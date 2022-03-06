Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Beltone Financial Holding SAE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTFH   EGS691G1C015

BELTONE FINANCIAL HOLDING SAE

(BTFH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beltone Financial SAE : Holding (BTFH.CA.) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results

03/06/2022 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Beltone Financial Holding (BTFH.CA.) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Results
06/03/2022
Company Name : Beltone Financial Holding
ISIN Code : EGS691G1C015
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Loss : 66,334,080
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 161,198,050
Audit Status : Audited
Source : Beltone Financial Holding

Disclaimer

Beltone Financial Holding SAE published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 09:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BELTONE FINANCIAL HOLDING SAE
04:29aBELTONE FINANCIAL SAE : Holding (BTFH.CA.) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2021 Standalone Result..
PU
2021BELTONE FINANCIAL SAE : Holding (BTFH.CA) - Board of Directors' Decision
PU
2021Beltone Financial Holding SAE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2021Belton Financial Holding (BTFH.CA) - Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes
PU
2021Beltone Financial Holding SAE Reports Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
2021Beltone Financial Holding Sae Reports Standalone Earnings Results for the Six Months En..
CI
2021Egyptian stocks fall after Ethiopia announces second dam filling
RE
2021An unknown buyer acquired 4.6% stake in Beltone Financial Holding SAE from Abdul Latif ..
CI
2021Beltone Financial Holding Sae Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
2021BELTONE FINANCIAL SAE : Egypt's Beltone plans to sell shares to strategic investors or rai..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 233 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2020 -132 M -8,42 M -8,42 M
Net Debt 2020 129 M 8,20 M 8,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 558 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
EV / Sales 2020 5,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart BELTONE FINANCIAL HOLDING SAE
Duration : Period :
Beltone Financial Holding SAE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELTONE FINANCIAL HOLDING SAE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Mohamed M. Hassanein Karam Managing Director & Executive Director
Mounir Amin Fakhry Abdel Nour Chairman
Amir Farouq Mishriky Independent Non-Executive Director
Alaa Mohammed El-Afifi Independent Non-Executive Director
Naguib Onsi Naguib Sawiris Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELTONE FINANCIAL HOLDING SAE-19.28%35
MORGAN STANLEY-12.02%153 833
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-5.79%150 055
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.82%106 384
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.93%59 601
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.10%27 608