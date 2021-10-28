The Golubitskoe Estate winery's awarded on an authoritative Russia's Winemakers and Vintners Union Cup-2021 tasting competition

According to the results of the Russia's Winemakers and Vintners Union Cup-2021 tasting competition, held as a part of the All-Russian Summit of Winemakers on October 18, the products of Golubitskoe Estate winery were awarded seven medals - five gold ones and two silver ones. The jury was headed by one of the world's most renowned wine critics, Oz Clarke.

The wines of Golubitskoe Estate received the following awards:

Golubitskoe Estate Noble Selection Red Blend 2018 - gold

Golubitskoe Estate Riesling 2020 - gold

Golubitskoe Estate Noble Selection Barrel Touch Chardonnay 2016 - gold

Tête de Cheval Brut Reserve 2017 - gold

Tête de Cheval Brut 2018 - gold

Golubitskoe Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2018 - silver

Golubitskoe Estate Chardonnay Reserve 2019 - silver

Own premium wines of local production ensure the diversification of the group's portfolio. The deserved awards confirm their high quality, an exceptional expertise of the Golubitskoe Estate winery's team, and the correctness of the chosen strategy, including the group' wine business development. The group expects further growth of the trend towards the consumption of high-quality domestically produced wines.

In 2021, the All-Russian Summit of Winemakers took place for the tenth time. The event, which by now has become one of the most important platforms for discussing relevant issues and prospects of Russian winemaking, was held with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and the Administration of the Krasnodar Region.