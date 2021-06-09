Log in
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
Beluga : Result of secondary public offering of ordinary shares in BELUGA GROUP

06/09/2021 | 02:35am EDT
NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR TO ANY PERSON IN ANY OF THOSE JURISDICTIONS OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

PJSC 'Beluga Group' (the 'Company' or 'BELUGA GROUP'), Russia's largest alcohol company, announces results of secondary public offering of ordinary shares of PJSC 'Beluga Group', owned by its subsidiary Tottenwell Limited

  • The secondary offering by selling shareholder Tottenwell Limited is 2,000,000 shares, representing approx. 12.7% of the Company's share capital
  • Price of the offering was set at RUB 2,800 per share
  • The selling shareholder is a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC 'Beluga Group'
  • Proceeds from the offering will be used by BELUGA GROUP for acceleration of business growth within the announced development strategy
  • BELUGA GROUP, Tottenwell Limited and principal shareholder and Chief Executive Officer of BELUGA GROUP Alexander Mechetin agreed to lock-up arrangements on customary terms for 180 days following the completion of the offering
  • Alfa Capital Markets Ltd, Renaissance Capital, Sova Capital Limited and VTB Capital plc acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners of the offering; PJSC 'Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation' acted as Co-manager

Alexander Mechetin, Chief Executive Officer of BELUGA GROUP commented on these achievements as follows:

'The public offering is an important milestone for BELUGA GROUP. The offering allowed to attract new international and Russian investors, while free float almost doubled. We expect this would allow to further improve BELUGA GROUP's shares liquidity and enhance equity capital market profile of the Company. We are pleased to welcome as shareholders all investors who have participated in the offering and expressed confidence in our growth strategy'

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 002 M - -
Net income 2021 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 533 M 531 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,01%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4 022,50 RUB
Last Close Price 3 027,00 RUB
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELUGA GROUP139.64%531
DIAGEO PLC18.68%113 137
PERNOD RICARD14.86%57 485
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION0.33%37 314
THAI BEVERAGE-7.48%12 910
RÉMY COINTREAU6.63%9 808