  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Beluga Group Public Joint-Stock Company
  News
  Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY

(BELU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 11/17
3892 RUB   +0.96%
02:52aBELUGA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : GROUP in leading rankings
PU
11/12BELUGA GROUP and Wiiliam Grant & Sons extend the partnership
PU
11/11BELUGA GROUP brands at Expo 2020 in Dubai
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beluga Public Joint Stock : GROUP in leading rankings

11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
BELUGA GROUP is included in four rankings of Russia's largest companies released this fall by respectful agencies and media according to the results of 2020:

- No. 167 in the Forbes ranking of the 200 largest private companies in Russia, improving its positions on 13 points comparing to the previous year and becoming No. 11 among agribusiness companies.

- No. 226 in the RBC 500 ranking, improving its position from 249 a year earlier.

- No. 247 in the RAEX-600 ranking, becoming No. 1 among producers of strong alcoholic beverages and entering top-10 companies from the food industry.

- No. 259 in the Expert-400 ranking, being No. 15 among companies from the food industry and No. 1 among producers of strong alcoholic beverages.

The company steadily develops and strengthen its leadership on the market. According to the results of 9 months, its overall sales reached 9 months 2020 high record level, surpassed it by 1% and amounted to 11.7 mln 9L cases.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 009 M - -
Net income 2021 54,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 681 M 683 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,6%
Chart BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Public Joint-Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 892,00 RUB
Average target price 5 084,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY179.00%683
DIAGEO PLC34.87%118 615
PERNOD RICARD34.57%62 978
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.99%33 665
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%13 660
RÉMY COINTREAU25.41%10 506