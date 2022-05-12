Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 2.25 per share

Oslo, 12 May 2022





At a board meeting on 11 May 2022, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.25 per share, in total NOK 569 557 499, based on the Company's net profit for the 2021 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 6 May 2022.



An announcement of key information will be published separately.





For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email lcs@belships.no.





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.