  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Beluga Group
  News
  Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELUGA : and William Grant & Sons mark 10 years as partners

07/01/2021 | 03:09am EDT
BELUGA GROUP signed an agreement on the exclusive distribution of the William Grant & Sons brand portfolio in Russia in 2011, thus launching the import segment of the business.

Over the past decade, the sales of William Grant & Sons in Russia have expanded by nearly 5 times. A number of specific brands grew manifold: The Balvenie quadrupled, Glenfiddich tripled, Hendrick's made a sevenfold leap, and Tullamore D.E.W. sales increased six times. What's more, Grant's is today's №3 among blended Scotch whiskies in the middle segment of the Russian market. Glenfiddich ranks second among single-malt whiskies in the premium segment, and Tullamore D.E.W holds the same position among Irish whiskeys.

Alexander Mechetin, Chief Executive Officer of BELUGA GROUP, comments: 'William Grant & Sons was our first-ever import partner, and even 10 years later this partnership remains fundamental for us: the largest in terms of turnover and profit, with a dominant share in the import business. Together, we have handled so many challenging tasks, from retail and distribution consolidation to the development of the premium and higher-grade segments. For instance, we started importing Monkey Shoulder to Russia in 2012, and by now it has become one of the top 5 largest brands of malt whisky in the country, as well as the fastest growing premium malt whisky. But there's even more to the results of this partnership than better sales, financial figures, and brand performance. Both our teams share experience and help each other grow. I'd like to emphasize that we have super-ambitious plans for increasing sales and claiming an even larger share of the market.'

Eduard Bakhurinsky, General Manager of William Grant & Sons in Russia and the CIS, further notes: 'Russia is one of our priority markets. The decision to entrust the exclusive distribution of our brands in Russia to BELUGA GROUP was motivated by the cultural similarities between our two companies, a shared vision of how we should develop our business, the business model of BELUGA GROUP, which as early as in 2011 already possessed one of the country's most resilient distribution platforms, and their motivation to succeed. Today, we can safely say that we have made the right choice: our sales are experiencing high-base growth, the premium portfolio of William Grant & Sons is showing stunning results, and our super-premium products, such as 40- and 50-year-old whiskies, get sold out in Russia before they even arrive at the warehouse. All of this is glowing testimony to the team's unmatched expertise in the high-end price segments. Together with BELUGA GROUP, we will continue tapping into the true potential of the Russian market - and there is still so much to tap in, so we are in for a dynamic future.'

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BELUGA GROUP
03:09aBELUGA  : and William Grant & Sons mark 10 years as partners
PU
06/28BELUGA  : Developing WineLab and marketplace SberMegaMarket partnership
PU
06/24BELUGA  : Ussuriysky Balsam is certified according to ISO 9001
PU
06/22BELUGA  : opens 700th WineLab store
PU
06/21BELUGA  : International agency Fitch Ratings Upgrades BELUGA GROUP to BB-, Posit..
PU
06/09BELUGA  : Result of secondary public offering of ordinary shares in BELUGA GROUP
PU
06/07BELUGA  : brands strengthen their positions in The Millionaires' Club ranking
PU
06/04BELUGA  : Secondary public offering of ordinary shares in BELUGA GROUP
PU
05/31BELUGA  : presents ESG Report prepared according to GRI Standards
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 002 M - -
Net income 2021 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 480 M 480 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,99%
Chart BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 764,00 RUB
Average target price 4 022,50 RUB
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELUGA GROUP98.14%476
DIAGEO PLC20.26%113 160
PERNOD RICARD19.39%58 253
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.65%35 495
THAI BEVERAGE-8.16%12 818
RÉMY COINTREAU14.31%10 132