  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Beluga Group Public Joint-Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY

(BELU)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Beluga Public Joint Stock : GROUP acquires vodka brands Zimnyaya Doroga and Staraya Moskva

12/07/2021 | 02:12am EST
One of BELUGA GROUP's strengths is a diversified portfolio of brands, which covers all categories of spirits and wines, as well as all price segments of the market. To strengthen the company's position in the mass middle-price segment, an agreement was signed with LLC Kristall-Leforovo on the purchase of vodka brands "Staraya Moskva" and "Zimnyaya Doroga" on December 2.

Both brands are well known in Moscow and the Central Region, have existed on the market for over 10 years, have loyal customers and growth potential, and therefore are of interest to BELUGA GROUP.

In 2022, the company will start production of these brands at its distilleries, will develop them and distribute at the federal level.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 009 M - -
Net income 2021 54,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 600 M 602 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 511,00 RUB
Average target price 5 084,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY151.68%602
DIAGEO PLC33.65%118 523
PERNOD RICARD33.55%60 287
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.88%33 837
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.52%12 180
RÉMY COINTREAU35.13%11 556