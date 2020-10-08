Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Beluga Group    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELUGA : announces its operational results for the first 9 months of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 04:50am EDT

BELUGA GROUP announces its operational results for the first 9 months of 2020

  • The company's overall sales showed a positive trend of 11.4%
  • The sales of the company's own brands grew by 8.1%
  • The sales of imported brands increased by 41.8%

BELUGA GROUP, Russia's largest alcohol company, announces that its overall sales grew by 11.4% in the first 9 months of 2020, amounting to 11,6 mln 9L cases. Sales of the company's own brands increased by 8.1% up to 10,1 mln 9L cases, while sales of imported brands increased by 41.8% up to 1,5 mln 9L cases.

Of the company's own brands, Arkhangelskaya and Belenkaya vodkas showed significant upward: during the reporting period, the sales of the former grew by over 85%, and those of the latter rose by 20%. Fox & Dogs whiskey also performed solidly, increasing sales by over 60%. Year-to-date, sales of partner brands exclusively represented in Russia by BELUGA GROUP have increased steadily, with Barcelo rum, Torres brandy, and Grant's whisky as the main drivers. The wine line continues to grow organically, with Torres, Faustino, Barefoot, Cono Sur, and Masi demonstrating the best dynamics. The volume of shipments was also influenced by the sales of the Armenian brandy Noy and the Portuguese wine Mateus, which were included in the group's imported portfolio in H1.

The super-premium vodka Beluga-the company's flagship brand-has strengthened its position in the United States with a 38.5% increase, its best result in this market since launch. These figures have grown in all key states: +28.7% in California, +65.4% in New York, +23% in Florida. The brand has also strengthened its position in Germany, Poland, and Australia.

The WineLab retail chain has continued to develop. The number of outlets now exceeds 620, total sales have increased by 49.9% compared to the same period in 2019, and like-for-like sales have grown by 23.5%. The average ticket in the chain for the period increased by 10.7%. The company is focused on evolving its omni-channel model, in which retail outlets form the backbone of online sales. As such, sales through the click & collect system increased more than five times compared to the same period of last year, and the share of e-commerce sales (in the click & collect format) within the chain's total revenue increased to 2.3% by September 2020 (0.6% in September 2019). In Moscow and St. Petersburg, the share increased to 5.3% (up from 1.9% a year earlier).

Alexander Mechetin, Chief Executive Officer of BELUGA GROUP, commented on the results: 'The company has shown stable growth over the first nine months of this difficult year. The group takes a leading position in production in all key categories of strong spirits. It is successfully developing its own brands and launching new products both within existing lines, such as Arkhangelskaya Bitter Extract and Arkhangelskaya Garlic and Pepper, as well as launching innovations like Orthodox and Parka vodkas and Tête de Cheval premium sparkling wine. We keep representing partner brands at high level and it leads to increase of their sales volumes. We also continue to conclude contracts with producers of world-famous brands, such as for Noy cognacs and Mateus wines this year.

BELUGA GROUP is a vertically integrated business, which means that we control the whole process from the product making till it's placement on store shelves. Our WineLab retail chain is making an increasing contribution to the distribution by boosting sales of our own brands, especially through its click & collect system. The control and management over all processes alongside with the diversification of our business, which involves not only the production of our own brands but also the development of our import and export operations allows us to stay flexible and adapt our working approach in response to external constraints and the turbulence of the current period. The results of 2019 allowed the group to be the only one of all alcohol players to enter the 200 largest private companies in Russia according to the Forbes rating published in September.

Beluga continued to develop in the US market, which saw an increase in sales due to improved brand exposure, verified trade marketing, and digital activations. The brand's rise in popularity is also evidenced by the fact that it featured in Christopher Nolan's recently released Tenet, as well as in music videos by Jennifer Lopez & Maluma and Sia & David Guetta.

The company has been paying greater focus to corporate governance and the investment attractiveness of its business. For example, a new dividend policy was adopted in September that determined the size and procedure for the payment of dividends. The payment of interim dividends was also announced for the first half of 2020.

We have big plans for the future. We have been actively integrating advanced technologies into various business processes. We are significantly modernizing our production base by implementing 'lean manufacturing' and using IT tools, AI, and machine learning to analyze the efficiency of factories, logistics, sales, and our own retail.

These changes allow us to build a modern company with a unique business model that has no analogs in Russia. We combine a strong portfolio of brands, major import contracts, and in-house retail with high-tech manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. This strategy will allow the company to strengthen its leadership position in the market, make the best offers to connoisseurs of our brands, and increase value in the interests of all stakeholders.'

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 08:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BELUGA GROUP
04:50aBELUGA : announces its operational results for the first 9 months of 2020
PU
09/15BELUGA : announces The Board of Directors' recommendations about the interim div..
PU
09/11BELUGA : New dividend policy of BELUGA GROUP
PU
08/27BELUGA : announces the financial results for H1 2020
PU
07/31BELUGA GROUP PRESENTS A NEW PRODUCT : Arkhangelskaya Garlic and Pepper tincture..
PU
07/27BELUGA : Upgrade in the Listing Level of the Ordinary Registered Shares of BELUG..
PU
06/10BELUGA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SINERGIYA : Synergy announces its financial results for the full year 2016
PU
2017SINERGIYA : Synergy announces operational results for the 4Q 2016 and full Y2016
PU
2016SINERGIYA : Synergy's brands are leading on the Russian market
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 805 M - -
Net income 2020 27,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 256 M 255 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,76%
Chart BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 264,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board & Director
Sergei Vitalievich Molchanov Chairman & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Deputy Chairman-Management Board, CFO & Director
Sergei Alexandrovich Kuptsov Director & Director-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELUGA GROUP71.04%255
DIAGEO PLC-15.70%80 762
PERNOD RICARD-14.12%42 187
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION12.66%35 204
THAI BEVERAGE-34.27%10 813
RÉMY COINTREAU40.91%9 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group