Beltone Financial SAE : Egypt's Beltone plans to sell shares to strategic investors or raise capital

April 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding
:
* Discloses a board of directors' plan to diversify funding
and support the business.
* The plan includes selling shares to strategic investors
from local, regional and international institutions, or
increasing the company's capital.
* The board's final decision on its plan will depend on
reaching the best agreement in the interests of the company and
its shareholders.
* The plan may not result in an agreement.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing
by Susan Fenton)