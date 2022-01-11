Log in
Beluga Public Joint Stock : Interview with Alexander Mechetin on BCS Express

01/11/2022
An interview with the CEO and founder of BELUGA GROUP Alexander Mechetin was published on the BCS Express website.

He spoke about the trends in Russia's alcohol market, the impact of the pandemic on business, the company's financial performance and much more.

The full text of the interview is available only in Russian by the link https://bcs-express.ru/novosti-i-analitika/beluga-group-strategiia-diversifitsirovannoi-kompanii

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 009 M - -
Net income 2021 54,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,82x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 568 M 565 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 349,00 RUB
Average target price 5 084,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-0.03%565
DIAGEO PLC-4.65%122 189
PERNOD RICARD-3.36%60 213
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-9.69%31 798
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%12 214
RÉMY COINTREAU-6.54%11 552