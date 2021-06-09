Beluga : Result of secondary public offering of ordinary shares in BELUGA GROUP

NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR TO ANY PERSON IN ANY OF THOSE JURISDICTIONS OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

PJSC 'Beluga Group' (the 'Company' or 'BELUGA GROUP'), Russia's largest alcohol company, announces results of secondary public offering of ordinary shares of PJSC 'Beluga Group', owned by its subsidiary Tottenwell Limited

The secondary offering by selling shareholder Tottenwell Limited is 2,000,000 shares, representing approx. 12.7% of the Company's share capital

Price of the offering was set at RUB 2,800 per share

The selling shareholder is a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC 'Beluga Group'

Proceeds from the offering will be used by BELUGA GROUP for acceleration of business growth within the announced development strategy

BELUGA GROUP, Tottenwell Limited and principal shareholder and Chief Executive Officer of BELUGA GROUP Alexander Mechetin agreed to lock-up arrangements on customary terms for 180 days following the completion of the offering

Alfa Capital Markets Ltd, Renaissance Capital, Sova Capital Limited and VTB Capital plc acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners of the offering; PJSC 'Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation' acted as Co-manager

Alexander Mechetin, Chief Executive Officer of BELUGA GROUP commented on these achievements as follows:

'The public offering is an important milestone for BELUGA GROUP. The offering allowed to attract new international and Russian investors, while free float almost doubled. We expect this would allow to further improve BELUGA GROUP's shares liquidity and enhance equity capital market profile of the Company. We are pleased to welcome as shareholders all investors who have participated in the offering and expressed confidence in our growth strategy'