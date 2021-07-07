Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Beluga Group
  News
  Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELUGA : presents two new products in the Green Baboon gin line, Pink and Citrus

07/07/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Continuing to develop high-demand categories in Russia, BELUGA GROUP is expanding its range of gin offerings with two new flavors: Green Baboon Pink and Green Baboon Citrus. As with the flagship product, both are produced at the Georgievskiy. Traditions of Quality distillery. The distillation process involves a one-of-a-kind copper alembic still, created in Germany especially for the brand.

The Green Baboon Pink blend is based on juniper-a classic gin ingredient-as well as birch, raspberry, and strawberry leaves, rose petals, and Rhodiola rosea roots. The gin has a rich raspberry scent and a delicate berry taste with subtle hints of spice.

The Green Baboon Citrus blend is notable for its use of the fragrant lime spirit, which provides its pronounced citrus flavor. Other ingredients include: sweet briar, garden angelica, dropwort, rosemary, and a variety of other fragrant herbs and spices. The vibrant flavor, filled with orange, grapefruit, and lime notes, gives way to a delicate aftertaste with a tang of juniper.

The new blends are available for purchase in WineLab stores in July; a large-scale nationwide launch will start in August.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BELUGA GROUP
03:06aBELUGA  : presents two new products in the Green Baboon gin line, Pink and Citru..
PU
07/01BELUGA  : and William Grant & Sons mark 10 years as partners
PU
06/28BELUGA  : Developing WineLab and marketplace SberMegaMarket partnership
PU
06/24BELUGA  : Ussuriysky Balsam is certified according to ISO 9001
PU
06/22BELUGA  : opens 700th WineLab store
PU
06/21BELUGA  : International agency Fitch Ratings Upgrades BELUGA GROUP to BB-, Posit..
PU
06/09BELUGA  : Result of secondary public offering of ordinary shares in BELUGA GROUP
PU
06/07BELUGA  : brands strengthen their positions in The Millionaires' Club ranking
PU
06/04BELUGA  : Secondary public offering of ordinary shares in BELUGA GROUP
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 002 M - -
Net income 2021 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 473 M 474 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,22%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 771,00 RUB
Average target price 4 022,50 RUB
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP98.64%476
DIAGEO PLC20.73%113 160
PERNOD RICARD17.41%58 253
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-6.57%35 495
THAI BEVERAGE-8.16%12 818
RÉMY COINTREAU15.56%10 132