At the extraordinary general meeting on September 18, Novabev Group shareholders approved the payment of interim dividends for 1H2023 in the amount of RUB 320 per share before tax.
Thus, a total of RUB 3.65 bln will be allocated to pay dividends on shares outstanding (excluding the treasury shares), which is 120% of Novabev Group's net consolidated profit for 1H2023 under IFRS. The growth of dividend payments per share for 1H2023 is 113% compared to the 1H2022.
The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be drawn up as of September 29, 2023
