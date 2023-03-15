Advanced search
    BELCO   NO0003094104

BELSHIPS ASA

(BELCO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:25:02 2023-03-15 am EDT
19.46 NOK   -6.44%
06:27pBelships Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
03/13Belships Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
02/28Belships Asa : Ex dividend NOK 0.75 today
GL
Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

03/15/2023 | 06:27pm EDT
Oslo, 15 March 2023: The CFO of Belships ASA (“the Company”), Yngve Aslaksen Gram, has today exercised all his 100,000 options in the Company against cash settlement by the Company. The share options were granted to Gram following a resolution by the Annual General Meeting 25 May 2021 to issue shares to employees. The amount payable per share is equal to NOK 20.29 (equal to the VWAP of the share the last 10 business days prior to settlement) less the strike price of NOK 8.07 (105% of the share price after the general meeting on 25 May 2021) less dividends paid out during the period of NOK 6.35 per share. 

Following the exercise Yngve Aslaksen Gram holds 250 000 shares by his own and 50 000 shares through Kryptogram AS. 

Further details regarding the option exercise are included in the attached form.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 714 M - -
Net income 2022 152 M - -
Net Debt 2022 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,10x
Yield 2022 24,1%
Capitalization 454 M 454 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart BELSHIPS ASA
Duration : Period :
Belships ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BELSHIPS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,80 $
Average target price 2,27 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Christian Skarsgård Chief Executive Officer
Yngve Aslaksen Gram Chief Financial Officer
Peter Frølich Chairman
Birthe Cecilie Lepsøe Independent Director
Carl Erik Steen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELSHIPS ASA45.66%498
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.2.45%11 841
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-16.95%3 225
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.33.92%2 766
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.17.00%2 314
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.25.67%2 272