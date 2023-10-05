Novabev Group PAO, formerly Beluga Group PAO and Sinergiya PAO, is a Russia-based company, which is engaged in the alcohol beverages industry. The Company is involved in the production of distilled alcohol and food products, and operation of wholesale business thereof. It operates in two segments: Alcohol production includes production of vodka, liquor, gin, brandy, rum, tequila and wine, among others, and Food production segment is carrying out production, marketing and sale in Russia of crops, poultry, dairy and meat products. It also operates approximately six distilleries that are located in the following federal districts: Central, Far Eastern, North-Western, Volga and Siberian. The Companyâs brand portfolio comprises such brands as Myagkov vodka, Belenkaya vodka, Russian Ice vodka, Kamenniy Lev, Staraya Gvardia and VOGUE champagne, among others. The Company distributes its products to more than 70 countries.