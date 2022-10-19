Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Beluga Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2520.00 RUB   +4.61%
03:03aBeluga : Changes in the Beluga vodka brand ownership
PU
10/12Beluga : starts production of the Staraya Moskva vodka brand
PU
10/06Beluga : announces its operating results for the 3Q and 9 months of 2022
PU
Beluga : Changes in the Beluga vodka brand ownership

10/19/2022 | 03:03am EDT
BELUGA GROUP is the largest alcohol company in Russia. The company's lines of business include the production of more than thirty spirits in different categories and price segments, winemaking, distribution of products, exclusive representation of world-famous foreign brands in the country, operation of the in-house WineLab retail chain, and, until recently, export of alcohol.

The current geopolitical situation has significantly impacted the export business. External factors led to a number of complications in vodka export from Russia, which, in turn, caused a drop in sales or a termination of work with several countries. A direct ban on shipments to the leading markets of super-premium alcohol - the US (Executive Order of the US President 14068 of March 11, 2022) and the EU (Council Regulation No 833/2014 of July 31, 2014 with subsequent additions), nearly suspended cooperation with the largest Duty Free operators, import tariff increase in the UK (The Customs Regulations 2022 No 376), delisting of Beluga vodka from the range of products in the largest retailers in Australia, as well as general refusal of many foreign distributors to renew partnership with the Russian brand all contributed to the current problematic state of the export. In addition, due to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union and in compliance with European legislation, BELUGA GROUP had to stop the operation of the warehouse in Riga on July 9. Thus, export business for Russian vodka became practically impossible.

Due to the current political situation, BELUGA GROUP has decided to sell the international rights to the Beluga super-premium vodka brand while retaining the intellectual rights to the trademark in Russia. The size of the transaction is expected to be over $75 million, which is significantly higher than the value estimated by independent appraisers. The transaction will enhance the company's liquidity and thus enable the group to adhere to its current dividend policy. At the end of 2021, exports of Beluga vodka were within 4% of BELUGA GROUP's revenue, which amounted to 2% of total shipments in terms of volume, so stopping the export will not have a significant impact on the overall results of the group.

BELUGA GROUP will focus on the Russian market in order to maintain its leading positions in the remaining business directions. The company will continue to develop popular brands in key categories of alcohol, create new products that will meet the tastes of consumers and replace outgoing foreign spirits. At the same time, the group will represent the products of foreign partners and conclude new contracts, engage in winemaking, improve and scale the in-house WineLab retail chain and thus remain the largest player in the domestic alcohol market.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 07:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 937 M - -
Net income 2021 3 824 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 32 032 M 516 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,68%
Chart BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 520,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP-24.78%516
DIAGEO PLC-8.82%95 308
PERNOD RICARD-14.00%45 610
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-9.77%31 556
THAI BEVERAGE-11.36%10 336
RÉMY COINTREAU-22.10%8 249