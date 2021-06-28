Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Beluga Group
  News
  Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 06/25
2701 RUB   -2.91%
03:05aBELUGA  : Developing WineLab and marketplace SberMegaMarket partnership
PU
06/24BELUGA  : Ussuriysky Balsam is certified according to ISO 9001
PU
06/22BELUGA  : opens 700th WineLab store
PU
Summary 
Summary

Beluga : Developing WineLab and marketplace SberMegaMarket partnership

06/28/2021 | 03:05am EDT
WineLab, a retail chain of beverages managed by BELUGA GROUP, keeps strengthening partnership with marketplace SberMegaMarket. The click & collect order in this case is placed on the online-platform: a customer may select items online, make a preorder and pick them up in-store.

The partnership started in September 2020 with 60 outlets and 600 items in the assortment; today it covers all the stores of the chain and about 1000 items of still and sparkling wines, beer, spirits and other drinks.

The cooperation is aimed at increasing click & collect sales of the chain, providing a convenient and safer way of shopping for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, popularizing BELUGA GROUP's own and partner brands on an online platform with a monthly audience of more than 5 million customers, as well as gaining work experience with marketplaces - the most dynamic segment of the e-commerce market.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 07:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BELUGA GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 002 M - -
Net income 2021 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 475 M 476 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,99%
Chart BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 701,00 RUB
Average target price 4 022,50 RUB
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELUGA GROUP93.62%476
DIAGEO PLC21.06%113 160
PERNOD RICARD19.26%58 253
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.44%35 495
THAI BEVERAGE-6.80%12 818
RÉMY COINTREAU10.83%10 132