Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Beluga Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELUGA : presents Myagkov Ultra Light, a new gluten-free vodka

05/19/2021 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The growing public interest in gluten-free products is yet another trend in consumer behavior. This inspired the innovative brand Myagkov to present Myagkov Ultra Light, a new gluten-free 38% ABV vodka that is entirely grain- and gluten-free, made of spirit distilled from corn.

The product is made from top-quality spirit Lux, softened artesian water and natural honey, and undergoes additional dynamic filtration. Myagkov Ultra Light has less than the traditional 40% ABV, and therefore it can attract customers who appreciate milder alcoholic beverages. Thanks to the relatively low alcohol content, the drink offers a soft, balanced taste and aroma, which allows its organoleptic properties to be enjoyed fully.

This new product is available at WineLab and Pyatyorochka stores. By the end of 2021, the product will be distributed through all of Russia's main retail chains.

At present, the range includes two volumes: 0.5L and 0.7L.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BELUGA GROUP
05:30aBELUGA  : presents Myagkov Ultra Light, a new gluten-free vodka
PU
05/11BELUGA  : will host Strategy Day on 13 May
PU
05/05BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26BELUGA  : sales in the US increased by 59% in Q1 2021
PU
04/23BELUGA  : shareholders meeting approves the amount of dividends for 2020
PU
04/12BELUGA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK  : Expert RA, Russia's largest ratings agency, upgrade..
PU
04/08BELUGA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK  : GROUP announces operating results for Q1 2021
PU
03/31BELUGA  : acquires a controlling interest in Chugunovsky Ethanol Plant JSC
PU
03/29BELUGA GROUP PRESENTS THE FIRST PREM : 8-year-old Golden Reserve Export Edition ..
PU
03/22BELUGA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK  : GROUP presents a new limited collection of still wi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 972 M - -
Net income 2021 55,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 627 M 625 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,01%
Chart BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4 022,50 RUB
Last Close Price 3 627,00 RUB
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELUGA GROUP160.00%625
DIAGEO PLC16.37%111 090
PERNOD RICARD12.47%56 149
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-1.85%36 437
THAI BEVERAGE-4.76%13 219
RÉMY COINTREAU9.19%10 197