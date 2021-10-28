Log in
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY

(BELU)
  Report
The Golubitskoe Estate winery's awarded on an authoritative Russia's Winemakers and Vintners Union Cup-2021 tasting competition

10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
According to the results of the Russia's Winemakers and Vintners Union Cup-2021 tasting competition, held as a part of the All-Russian Summit of Winemakers on October 18, the products of Golubitskoe Estate winery were awarded seven medals - five gold ones and two silver ones. The jury was headed by one of the world's most renowned wine critics, Oz Clarke.

The wines of Golubitskoe Estate received the following awards:

  • Golubitskoe Estate Noble Selection Red Blend 2018 - gold

  • Golubitskoe Estate Riesling 2020 - gold

  • Golubitskoe Estate Noble Selection Barrel Touch Chardonnay 2016 - gold

  • Tête de Cheval Brut Reserve 2017 - gold

  • Tête de Cheval Brut 2018 - gold

  • Golubitskoe Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2018 - silver

  • Golubitskoe Estate Chardonnay Reserve 2019 - silver

Own premium wines of local production ensure the diversification of the group's portfolio. The deserved awards confirm their high quality, an exceptional expertise of the Golubitskoe Estate winery's team, and the correctness of the chosen strategy, including the group' wine business development. The group expects further growth of the trend towards the consumption of high-quality domestically produced wines.

In 2021, the All-Russian Summit of Winemakers took place for the tenth time. The event, which by now has become one of the most important platforms for discussing relevant issues and prospects of Russian winemaking, was held with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and the Administration of the Krasnodar Region.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
