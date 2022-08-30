Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Beluga Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2520.00 RUB   +4.61%
03:14aBELUGA : announces the Board of Directors' recommendations about the amount of dividends for H1 2022
PU
08/25BELUGA : Financial Results of BELUGA GROUP for H1 2022
PU
07/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents PARKA Arctic Cranberry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELUGA : announces the Board of Directors' recommendations about the amount of dividends for H1 2022

08/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the meeting held on August 30, the Board of Directors recommended that the General Shareholders Meeting approve the payment of dividends for H1 2022 in the amount of RUB 150 per share before tax, for a total of 1.996 bln rubles, excluding payment of dividends on treasury shares*. The total payment of dividends corresponds to 87% of BELUGA GROUP's net profit under IFRS for H1 2022. The growth of dividend's payment per share for H1 2022 will be 106% compared to H1 2021.

The General Shareholders Meeting will be held on October 3, 2022 in absentia. It is recommended that the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends be drawn up as of October, 13, 2022.

*As of June 30, 2022, BELUGA GROUP held 2,495 thousands quasi-treasury shares.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BELUGA GROUP
03:14aBELUGA : announces the Board of Directors' recommendations about the amount of dividends f..
PU
08/25BELUGA : Financial Results of BELUGA GROUP for H1 2022
PU
07/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents PARKA Arctic Cranberry
PU
07/19BELUGA : presents new Green Baboon flavors
PU
07/11PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP relaunches the Zimnyaya Doroga vodka brand
PU
07/07PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP announces its operating results for 1H2022
PU
07/06PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents Belenkaya Cranberry flavored vodka
PU
07/04ARKHANGELSKAYA ADDS TWO NEW TINCTURE : Arkhangelskaya Pine Nuts and Arkhangelskaya Pepper ..
PU
06/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : Tête de Cheval Brut magnum
PU
06/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents the renewed design of PARKA brand
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 937 M - -
Net income 2021 3 824 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 032 M 525 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,68%
Chart BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 520,00 RUB
Average target price 4 999,50 RUB
Spread / Average Target 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP-24.78%525
DIAGEO PLC-5.22%102 552
PERNOD RICARD-12.34%48 735
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION3.40%35 833
THAI BEVERAGE-2.27%11 633
RÉMY COINTREAU-11.92%9 951