(Alliance News) - Belvoir Group PLC on Monday said its half-year results were "comfortably" in line with its expectations as it posted a higher profit and revenue.

For the six months that ended June 30, the Lincolnshire, England-based property franchise and financial services said pretax profit rose by 10% to GBP4.4 million from GBP4.0 million a year prior, as administrative expenses fell by 7.4% to GBP5.0 million.

Revenue grew by 3.2% to GBP15.9 million from GBP15.4 million in the first six months of 2022.

Belvoir upped its interim dividend by 25% to 5.0 pence per share from 4.0p per share the year before.

Chief Executive Officer Dorian Gonsalves said: "Our resilient business model and our proven growth strategy underpin the ongoing success of the group's performance and consequently, the board confirms that the group is trading comfortably in line with management's expectations for the year ending 31 December 2023."

Shares in Belvoir were up 3.4% at 227.40p each in London on Monday morning.

