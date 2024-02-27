Oslo, 27 February 2024
AS Torinitamar, which is closely associated with Lars Christian Skarsgård, CEO in Belships ASA, has today acquired 50 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 20.61 per share. After the acquisition Skarsgård and AS Torinitamar combined own 950 000 shares and 5 000 000 options in Belships ASA.
See further details in the attached form.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.
Attachment
- Notification of transaction by Primary Insider