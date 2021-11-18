Beluga Public Joint Stock : GROUP in leading rankings

BELUGA GROUP is included in four rankings of Russia's largest companies released this fall by respectful agencies and media according to the results of 2020:

- No. 167 in the Forbes ranking of the 200 largest private companies in Russia, improving its positions on 13 points comparing to the previous year and becoming No. 11 among agribusiness companies.

- No. 226 in the RBC 500 ranking, improving its position from 249 a year earlier.

- No. 247 in the RAEX-600 ranking, becoming No. 1 among producers of strong alcoholic beverages and entering top-10 companies from the food industry.

- No. 259 in the Expert-400 ranking, being No. 15 among companies from the food industry and No. 1 among producers of strong alcoholic beverages.

The company steadily develops and strengthen its leadership on the market. According to the results of 9 months, its overall sales reached 9 months 2020 high record level, surpassed it by 1% and amounted to 11.7 mln 9L cases.