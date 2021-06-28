Beluga : Developing WineLab and marketplace SberMegaMarket partnership

WineLab, a retail chain of beverages managed by BELUGA GROUP, keeps strengthening partnership with marketplace SberMegaMarket. The click & collect order in this case is placed on the online-platform: a customer may select items online, make a preorder and pick them up in-store.
The partnership started in September 2020 with 60 outlets and 600 items in the assortment; today it covers all the stores of the chain and about 1000 items of still and sparkling wines, beer, spirits and other drinks.
The cooperation is aimed at increasing click & collect sales of the chain, providing a convenient and safer way of shopping for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, popularizing BELUGA GROUP's own and partner brands on an online platform with a monthly audience of more than 5 million customers, as well as gaining work experience with marketplaces - the most dynamic segment of the e-commerce market.
