Beltone Financial SAE : Egypt's Beltone plans to sell shares to strategic investors or raise capital

April 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Beltone Financial Holding :

* Discloses a board of directors' plan to diversify funding and support the business.

* The plan includes selling shares to strategic investors from local, regional and international institutions, or increasing the company's capital.

* The board's final decision on its plan will depend on reaching the best agreement in the interests of the company and its shareholders.

* The plan may not result in an agreement. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Susan Fenton)