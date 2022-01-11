Beluga Public Joint Stock : Interview with Alexander Mechetin on BCS Express

An interview with the CEO and founder of BELUGA GROUP Alexander Mechetin was published on the BCS Express website.

He spoke about the trends in Russia's alcohol market, the impact of the pandemic on business, the company's financial performance and much more.

The full text of the interview is available only in Russian by the link https://bcs-express.ru/novosti-i-analitika/beluga-group-strategiia-diversifitsirovannoi-kompanii