Beluga : Golubitskoe Estate wines featured in Artur Sarkisyan's Wine Guide

Still Golubitskoe Estate and sparkling Tête de Cheval wines were featured in the ninth Wine Guide by Artur Sarkisyan, presented on December 12. The Guide team visited 105 wineries in seven regions of Russia and sampled 2,675 wines. 610 best vintages, including ten wines of the Golubitskoe Estate brand, made it into the Guide's printed version:

Red Blend Noble Selection: Platinum, 92 points.

Cabernet Sauvignon Noble Selection: Gold, 90 points.

Chardonnay Noble Selection Barrel Touch: Gold, 89 points.

Tête de Cheval Brut Reserve: Silver, 88 points.

Chardonnay Reserve: Silver, 88 points.

Сabernet Sauvignon Reserve: Silver, 88 points.

White Blend Noble Selection 2020: Silver, 88 points.

Merlot Reserve: Silver, 87 points.

Pinot Noir Reserve: Silver, 87 points.

Tête de Cheval Zero Dosage: Silver, 86 points.

Only five wineries received the highest Platinum awards, including the Golubitskoe Estate.

This is the fourth time that the winery's products featured in Artur Sarkisyan's Wine Guide, and this year the brand enjoyed even broader recognition at the top of the list. Being included in such an influential publication once again proves that the Golubitskoe Estate team meets the highest professional standards and produces top-of-the-line vintages.