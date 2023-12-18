At the extraordinary general meeting on December 18, Novabev Group shareholders approved the payment of interim dividends for 3Q2023 in the amount of RUB 135 per share before tax.

Thus, a total of RUB 1.7 bln will be allocated to pay dividends on shares outstanding (excluding the treasury shares), which, taking into account the dividends paid for the first half of the year, corresponds to approximately 100% of Novabev Group's net consolidated profit for 9M2023 under IFRS. The growth of dividend payments per share for 3Q2023 is 80% compared to the 3Q2022.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be drawn up as of December 27, 2023