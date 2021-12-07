Beluga Public Joint Stock : GROUP acquires vodka brands Zimnyaya Doroga and Staraya Moskva

One of BELUGA GROUP's strengths is a diversified portfolio of brands, which covers all categories of spirits and wines, as well as all price segments of the market. To strengthen the company's position in the mass middle-price segment, an agreement was signed with LLC Kristall-Leforovo on the purchase of vodka brands "Staraya Moskva" and "Zimnyaya Doroga" on December 2.

Both brands are well known in Moscow and the Central Region, have existed on the market for over 10 years, have loyal customers and growth potential, and therefore are of interest to BELUGA GROUP.

In 2022, the company will start production of these brands at its distilleries, will develop them and distribute at the federal level.