Belships ASA is a Norway-based shipping company and is a fully integrated shipowner and operator of dry bulk carriers. The Company provides shipping transportation services in a global market with customers and partners in all parts of the world. Commercial operations are provided by Lighthouse Navigation and the technical management and crewing by Belships Management, both subsidiaries of Belships ASA. The Companyâs activities are divided into two business segments: The Dry bulk segment and The Technical management segment. The Company operates worldwide.