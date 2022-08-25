Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Beluga Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
2520.00 RUB   +4.61%
03:08aBELUGA : Financial Results of BELUGA GROUP for H1 2022
PU
07/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents PARKA Arctic Cranberry
PU
07/19BELUGA : presents new Green Baboon flavors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beluga : Financial Results of BELUGA GROUP for H1 2022

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELUGA GROUP (MOEX: BELU), the leading alcohol company in Russia, announces the IFRS consolidated financial results for H1 2022: the revenue increased by 37% reaching RUB 42.1 billion, EBITDA rose by 94% to RUB 7.2 billion, net income grew by 97% amounting to RUB 2.3 billion.

Financial highlights and main corporate events

H1 2022

Sales in volume terms (9L cases)

8.26 (+13.6%)

Revenue (bln RUB)

42.1 (+36.7%)

Gross profit (bln RUB)

17.2 (+54.6%)

BITDA (bln RUB)

7.2 (+93.7%)

Net profit (bln RUB)

2.3 (+96.8%)

Earnings per share (RUB)

166.84 (+78.5%)

The group achieved double-digit growth of revenue, as well as gross and net profit indicators. The results of the reporting period reflect business resilience and efficiency of the top-management allowing quickly and expertly rearrange usual processes. The group firmly maintains its positions and uses emerging opportunities. BELUGA GROUP plans in the coming years to focus on the local Russian market to keep leadership in various segments by developing the product range, distribution processes and in-house retail chain.

In the reporting period, positive dynamics were recorded for the company's in-house and partner brands in the premium segment, this contributed to an improvement in the sales mix and, as a result, affected the profit indicators. The main sales drivers among the group's in-house brands were Beluga, Belaya Sova, Orthodox, PARKA and Arkhangelskaya vodkas, Tiflis Treasure brandy, Fox & Dogs whisky, Beluga Hunting bitters, Green Baboon gin, Devil's Island rum, as well as Golubitskoe Estate and Tête de Cheval wines. While among partner brands the drivers were Noy cognac, Barceló Dominican rum and the collection of imported wines. The range was strengthened with new promising products that have already listed in stores, including Devil's Island Dark Añejo rum, Belenkaya and PARKA cranberry vodkas, Fox & Dogs Apple Pie whisky, Golden Reserve National Collection France cognac and Golden Reserve Apricot aperitif.

The group's in-house retail chain WineLab continues developing: the number of outlets exceeded 1,200, and loyalty program members, 5.4 million people. Sales increased by 54.1% compared to H1 2021. This high rate resulted from the growing traffic and average ticket: the first increased by 36.3%, and the second, by 12.8%. WineLab continues to develop in the field of e-commerce, and to cooperate with marketplaces and online delivery services. The WineLab range is represented on SberMegaMarket and Wildberries, as well as on Yandex.Eda and SberMarket. Consumers have an opportunity to choose from among 900 products and pick up their favorite beverages at convenient stores. More than 55,000 electronic orders are distributed to customers per month.

The company managed to achieve high financial results in a difficult economic situation. The group will continue to strengthen its position in Russia, implement a business diversification strategy with a strong focus on digitalization, and invest in fields offering current and future growth opportunities.

Document in full

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BELUGA GROUP
03:08aBELUGA : Financial Results of BELUGA GROUP for H1 2022
PU
07/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents PARKA Arctic Cranberry
PU
07/19BELUGA : presents new Green Baboon flavors
PU
07/11PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP relaunches the Zimnyaya Doroga vodka brand
PU
07/07PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP announces its operating results for 1H2022
PU
07/06PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents Belenkaya Cranberry flavored vodka
PU
07/04ARKHANGELSKAYA ADDS TWO NEW TINCTURE : Arkhangelskaya Pine Nuts and Arkhangelskaya Pepper ..
PU
06/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : Tête de Cheval Brut magnum
PU
06/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents the renewed design of PARKA brand
PU
06/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents Golden Reserve Apricot
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 937 M - -
Net income 2021 3 824 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 032 M 531 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,68%
Chart BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 520,00 RUB
Average target price 4 999,50 RUB
Spread / Average Target 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP-24.78%531
DIAGEO PLC-3.53%104 514
PERNOD RICARD-8.94%49 424
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION6.14%36 304
THAI BEVERAGE-0.76%11 826
RÉMY COINTREAU-9.07%9 542