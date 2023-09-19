At the extraordinary general meeting on September 18, Novabev Group shareholders approved the payment of interim dividends for 1H2023 in the amount of RUB 320 per share before tax.

Thus, a total of RUB 3.65 bln will be allocated to pay dividends on shares outstanding (excluding the treasury shares), which is 120% of Novabev Group's net consolidated profit for 1H2023 under IFRS. The growth of dividend payments per share for 1H2023 is 113% compared to the 1H2022.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be drawn up as of September 29, 2023