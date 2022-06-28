Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Belships ASA
  News
  Summary
    BELCO   NO0003094104

BELSHIPS ASA

(BELCO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-06-28 am EDT
20.25 NOK   -1.22%
03:08pBELSHIPS ASA : Acquisition of two modern vessels
GL
06/17BELSHIPS ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
06/16BELSHIPS ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
Summary 
Summary

Belships ASA: Acquisition of two modern vessels

06/28/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
Belships has entered into agreements for the acquisition of two modern Ultramax bulk carriers built at Japanese shipyards in 2015 and 2017. Belships will pay a total of USD 15.5m as downpayment upon delivery of the vessels. The vessels are currently financed through time charter lease agreements with purchase options significantly below current market levels. Belships has the intention of declaring purchase options for both vessels during the next few months and re-finance the vessels under available bank financing which is expected to cover the amounts for the purchase options. The agreements are conditional upon certain steps to be completed by the parties involved. Delivery of the vessels is expected within July 2022.

“These agreements are immediately accretive for Belships’ shareholders and displays our ability to source transactions with short lead time and efficient use of capital. We expect the acquisitions will contribute to our earnings capacity and ability to pay dividends, which is the main objective” said Belships CEO, Lars Christian Skarsgård.

Belships ASA is a fully integrated owner and operator of geared bulk carriers. The owned fleet consists of 31 Supra/Ultramax bulk carriers with an average age below four years and daily cash breakeven for 2022 of about USD 10 000 per vessel. Lighthouse Navigation, a subsidiary of Belships, is a dry bulk operator with offices in Oslo, Bangkok, Singapore and Melbourne. Based on current market expectations, we expect to generate significant free cash flow and aim to pay quarterly dividends as announced with our dividend policy.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 910 M - -
Net income 2022 165 M - -
Net Debt 2022 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,20x
Yield 2022 22,8%
Capitalization 524 M 524 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart BELSHIPS ASA
Duration : Period :
Belships ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELSHIPS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,10 $
Average target price 2,92 $
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Christian Skarsgård Chief Executive Officer
Osvald Fossholm Chief Financial Officer
Peter Frølich Chairman
Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe Independent Director
Sverre Jørgen Tidemand Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELSHIPS ASA45.39%506
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-23.86%17 575
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-21.25%5 553
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.7.01%2 491
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA10.67%2 314
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-41.03%1 688