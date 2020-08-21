BELSHIPS : REPORT - Q2 2020 0 08/21/2020 | 05:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields QUARTERLY REPORT - Q2 2020 21 August 2020 www.belships.com Lilleakerveien 4A, P.O.Box 23, Lilleaker, N-0216 Oslo, Norway Phone +47 22 52 76 00 | chartering@belships.no Enterprise no: NO 930776793 MVA A CHALLENGING QUARTER - IMPROVING OUTLOOK AHEAD HIGHLIGHTS Operating income of USD 28.6 million (Q2 2019: USD 29.6m)

EBITDA of USD 1.9m (USD 8.0m)

Net result of USD -14.6m (USD 0.1m). Net result includes non-cash impairment of USD 4.9m total for the four oldest vessels in the fleet

-14.6m (USD 0.1m). Net result includes non-cash impairment of USD 4.9m total for the four oldest vessels in the fleet Net TCE earnings per ship of USD 6 927 per day versus BSI index of USD 5 210 net per day

Realised FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day resulting in total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index of 54 per cent

60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600 net per day

Taken delivery of BELHAVEN and issued shares

Modern fleet of 23 vessels with an average age of 5 years including newbuildings Fleet status Time charter earnings per ship in the quarter were recorded at USD 6 927 net per day versus BSI index of USD 5 210 net per day for the same period. In addition, FFA gains equivalent to USD 1 117 net per vessel day (USD 2.0m) were realised resulting in a total outperformance of the Baltic Supramax market index of 54 per cent. Outperformance of the BSI index is due to the portfolio of period charter coverage and outsized spot earnings achieved by our subsidiary Lighthouse Navigation. About 60 per cent of remaining ship days in 2020 are booked at USD 9 600 net per day. About 90 per cent of available days in Q3 have been booked at about USD 9 000 net per day and about 40 per cent in Q4 are booked at about USD 11 000 net per day. BELSOUTH and BELNOR were drydocked in the quarter. BELFORT underwent repairs in mid-April and resumed full operating at the end of the month. The remaining fleet sailed without significant off-hire in the quarter. Vessel transactions In May, Belships took delivery of BELHAVEN, a 63 000 dwt Ultramax from Japanese Owners. The vessel was built in 2017 by Imabari shipyard and delivered after having passed its dry-docking survey. The purchase price of USD 24.5m was settled by issuing new shares equivalent to 50 per cent at a subscription price of NOK 7.15 per share (USD/NOK 9.31), and the remaining in cash. Belships utilised 60 per cent financing of the purchase price, resulting in a positive cash effect of about USD 2.45 million. BELHAVEN is currently fixed for about 11-13 months time charter at about USD 12 200 per day net. The recent vessel transactions signal the competitive advantage Belships has in sourcing ship finance. Belships' fleet continues to increase and improve with only modest cash investments. Taking into consideration nine acquisitions and two divested vessels over the past 12 months the net cash effect REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 2 is about USD 3m. The Japanese Ultramax bulk carriers entering the fleet represent the highest quality and lowest fuel consumption available in the market today. Financial and corporate matters At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents was USD 34.4m. Mortgage debt was USD 143.7m, while net lease obligation was USD 141.9m. Belships recorded an impairment loss of USD 4.9m in the quarter. The impairment relates to the four oldest vessels in the fleet. During January and February, Belships hedged some of its spot exposure by selling FFA contracts maturing from Q2 2020 to Q1 2021. A majority of the contracts were realised in the second quarter, generating a cash effect of USD 2.0m. At the end of the quarter, the remaining FFA portfolio comprised 450 days at an average rate of USD 9 400 per day. As part of the consideration for BELHAVEN and based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020, the Board of directors resolved to increase the Company's share capital by the issuance of 15,950,699 new shares to the sellers. Following the registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's share capital was increased to NOK 456,350,808, divided by 228,175,404 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2. At the end of the quarter, book value per share amounted to NOK 6.55 (USD 0.67), corresponding to an equity ratio of 34 per cent. Market highlights In the second quarter, the Baltic Supramax 58 index averaged USD 5 210 net per day, with the market still reeling from the continued outbreak of COVID-19. Demand was hampered by global lockdowns and a widespread and historic slump in economic activity. On the supply side, scrapping virtually came to halt as travel bans and restrictions hindered any meaningful recycling of older vessels, so even though spot rates plummeted the net increase in the supply of vessels came in above projections. Falling fuel oil bunkers also contributed to increased sailing speeds and ballasting in the quarter. In sum, the impact and consequences from COVID-19 eliminated the seasonal upturn usually experienced earlier in the second quarter. However, the market started showing signs of bottoming out during April and May, and since then volumes have recovered as economies gradually reopened. In July, total shipment volume was 92 million tons - a new all-time high. The volume recovery was broad based and included all commodity sub-groups by varying degrees. Towards the end of June, the spot rates and short term FFA contracts picked up traction and expectations for a healthier market post-summer were evident. Outlook In July, we have observed a significant improvement in the spot rates, with average rates in July climbing above USD 9 000 per day for the first time in 2020 and as per mid-August now stand at USD 10 500. Freight Forward Agreements (FFA) currently indicate a market for Supramaxes and Ultramaxes of around USD 10 500 and 11 500 per day for the remaining part of the year. REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 3 As we mentioned in our previous report, whilst total volumes shipped has rebounded, the supply side has needed to adjust in order to sustain a recovery in rates. The publicly quoted orderbook for our segment now stands at 5 per cent - historically low - and we expect this to lay the foundation for a potentially strong market in 2021. Furthermore, the average sailing speeds have increased by 5-7 per cent which will also help the fleet reach its true utilisation level in a stronger market. Going forward we are therefore more optimistic in terms of market prospects, with the main downside risks to our outlook being a potential new round of lockdowns and year-end import reductions. Consequently, Belships has a significant part of the fleet contractually covered for the next three quarters. Belships has a uniform and modern fleet of 23 Supramax/Ultramax bulk carriers whereof nine of our vessels are financed with purchase option agreements. This creates substantial upside and flexibility to capitalise on a potential recovery towards historical averages for vessel values in the future. We are focused on maintaining a solid balance sheet and liquidity position. Our strategy is to continue developing Belships as a fully integrated owner and operator of geared bulk carriers, through quality of operations and target accretive growth opportunities. 21 August 2020 THE BOARD OF BELSHIPS ASA Peter Frølich Chairman Frode Teigen Sverre Jørgen Tidemand Sissel Grefsrud Carl Erik Steen Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe Jorunn Seglem Lars Christian Skarsgård CEO REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 4 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT We confirm to the best of our knowledge that the unaudited condensed set of financial statements for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and gives a true and fair view of the Company's assets, liabilities, financial position and result for the period. We also confirm to the best of our knowledge that the financial review includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the financial statements as described in the Securities Trading Act §5-6 fourth paragraph. 21 August 2020 THE BOARD OF BELSHIPS ASA Peter Frølich Chairman Frode Teigen Sverre Jørgen Tidemand Sissel Grefsrud Carl Erik Steen Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe Jorunn Seglem REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME The quarterly figures are not audited Q2 Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 USD 1 000 Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Gross freight revenue 37 873 35 127 87 348 71 303 153 909 Voyage expenses -10 764 -8 068 -28 556 -15 805 -30 243 Net freight revenue 2 27 109 27 059 58 792 55 498 123 666 Management fees 1 508 2 511 3 381 5 148 7 650 Operating income 2 28 617 29 570 62 173 60 646 131 316 Share of result from j/v and assoc. comp. 742 608 1 315 1 242 2 715 T/C hire expenses -14 692 -12 121 -30 275 -24 636 -49 825 Ship operating expenses -9 467 -6 465 -19 368 -12 440 -33 558 Operating expenses ship management -865 -916 -1 826 -1 887 -4 125 General and administrative expenses -2 462 -2 700 -5 293 -4 843 -11 815 Operating expenses -26 744 -21 594 -55 447 -42 564 -96 608 EBITDA 1 873 7 976 6 726 18 082 34 708 Depreciation and amortisation 3 -7 699 -4 702 -14 427 -9 257 -23 074 Impairment of ships 3 -4 868 0 -4 868 0 0 Gain on sale of ships 0 0 2 469 0 4 381 Other gains/(-losses) 6 -598 0 2 338 0 2 119 Operating result (EBIT) -11 292 3 274 -7 762 8 825 18 134 Interest income 257 57 507 113 283 Interest expenses -3 410 -2 652 -7 049 -5 269 -10 522 Other financial items -152 -350 -376 -488 -1 127 Currency gains/(-losses) 82 -32 354 -188 -13 Net financial items -3 223 -2 977 -6 564 -5 832 -11 379 Result before taxes -14 515 297 -14 326 2 993 6 755 Taxes -70 -164 -107 -314 -1 655 Net result -14 585 133 -14 433 2 679 5 100 Hereof majority interests -13 896 85 -13 896 1 923 3 487 Hereof non-controlling interests -689 48 -537 756 1 613 Earnings per share -0.07 0.00 -0.06 0.02 0.03 Diluted earnings per share -0.07 0.00 -0.06 0.02 0.03 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Q2 Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 USD 1 000 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Net result -14 585 133 -14 433 2 679 5 100 Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or (loss) in subsequent periods: 0 0 Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit plans 0 0 -10 Items that may be subseq. reclassified to profit or (loss): -29 40 Exchange differences 0 0 167 Total comprehensive income -14 614 133 -14 393 2 679 5 257 Hereof majority interests -13 925 85 -13 856 2 293 3 557 Hereof non-controlling interests -689 48 -537 386 1 700 REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION The quarterly figures are not audited 30 Jun 30 Jun 31 Dec USD 1 000 Note 2020 2019 2019 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3 053 Intangible assets 5 816 4 629 Ships, owned 3 225 803 188 036 213 052 Ships, right-of-use assets 3 159 176 76 141 92 720 Prepayment of lease obligations on ships 0 0 6 000 Property, Plant, and Equipment 4 372 4 444 4 790 Investments in j/v and assoc. companies 2 995 2 762 3 303 Other non-current assets 13 937 1 498 8 311 Total non-current assets 409 336 278 697 332 805 CURRENT ASSETS 7 235 Bunkers 6 836 5 832 Current receivables 6 697 9 915 14 576 Cash and cash equivalents 34 363 47 389 44 428 Total current assets 48 295 64 140 64 836 Total assets 457 631 342 837 397 641 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity 137 705 Paid-in capital 111 184 125 927 Retained earnings 11 861 25 661 25 717 Non-controlling interests 3 850 3 930 4 471 Total equity 153 416 140 775 156 115 Non-current liabilities 133 376 Mortgage debt 4 95 555 127 249 Lease liability 5 133 106 59 405 73 646 Other non-current liabilities 2 355 3 229 3 060 Total non-current liabilities 268 837 158 189 203 955 Current liabilities 10 368 Mortgage debt 4 20 631 9 388 Lease liability 5 8 841 5 467 7 315 Other current liabilities 16 169 17 775 20 868 Total current liabilities 35 378 43 873 37 571 Total equity and liabilities 457 631 342 837 397 641 REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW The quarterly figures are not audited 30 Jun 30 Jun 31 Dec USD 1 000 2020 2019 2019 Cash flow from operating activities -14 326 Net result before taxes 2 993 6 755 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows: 19 295 Depreciations/impairment on fixed assets 9 257 23 074 Gains -4 807 0 -4 381 Share-based compensation expense 288 23 23 Difference between pension exps and paid pension premium 0 -174 -51 Share of result from j/v and assoc. companies -1 315 -1 242 -2 715 Net finance costs 6 564 5 832 11 379 Change in other short-term items 3 087 -1 898 -2 784 Interest received 507 113 283 Interest paid -7 049 -5 269 -10 359 Income tax paid -640 -247 -632 Net cash flow from operating activities 1 604 9 388 20 592 Cash flow from investing activities -12 250 Payment of ships -13 000 -21 500 Received instalments from sale of ships 1 968 0 804 Payment of other investments -3 869 -1 919 -2 549 Net cash flow from investing activities -14 151 -14 919 -23 245 Cash flow from financing activities 14 700 Proceeds from long-term debt 11 657 123 755 Paid-in capital (net) 0 14 291 8 021 Repayment of long-term debt -12 134 -5 062 -114 876 Dividend paid 0 0 -1 205 Dividend to non-controlling interests -84 0 -648 Net cash flow from financing activities 2 482 20 886 15 047 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period -10 065 15 355 12 394 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 44 428 32 034 32 034 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (incl. restricted cash) 34 363 47 389 44 428 REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY The quarterly figures are not audited USD 1 000 Majority interest Paid-in Retained Share Treasury Share Other b Other Non- Total capital shares premium paid-in equity controlling equity As at 30 June 2020 reserves equity interests Equity as at 31 December 2019 50 403 -166 39 499 36 191 25 717 4 471 156 115 Share issue 3 214 0 8 276 0 0 0 11 490 Non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 0 -84 -84 Share‐based payment expense 0 0 0 288 0 0 288 Net result for the period 0 0 0 0 -13 896 -537 -14 433 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 40 0 40 Total comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 -13 856 -537 -14 393 Equity as at 30 June 2020 53 617 -166 47 775 36 479 11 861 3 850 153 416 As at 30 June 2019 Equity as at 31 December 2018 41 870 -166 18 166 37 000 23 738 3 174 123 782 Share issue 4 231 0 10 578 -518 0 0 14 291 Share‐based payment expense 0 0 0 23 0 0 23 Net result for the period 0 0 0 0 1 923 756 2 679 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 1 923 756 2 679 Equity as at 30 June 2019 46 101 -166 28 744 36 505 0 25 661 3 930 140 775 REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 9 KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES 30 Jun 30 Jun 31 Dec 2020 2019 2019 EBITDA USD 1000 6 726 18 082 34 708 Interest coverage ratio -1.10 1.67 1.72 Current ratio 1.37 1.46 1.73 Equity ratio 0.34 0.41 0.39 Earnings per share USD -0.06 0.02 0.03 Earnings per share NOK -0.61 0.13 0.28 Equity per share USD 0.67 0.73 0.74 Equity per share NOK 6.55 6.20 6.46 Number of issued shares as at end of period 228 175 404 193 550 830 212 224 705 DEFINITION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES The Group's financial information is prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. In addition, it is the management's intention to provide alternative performance measures that are regularly reviewed by management to enhance the understanding of the Group's performance, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. The alternative performance measures presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Due to the recent establishment of the enlarged Group, Management is in the initial phase of assessing its external financial reporting and performance measures are therefore subject to change. The alternative performance measures are intended to enhance comparability of the results and to give supplemental information to the users of the Group's external reporting. Time charter equivalent (TCE) - is defined as freight revenues less voyage expenses divided by the number of available on-hire days

- is defined as freight revenues less voyage expenses divided by the number of available on-hire days Current ratio - is defined as total current assets, divided by total current liabilities

is defined as total current assets, divided by total current liabilities EBITDA - is defined as operating result adjusted for depreciation and amortisation, other gains/(losses), interest income, interest expenses and other financial items

- is defined as operating result adjusted for depreciation and amortisation, other gains/(losses), interest income, interest expenses and other financial items EBIT - is defined as operating result adjusted for interest income, interest expenses and other financial items

- is defined as operating result adjusted for interest income, interest expenses and other financial items Equity ratio - is equal to shareholders' equity including non-controlling interest, divided by total assets

- is equal to shareholders' equity including non-controlling interest, divided by total assets Interest coverage ratio - is equal to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), divided by interest expenses REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 10 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS The consolidated financial statements are presented in USD thousands unless otherwise indicated Note 1 Accounting principles These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial reporting and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Belships for the year ended 31 December 2019. EPS is calculated based on actual outstanding shares in Belships ASA. This report was approved by the Board of Directors on 21 August 2020. Note 2 Segment information USD 1 000 January - June 2020 Own Lighthouse Ship Admin. & ships Navigation managm. group trs. Total Gross freight revenue 36 290 51 058 0 0 87 348 Voyage expenses -9 575 -19 789 0 808 -28 556 Net freight revenue 26 715 31 269 0 808 58 792 Management fees 0 2 963 2 618 -2 200 3 381 Operating income 26 715 34 232 2 618 -1 392 62 173 Share of result from j/v and assoc. comp. 0 1 301 14 0 1 315 T/C hire expenses 0 -30 275 0 0 -30 275 Ship operating expenses -19 500 -1 260 0 1 392 -19 368 Operating expenses ship management 0 0 -1 826 0 -1 826 General and administrative expenses -139 -3 786 0 -1 368 -5 293 Operating expenses -19 639 -34 020 -1 812 24 -55 447 EBITDA 7 076 212 806 -1 368 6 726 Depreciation and amortisation -12 560 -1 589 -25 -253 -14 427 Impairment -4 868 0 0 0 -4 868 Gain on sale of ship 2 469 0 0 0 2 469 Other gains 2 338 0 0 0 2 338 Operating result (EBIT) -5 545 -1 377 781 -1 621 -7 762 Interest income 491 7 1 8 507 Interest expenses -6 981 -35 0 -33 -7 049 Other financial items -288 0 8 -96 -376 Currency gains/(-losses) 5 -3 19 333 354 Net financial items -6 773 -31 28 212 -6 564 Result before taxes -12 318 -1 408 809 -1 409 -14 326 Taxes 0 -12 -95 0 -107 Net result -12 318 -1 420 714 -1 409 -14 433 Hereof majority interests -12 318 -786 617 -1 409 -13 896 Hereof non-controlling interests 0 -634 97 0 -537 Assets 426 487 22 362 5 701 3 081 457 631 Liabilities 288 071 11 931 2 943 1 270 304 215 REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 11 Note 2 Segment information, continued USD 1 000 January - June 2019 Own Lighthouse Ship Admin. & ships Navigation managm. group trs. Total Gross freight revenue 36 627 34 676 0 0 71 303 Voyage expenses -6 616 -9 701 0 512 -15 805 Net freight revenue 30 011 24 975 0 512 55 498 Management fees 0 2 550 3 929 -1 331 5 148 Operating income 30 011 27 525 3 929 -819 60 646 Share of result from j/v and assoc. comp. 0 1 242 0 0 1 242 T/C hire expenses 0 -24 636 0 0 -24 636 Ship operating expenses -13 364 0 0 924 -12 440 Operating expenses ship management 0 0 -1 887 0 -1 887 General and administrative expenses -258 -2 622 0 -1 963 -4 843 Operating expenses -13 622 -26 016 -1 887 -1 039 -42 564 EBITDA 16 389 1 509 2 042 -1 858 18 082 Depreciation and amortisation -8 615 -42 -548 -52 -9 257 Operating result (EBIT) 7 774 1 467 1 494 -1 910 8 825 Interest income 45 31 1 36 113 Interest expenses -5 269 0 0 0 -5 269 Other financial items -405 0 -6 -77 -488 Currency gains/(-losses) -8 -17 -8 -155 -188 Net financial items -5 637 14 -13 -196 -5 832 Result before taxes 2 137 1 481 1 481 -2 106 2 993 Taxes 0 -18 -296 0 -314 Net result 2 137 1 463 1 185 -2 106 2 679 Hereof majority interests 315 951 17 156 3 749 5 980 342 837 Hereof non-controlling interests 187 484 10 312 2 341 1 925 202 062 REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 12 Note 2 Segment information, continued Q1 - 2020 USD 1 000 Own LHN Ship Adm Total ships mgmt Gross freight revenue 20 005 29 470 0 0 49 475 Voyage expenses -5 240 -12 909 0 357 -17 792 Net freight revenue 14 765 16 561 0 357 31 683 Management fees 0 1 600 1 306 -1 033 1 873 Operating income 14 765 18 161 1 306 -676 33 556 Share of result j/v and assoc. comp. 0 573 0 0 573 T/C hire expenses 0 -15 583 0 0 -15 583 Ship operating expenses -10 158 -419 0 676 -9 901 Operating expenses ship management 0 0 -961 0 -961 General and administrative expenses -138 -1 962 0 -731 -2 831 Operating expenses -10 296 -17 391 -961 -55 -28 703 Operating result (EBITDA) 4 469 770 345 -731 4 853 Depreciation and amortisation -6 054 -655 -13 -6 -6 728 Gain on sale of ship 2 469 0 0 0 2 469 Other gains 2 936 0 0 0 2 936 Operating result (EBIT) 3 820 115 332 -737 3 530 USD 1 000 Q2 - 2020 Own LHN Adm Total Ship ships mgmt Gross freight revenue 16 285 21 588 0 0 37 873 Voyage expenses -4 335 -6 880 0 451 -10 764 Net freight revenue 11 950 14 708 0 451 27 109 Management fees 0 1 363 1 312 -1 167 1 508 Operating income 11 950 16 071 1 312 -716 28 617 Share of result j/v and assoc. comp. 0 728 14 0 742 T/C hire expenses 0 -14 692 0 0 -14 692 Ship operating expenses -9 342 -841 0 716 -9 467 Operating expenses ship management 0 0 -865 0 -865 General and administrative expenses -1 -1 824 0 -637 -2 462 Operating expenses -9 343 -16 629 -851 79 -26 744 Operating result (EBITDA) 2 607 -558 461 -637 1 873 Depreciation and amortisation -6 506 -934 -12 -247 -7 699 Impairment -4 868 0 0 0 -4 868 Other gains/losses -598 0 0 0 -598 Operating result (EBIT) -9 365 -1 492 449 -884 -11 292 Q1 - 2019 Own LHN Ship Adm Total ships mgmt 18 729 17 447 0 0 36 176 -3 655 -4 291 0 209 -7 737 15 074 13 156 0 209 28 439 0 1 232 1 946 -541 2 637 15 074 14 388 1 946 -332 31 076 0 634 0 0 634 0 -12 515 0 0 -12 515 -6 384 0 0 409 -5 975 0 0 -971 0 -971 -143 -1 189 0 -811 -2 143 -6 527 -13 070 -971 -402 -20 970 8 547 1 318 975 -734 10 106 -4 235 -20 -272 -28 -4 555 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 312 1 298 703 -762 5 551 Q2 - 2019 Own LHN Ship Adm Total ships mgmt 17 898 17 229 0 0 35 127 -2 961 -5 410 0 303 -8 068 14 937 11 819 0 303 27 059 0 1 318 1 983 -790 2 511 14 937 13 137 1 983 -487 29 570 0 608 0 0 608 0 -12 121 0 0 -12 121 -6 980 0 0 515 -6 465 0 0 -916 0 -916 -115 -1 433 0 -1 152 -2 700 -7 095 -12 946 -916 -637 -21 594 7 842 191 1 067 -1 124 7 976 -4 380 -22 -276 -24 -4 702 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 462 169 791 -1 148 3 274 REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 13 Note 3 Ships At the end of each reporting period, the Company assesses whether there are any impairment indicators present. The Company has concluded that the Coronavirus outbreak is an impairment indicator pursuant to IAS 36. Consequently, Belships carried out an impairment test of ships owned or recognised as right-of-use assets at the end of the quarter. The Company considers each ship as a separate cash-generating unit and has compared recoverable amounts against carrying amounts at the end of the quarter. Recoverable amounts are based on value-in-use and have been derived from calculation of present value of estimated cash flows over the useful life of the ship. Assumptions represent management's best estimate of the range of economic conditions that will exist over the remaining useful life of the ships. The value-in-use calculations are mainly sensitive to changes in revenue and cost of capital assumptions. Revenues have been based on current contracts and long‐term historical rates for equivalent ships derived from the Baltic Supramax market index. OPEX and CAPEX estimates have been derived from the budgets approved by Board of Directors. Cash flows have been discounted using a cost of capital of 6.2 per cent. At the end of the quarter, recoverable amounts were higher than carrying amounts for all ships, except for the four oldest vessels in the fleet. Consequently, Belships recorded an impairment loss of USD 4.9m in the quarter. The Company has performed sensitivity tests on the assumptions used in the impairment tests. Reducing the long-term rate by 10 per cent per day would have led to an impairment recognition of USD 61.4m in total. At the end of the quarter, an increase of one percentage point cost of capital would have resulted in impairments of USD 10.4m in total. Note 4 Mortgage debt Belships entered into a new USD 140m loan facility in April 2019. The first tranche of USD 110m replaced previous loan arrangements. The loan has a margin of 275 basis points over LIBOR and matures in Q2 2024. Following a voluntary prepayment in January 2020, the next instalment on the first tranche is due in Q2 2021. The second tranche of USD 30m was made available for fleet expansion and utilised to acquire BELCARGO, BELFRI and BELHAVEN. The second tranche has a margin of 275 basis points over LIBOR and semi-annual repayments of USD 1.2m. The Company acquired all shares in Sofie Victory AS, the owner of SOFIE VICTORY in July 2019. The agreement involved USD 14m debt at a margin of 295 basis points above LIBOR. The loan has semi-annual repayments of USD 0.5m until maturity in Q3 2021. Total mortgage debt at the end of the quarter amounted to USD 143.7m. Transaction costs related to the mortgage debt were initially recorded as a reduction of debt in the balance sheet and subsequently amortised over the loan period in accordance with the amortised cost principle. Belships was in compliance with all covenants at the end of the quarter. REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 14 Note 5 Leasing In January, newbuilding BELFUJI was delivered. The ship is leased on time charter for a period of 8 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 15.5m. In January, newbuilding BELMOIRA was delivered. The ship is leased on bareboat charter for a period of 7 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 25.0m, including the USD 3.0m prepayment made in 2019. In February, newbuilding BELAJA was delivered. The ship is leased on bareboat charter for a period of 7 years and increased leasing liabilities at the end of the first quarter by USD 25.0m, including the USD 3.0m prepayment made in 2019. Leasing liabilities at the end of the quarter arising from bareboat obligations and long-term time charters were USD 141.9m. Corresponding right-of-use assets, including upfront payments relating to the purchase options, were recorded at USD 159.2m. Belships has no obligation to purchase any of the leased vessels. Note 6 Financial instruments Forward Freight Agreements (FFA) are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Net loss from unrealised fair value changes and realised positions amounting to USD 0.6m have been included in other gains and losses. At the end of the quarter, the remaining FFA portfolio comprised 450 days at an average rate of USD 9 400 per day. Note 7 Subsequent events No other material events have taken place after 30 June 2020. REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 15 20 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS Updated 12 August 2020 Number of Shareholder shares % KONTRARI AS 95 822 108 41.99% KONTRAZI AS 32 463 265 14.23% DNB MARKETS AKSJEHANDEL/-ANALYSE 18 051 127 7.91% SONATA AS 17 461 778 7.65% CITIBANK, N.A. 15 936 699 6.98% LGT BANK AG 12 576 060 5.51% JAKOB HATTELAND HOLDING AS 11 000 000 4.82% UBS SWITZERLAND AG 8 804 395 3.86% PERSHING LLC 3 574 648 1.57% KBC BANK NV 1 629 398 0.71% CLEARSTREAM BANKING S.A. 1 626 253 0.71% SIX SIS AG 1 054 724 0.46% STAVANGER FORVALTNING AS 1 000 000 0.44% OLA RUSTAD AS 850 000 0.37% OLE KETIL TEIGEN 700 000 0.31% BELSHIPS ASA 548 000 0.24% ARAGES HOLDING AS 500 000 0.22% AS TORINITAMAR 417 100 0.18% ASL HOLDING AS 363 836 0.16% TORU NAGATSUKA 300 000 0.13% OTHER SHAREHOLDERS 3 496 013 1.53% TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES 228 175 404 100.00% REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 16 FLEET LIST Ship Ownership Built year Dwt Yard Ultramax Newbuilding tbn BELMAR BBC1 2021 64,000 Imabari Newbuilding tbn BELFAST BBC2 2020 64,000 Imabari BELFUJI TC3 2020 63,000 Imabari BELMOIRA BBC4 2020 61,000 Shin Kurushima BELAJA BBC4 2020 61,000 Shin Kurushima BELRAY BBC5 2019 61,000 Shin Kurushima BELNIPPON TC6 2018 63,000 Imabari BELHAVEN 100% 2017 63,000 Imabari BELISLAND BBC7 2016 61,000 Imabari BELINDA 100% 2016 63,000 Hantong BELMONT 100% 2016 63,000 Hantong BELATLANTIC 100% 2016 63,000 Hantong SOFIE VICTORY 100% 2016 63,000 New Times BELFOREST BBC8 2015 61,000 Imabari BELPAREIL 100% 2015 63,000 Hantong BELSOUTH 100% 2015 63,000 Hantong Supramax BELOCEAN 100% 2011 58,000 Dayang BELNOR 100% 2010 58,000 Dayang BELSTAR 100% 2009 58,000 Dayang BELFORT 100% 2008 50,000 PT Pal BELORIENT 100% 2008 50,000 PT Pal BELCARGO 100% 2008 58,000 Tsuneishi BELFRI 100% 2007 55,000 Kawasaki Delivery 2H 2021 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year. Delivery 2H 2020 ten years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year Delivered January 2020 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year Delivered Q1 2020 seven years bareboat charter with purchase options after fourth year Delivered October 2019 seven years bareboat with purchase options after fourth year Delivered January 2018 eight years time charter with purchase options after fourth year Delivered 2016 fifteen years bareboat charter with purchase options after fifth year Delivered 2015 twelve years bareboat charter with purchase options after third year There are no purchase obligations on any of the above lease agreements. BELEAST and PACIFIC LIGHT have been delivered to Marti Shipping & Ship Management of Turkey for bareboat charter and subsequent sale. REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2020 17 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Belships ASA published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 21:34:09 UTC 0 All news about BELSHIPS ASA 05:35p BELSHIPS : Presentation - q2 2020 PU 05:35p BELSHIPS : Report - q2 2020 PU 12:16a BELSHIPS ASA : - Report 2nd quarter 2020 AQ 06/18 BELSHIPS ASA : Mandatory notifications of trade AQ 05/27 BELSHIPS ASA : - disclosure of large shareholding AQ 05/26 BELSHIPS ASA : – new share capital registered AQ 05/22 BELSHIPS ASA : - disclosure of large shareholding AQ 05/22 BELSHIPS ASA : – disclosure of large shareholding AQ 05/22 BELSHIPS ASA : – delivery of vessel and increase of share capital AQ 05/15 BELSHIPS ASA : - Report 1st quarter 2020 AQ