Beltone Financial SAE : Holding (BTFH.CA.) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results

Beltone Financial Holding (BTFH.CA.) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results
06/03/2022
Company Name : Beltone Financial Holding
ISIN Code : EGS691G1C015
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Loss : 66,334,080
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 161,198,050
Audit Status : Audited
Source : Beltone Financial Holding
Disclaimer
Beltone Financial Holding SAE published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 09:28:05 UTC.