BELTONE FINANCIAL HOLDING SAE

(BTFH)
Beltone Financial SAE : Egypt's Beltone plans to sell shares to strategic investors or raise capital

04/11/2021 | 04:50am EDT
April 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding :

* Discloses a board of directors' plan to diversify funding and support the business.

* The plan includes selling shares to strategic investors from local, regional and international institutions, or increasing the company's capital.

* The board's final decision on its plan will depend on reaching the best agreement in the interests of the company and its shareholders.

* The plan may not result in an agreement. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 233 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net income 2020 -132 M -8,46 M -8,46 M
Net Debt 2020 129 M 8,24 M 8,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 847 M 53,9 M 54,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
EV / Sales 2020 5,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,7%
