Grape harvest has begun at the Golubitskoe Estate winery, owned by Novabev Group. Grapes from over 231 hectares of vineyards will be used to make premium 2023 vintage wines: Golubitskoe Estate and Tête de Cheval.

The first grapes are harvested for Tête de Cheval, which are Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, and Riesling. Further goes the grapes for Golubitskoe Estate's white and rosé still wines: Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Finally, by the end of September, the winery will proceed the grapes for Golubitskoe Estate's red wines: Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The 2023 season on the Taman Peninsula was good for winemaking. A colder-than-usual spring caused a time shift in grape ripening, but in general the weather conditions turned out to be favorable. A warm and dry summer helped the grapes ripen and develop their aromas, while a contrast between day and night temperatures in late summer enhanced the quality of the crop. The 2023 season was similar to that of 2019, which was also a great year for wine, especially for Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Chardonnay, and red wine varieties.