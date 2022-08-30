BELUGA : announces the Board of Directors' recommendations about the amount of dividends for H1 2022

At the meeting held on August 30, the Board of Directors recommended that the General Shareholders Meeting approve the payment of dividends for H1 2022 in the amount of RUB 150 per share before tax, for a total of 1.996 bln rubles, excluding payment of dividends on treasury shares*. The total payment of dividends corresponds to 87% of BELUGA GROUP's net profit under IFRS for H1 2022. The growth of dividend's payment per share for H1 2022 will be 106% compared to H1 2021.

The General Shareholders Meeting will be held on October 3, 2022 in absentia. It is recommended that the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends be drawn up as of October, 13, 2022.



*As of June 30, 2022, BELUGA GROUP held 2,495 thousands quasi-treasury shares.