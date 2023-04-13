Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Belships ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELCO   NO0003094104

BELSHIPS ASA

(BELCO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:27 2023-04-12 am EDT
20.95 NOK   +3.71%
02:52aBelships Asa : Acquisition of a new Ultramax bulk carrier
GL
03/15Belships Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
03/13Belships Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
Belships ASA: Acquisition of a new Ultramax bulk carrier

04/13/2023 | 02:52am EDT
Belships has entered into agreement for the acquisition of a new 64 000 Ultramax bulk carrier which is being constructed at a Japanese shipyard. Delivery of the vessel is expected within Q4 2025 to Q1 2026. The vessel is financed on a similar structure as the previously announced acquisition of three vessels in February. The agreement is conditional upon certain steps to be completed by the parties involved.

Including the previous announcements, Belships now has a total of four newbuildings under construction in Japan during 2024 to 2026. Belships is not required to make any down payments for these transactions. All four vessels are fully financed through time charter lease agreements for a period of 7 to 10 years, with purchase options around current market levels during the charter. There is no obligation to purchase the vessels. Cash breakeven for the vessels upon delivery will be about USD 14 000 per day.

Belships will be taking over new vessels whilst the orderbook and supply side in the dry bulk market approaches the lowest levels in decades. New Japanese-design Ultramax bulk carriers represent the highest quality and lowest fuel consumption available in the market today.

“We are able to increase our fleet again without investing any cash, this will therefore not affect our dividend capacity,” said Belships CEO, Lars Christian Skarsgård.

Including announced transactions, the owned fleet will consist of 35 Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers with an average of about 4 years. Based on current market expectations, we expect to generate significant free cash flow and aim to pay quarterly dividends as announced with our dividend policy.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about BELSHIPS ASA
02:52aBelships Asa : Acquisition of a new Ultramax bulk carrier
GL
03/15Belships Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
03/13Belships Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
02/28Belships Asa : Ex dividend NOK 0.75 today
GL
02/28BELSHIPS ASA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/27Belships Asa : Acquisition of three new Ultramax bulk carriers
GL
02/27Belships ASA Announces Acquisition of Three New Ultramax Bulk Carriers
CI
02/22Belships Asa : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA
GL
02/22Belships Asa Announces Cash Dividend, Payable 14 March 2023
CI
02/22Belships Asa : Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.75 per share
GL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 751 M - -
Net income 2022 152 M - -
Net Debt 2022 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,45x
Yield 2022 21,6%
Capitalization 506 M 506 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart BELSHIPS ASA
Belships ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BELSHIPS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,00 $
Average target price 2,26 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Christian Skarsgård Chief Executive Officer
Yngve Aslaksen Gram Chief Financial Officer
Peter Frølich Chairman
Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe Independent Director
Carl Erik Steen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELSHIPS ASA46.71%506
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.2.15%11 403
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-21.90%3 027
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.15.42%2 405
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.12.43%2 212
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.8.72%2 007
