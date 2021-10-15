Beluga Public Joint Stock : Results of the meeting of the Board of Directors

On October 15, the Board of Directors of BELUGA GROUP held a meeting. As a result, it was decided to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in order to increase the Board of Directors from seven to nine members. The increase in numbers will allow the group to improve leadership efficiency, increase the number of independent members to three, and to form additional committees of the Board of Directors.

Alexander Mechetin, Chief Executive Officer of BELUGA GROUP commented on this event as follows: "We continue to improve the efficiency of our corporate governance by introducing best practices, taking into account international and domestic experience. At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held this April, the Charter was amended. According to the new Charter, the Board of Directors includes to nine people. This will strengthen the management team through gender diversity, which in practice has a beneficial effect on the development and financial success of the business, as well as expanding the group's competencies in key areas. What is more, after the election of a new Board of Directors, we can overcome the last obstacle regarding the listing of BELUGA GROUP shares in the highest quotation list on MOEX. It will positively effect the company's shareholder history."

As per the legislation, shareholders may nominate their candidates till November 24, 2021 inclusive and vote for the new membership of the Board of Directors, as well as for other issues on the agenda till December 24, 2021. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held in absentia. The agenda includes issues on the early termination of the powers of the Board of Directors of BELUGA GROUP, its election in new membership, and the remuneration system of its members. The list of entitled attendees will be compiled as of December 1, 2021 year. The voting ballots end day is December 24, 2021.