333

354

Net financial items

-6 773

-31

28

212

-6 564

Result before taxes

-12 318

-1 408

809

-1 409

-14 326

Taxes

0

-12

-95

0

-107

Net result

-12 318

-1 420

714

-1 409

-14 433

Hereof majority interests

-12 318

-786

617

-1 409

-13 896

Hereof non-controlling interests

0

-634

97

0

-537

Assets

426 487

22 362

5 701

3 081

457 631

Liabilities

288 071

11 931

2 943

1 270

304 215

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

11

Note 2 Segment information, continued

USD 1 000

January - June 2019

Own

Lighthouse

Ship

Admin. &

ships

Navigation

managm.

group trs.

Total

Gross freight revenue

36 627

34 676

0

0

71 303

Voyage expenses

-6 616

-9 701

0

512

-15 805

Net freight revenue

30 011

24 975

0

512

55 498

Management fees

0

2 550

3 929

-1 331

5 148

Operating income

30 011

27 525

3 929

-819

60 646

Share of result from j/v and assoc. comp.

0

1 242

0

0

1 242

T/C hire expenses

0

-24 636

0

0

-24 636

Ship operating expenses

-13 364

0

0

924

-12 440

Operating expenses ship management

0

0

-1 887

0

-1 887

General and administrative expenses

-258

-2 622

0

-1 963

-4 843

Operating expenses

-13 622

-26 016

-1 887

-1 039

-42 564

EBITDA

16 389

1 509

2 042

-1 858

18 082

Depreciation and amortisation

-8 615

-42

-548

-52

-9 257

Operating result (EBIT)

7 774

1 467

1 494

-1 910

8 825

Interest income

45

31

1

36

113

Interest expenses

-5 269

0

0

0

-5 269

Other financial items

-405

0

-6

-77

-488

Currency gains/(-losses)

-8

-17

-8

-155

-188

Net financial items

-5 637

14

-13

-196

-5 832

Result before taxes

2 137

1 481

1 481

-2 106

2 993

Taxes

0

-18

-296

0

-314

Net result

2 137

1 463

1 185

-2 106

2 679

Hereof majority interests

315 951

17 156

3 749

5 980

342 837

Hereof non-controlling interests

187 484

10 312

2 341

1 925

202 062

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

12

Note 2 Segment information, continued

Q1 - 2020

USD 1 000

Own

LHN

Ship

Adm

Total

ships

mgmt

Gross freight revenue

20 005

29 470

0

0

49 475

Voyage expenses

-5 240

-12 909

0

357

-17 792

Net freight revenue

14 765

16 561

0

357

31 683

Management fees

0

1 600

1 306

-1 033

1 873

Operating income

14 765

18 161

1 306

-676

33 556

Share of result j/v and assoc. comp.

0

573

0

0

573

T/C hire expenses

0

-15 583

0

0

-15 583

Ship operating expenses

-10 158

-419

0

676

-9 901

Operating expenses ship management

0

0

-961

0

-961

General and administrative expenses

-138

-1 962

0

-731

-2 831

Operating expenses

-10 296

-17 391

-961

-55

-28 703

Operating result (EBITDA)

4 469

770

345

-731

4 853

Depreciation and amortisation

-6 054

-655

-13

-6

-6 728

Gain on sale of ship

2 469

0

0

0

2 469

Other gains

2 936

0

0

0

2 936

Operating result (EBIT)

3 820

115

332

-737

3 530

USD 1 000

Q2 - 2020

Own

LHN

Adm

Total

Ship

ships

mgmt

Gross freight revenue

16 285

21 588

0

0

37 873

Voyage expenses

-4 335

-6 880

0

451

-10 764

Net freight revenue

11 950

14 708

0

451

27 109

Management fees

0

1 363

1 312

-1 167

1 508

Operating income

11 950

16 071

1 312

-716

28 617

Share of result j/v and assoc. comp.

0

728

14

0

742

T/C hire expenses

0

-14 692

0

0

-14 692

Ship operating expenses

-9 342

-841

0

716

-9 467

Operating expenses ship management

0

0

-865

0

-865

General and administrative expenses

-1

-1 824

0

-637

-2 462

Operating expenses

-9 343

-16 629

-851

79

-26 744

Operating result (EBITDA)

2 607

-558

461

-637

1 873

Depreciation and amortisation

-6 506

-934

-12

-247

-7 699

Impairment

-4 868

0

0

0

-4 868

Other gains/losses

-598

0

0

0

-598

Operating result (EBIT)

-9 365

-1 492

449

-884

-11 292

Q1 - 2019

Own

LHN

Ship

Adm

Total

ships

mgmt

18 729

17 447

0

0

36 176

-3 655

-4 291

0

209

-7 737

15 074

13 156

0

209

28 439

0

1 232

1 946

-541

2 637

15 074

14 388

1 946

-332

31 076

0

634

0

0

634

0

-12 515

0

0

-12 515

-6 384

0

0

409

-5 975

0

0

-971

0

-971

-143

-1 189

0

-811

-2 143

-6 527

-13 070

-971

-402

-20 970

8 547

1 318

975

-734

10 106

-4 235

-20

-272

-28

-4 555

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4 312

1 298

703

-762

5 551

Q2 - 2019

Own

LHN

Ship

Adm

Total

ships

mgmt

17 898

17 229

0

0

35 127

-2 961

-5 410

0

303

-8 068

14 937

11 819

0

303

27 059

0

1 318

1 983

-790

2 511

14 937

13 137

1 983

-487

29 570

0

608

0

0

608

0

-12 121

0

0

-12 121

-6 980

0

0

515

-6 465

0

0

-916

0

-916

-115

-1 433

0

-1 152

-2 700

-7 095

-12 946

-916

-637

-21 594

7 842

191

1 067

-1 124

7 976

-4 380

-22

-276

-24

-4 702

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3 462

169

791

-1 148

3 274

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

13

Note 3 Ships

At the end of each reporting period, the Company assesses whether there are any impairment indicators present. The Company has concluded that the Coronavirus outbreak is an impairment indicator pursuant to IAS

36. Consequently, Belships carried out an impairment test of ships owned or recognised as right-of-use assets at the end of the quarter.

The Company considers each ship as a separate cash-generating unit and has compared recoverable amounts against carrying amounts at the end of the quarter. Recoverable amounts are based on value-in-use and have been derived from calculation of present value of estimated cash flows over the useful life of the ship.

Assumptions represent management's best estimate of the range of economic conditions that will exist over the remaining useful life of the ships. The value-in-use calculations are mainly sensitive to changes in revenue and cost of capital assumptions. Revenues have been based on current contracts and long‐term historical rates for equivalent ships derived from the Baltic Supramax market index. OPEX and CAPEX estimates have been derived from the budgets approved by Board of Directors. Cash flows have been discounted using a cost of capital of 6.2 per cent.

At the end of the quarter, recoverable amounts were higher than carrying amounts for all ships, except for the four oldest vessels in the fleet. Consequently, Belships recorded an impairment loss of USD 4.9m in the quarter.

The Company has performed sensitivity tests on the assumptions used in the impairment tests. Reducing the long-term rate by 10 per cent per day would have led to an impairment recognition of USD 61.4m in total. At the end of the quarter, an increase of one percentage point cost of capital would have resulted in impairments of USD 10.4m in total.

Note 4 Mortgage debt

Belships entered into a new USD 140m loan facility in April 2019. The first tranche of USD 110m replaced previous loan arrangements. The loan has a margin of 275 basis points over LIBOR and matures in Q2 2024. Following a voluntary prepayment in January 2020, the next instalment on the first tranche is due in Q2 2021.

The second tranche of USD 30m was made available for fleet expansion and utilised to acquire BELCARGO, BELFRI and BELHAVEN. The second tranche has a margin of 275 basis points over LIBOR and semi-annual repayments of USD 1.2m.

The Company acquired all shares in Sofie Victory AS, the owner of SOFIE VICTORY in July 2019. The agreement involved USD 14m debt at a margin of 295 basis points above LIBOR. The loan has semi-annual repayments of USD 0.5m until maturity in Q3 2021.

Total mortgage debt at the end of the quarter amounted to USD 143.7m. Transaction costs related to the mortgage debt were initially recorded as a reduction of debt in the balance sheet and subsequently amortised over the loan period in accordance with the amortised cost principle.

Belships was in compliance with all covenants at the end of the quarter.

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

14

Note 5 Leasing

In January, newbuilding BELFUJI was delivered. The ship is leased on time charter for a period of 8 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 15.5m.

In January, newbuilding BELMOIRA was delivered. The ship is leased on bareboat charter for a period of 7 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 25.0m, including the USD 3.0m prepayment made in 2019.

In February, newbuilding BELAJA was delivered. The ship is leased on bareboat charter for a period of 7 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 25.0m, including the USD 3.0m prepayment made in 2019.

Leasing liabilities at the end of the quarter arising from bareboat obligations and long-term time charters were USD 141.9m. Corresponding right-of-use assets, including upfront payments relating to the purchase options, were recorded at USD 159.2m.

Belships has no obligation to purchase any of the leased vessels.

Note 6 Financial instruments

Forward Freight Agreements (FFA) are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Net loss from unrealised fair value changes and realised positions amounting to USD 0.6m have been included in other gains and losses. At the end of the quarter, the remaining FFA portfolio comprised 450 days at an average rate of USD 9 400 per day.

Note 7 Subsequent events

No other material events have taken place after 30 June 2020.

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

15

20 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

Updated 12 August 2020

Number of

Shareholder

shares

%

KONTRARI AS

95 822 108

41.99%

KONTRAZI AS

32 463 265

14.23%

DNB MARKETS AKSJEHANDEL/-ANALYSE

18 051 127

7.91%

SONATA AS

17 461 778

7.65%

CITIBANK, N.A.

15 936 699

6.98%

LGT BANK AG

12 576 060

5.51%

JAKOB HATTELAND HOLDING AS

11 000 000

4.82%

UBS SWITZERLAND AG

8 804 395

3.86%

PERSHING LLC

3 574 648

1.57%

KBC BANK NV

1 629 398

0.71%

CLEARSTREAM BANKING S.A.

1 626 253

0.71%

SIX SIS AG

1 054 724

0.46%

STAVANGER FORVALTNING AS

1 000 000

0.44%

OLA RUSTAD AS

850 000

0.37%

OLE KETIL TEIGEN

700 000

0.31%

BELSHIPS ASA

548 000

0.24%

ARAGES HOLDING AS

500 000

0.22%

AS TORINITAMAR

417 100

0.18%

ASL HOLDING AS

363 836

0.16%

TORU NAGATSUKA

300 000

0.13%

OTHER SHAREHOLDERS

3 496 013

1.53%

TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES

228 175 404

100.00%

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

16

FLEET LIST

Ship

Ownership

Built year

Dwt

Yard

Ultramax

Newbuilding tbn BELMAR

BBC1

2021

64,000

Imabari

Newbuilding tbn BELFAST

BBC2

2020

64,000

Imabari

BELFUJI

TC3

2020

63,000

Imabari

BELMOIRA

BBC4

2020

61,000

Shin Kurushima

BELAJA

BBC4

2020

61,000

Shin Kurushima

BELRAY

BBC5

2019

61,000

Shin Kurushima

BELNIPPON

TC6

2018

63,000

Imabari

BELHAVEN

100%

2017

63,000

Imabari

BELISLAND

BBC7

2016

61,000

Imabari

BELINDA

100%

2016

63,000

Hantong

BELMONT

100%

2016

63,000

Hantong

BELATLANTIC

100%

2016

63,000

Hantong

SOFIE VICTORY

100%

2016

63,000

New Times

BELFOREST

BBC8

2015

61,000

Imabari

BELPAREIL

100%

2015

63,000

Hantong

BELSOUTH

100%

2015

63,000

Hantong

Supramax

BELOCEAN

100%

2011

58,000

Dayang

BELNOR

100%

2010

58,000

Dayang

BELSTAR

100%

2009

58,000

Dayang

BELFORT

100%

2008

50,000

PT Pal

BELORIENT

100%

2008

50,000

PT Pal

BELCARGO

100%

2008

58,000

Tsuneishi

BELFRI

100%

2007

55,000

Kawasaki

  1. Delivery 2H 2021 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year.
  2. Delivery 2H 2020 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year
  3. Delivered January 2020 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year
  4. Delivered Q1 2020 seven years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year
  5. Delivered October 2019 seven years bareboat with purchase options after fourth year
  6. Delivered January 2018 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year
  7. Delivered 2016 fifteen years bareboat charter with purchase options after fifth year
  8. Delivered 2015 twelve years bareboat charter with purchase options after third year

There are no purchase obligations on any of the above lease agreements.

BELEAST and PACIFIC LIGHT have been delivered to Marti Shipping & Ship Management of Turkey for bareboat charter and subsequent sale.

REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020

17

Disclaimer

Belships ASA published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 21:34:09 UTC
