Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Beluga NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   BE0003723377

BELUGA NV

(BELU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:30 2022-07-26 am EDT
2.640 EUR   +1.54%
2021Beluga Nv Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Beluga Nv Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Beluga NV acquired remaining 9.1% stake in Societe De Distributiaon D Eau De La Troupette SA.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beluga whale refusing food after straying into France's Seine river

08/06/2022 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Beluga whale in the Seine river

PARIS (Reuters) - Concerns are rising for a beluga whale which has been spotted in France's river Seine far, from the cold Arctic waters it is more suited, after it refused food and appears emaciated, a local official said on Saturday.

The beluga is swimming slowly in a basin between two locks about 80 km (50 miles) from Paris. Vets will evaluate its health before a decision is taken on how to intervene.

Rescuers, who do not know if the 4-metre mammal is not eating because it lacks energy or is sick, have tried feeding it with live trout.

"It didn't seem very interested," Eure department official Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet told reporters.

The whale has strayed far from its natural habitat, swimming 160 km up the Seine, past the port of Rouen and towards the French capital. Markings were beginning to appear on its skin, a possible sign of deteriorating health.

The all-white beluga normally live in Arctic and sub-Arctic oceans, although they are known to sometimes venture into more southern waters and can survive for a short while in freshwater.

In May, a sick orca separated from its pod died of natural causes in the Seine after attempts to guide it back to sea failed. A month later, another whale, believed to be a Minke, was spotted in the Seine.

No decision had been taken on how to return the beluga to the ocean, Dorliat-Pouzet said.

One option was to try and lead it back to open water. Another was to remove it from the river and transport it, though Dorliat-Pouzet said it was unclear whether the whale was strong enough for such a perilous operation.

Vets will first to attempt to inject it with vitamins.

"Few people think it will return 160 km to the sea on its own," Dorliat-Pouzet added.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BELUGA NV
2021Beluga Nv Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Beluga Nv Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Beluga NV acquired remaining 9.1% stake in Societe De Distributiaon D Eau De La Troupet..
CI
2018BELUGA : Half-year report
CO
2015Hilos Sa along with Longeval SA acquired an additional 1.71% stake in Beluga NV.
CI
2012Beluga NV's Equity Buyback has expired
CI
2012Beluga NV's Equity Buyback has expired
CI
2012Beluga NV announces an Equity Buyback
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 0,28 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 4,48%
Capitalization 3,60 M 3,65 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
EV / Sales 2020 -6,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart BELUGA NV
Duration : Period :
Beluga NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bruno Lippens Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Philippe L. Weill Chairman
Michel Balieus Independent Director
François Vogeleer Independent Director
Jeanine Windey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA NV6.45%4
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-35.02%26 865
EQT AB (PUBL)-46.11%25 844
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-14.39%3 257
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-48.48%2 519
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-8.74%2 423