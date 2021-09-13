Log in
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY

(BELU)
Beluga Public Joint Stock : GROUP shares are included in the MVIS Russia Small-Cap index

09/13/2021
MV Index Solutions (MVIS Indices) announced the results of the September review of country indices.

Thus, the base for calculation of the MVIS Russia Small-Cap, which includes 25 securities selected based on the criteria of liquidity, capitalization and the proportion of shares in free float, will include ordinary shares of BELUGA GROUP with a total weight of 1.77%.

Along with the MVIS Russia Small-Cap index, today the shares of BELUGA GROUP are included in Broad Market, the Consumer Sector Companies and SMID Indices of Moscow Exchange.

Alexander Mechetin, CEO of the company, commented on this event as follows: 'The inclusion BELUGA GROUP's shares into international index is positive news for our shareholders and an important milestone in the the company's investment history. We believe that the inclusion of our shares in the MVIS Russia Small-Cap will lead to additional interest from a wider range of investors and provide a passive inflow of capital from index funds.'

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 15:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 003 M - -
Net income 2021 54,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 552 M 552 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,22%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 176,00 RUB
Average target price 5 112,33 RUB
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY127.67%552
DIAGEO PLC22.01%112 913
PERNOD RICARD20.41%58 250
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-9.92%33 413
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.84%12 559
RÉMY COINTREAU12.94%10 146