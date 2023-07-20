Belysse Group NV manufactures sustainable textile floor coverings for commercial and residential applications and commercializes its products focusing 90% on North America and Europe under the premium brands Bentley (US), modulyss, arc edition and ITC (Europe). Belysse Group NV employs nearly 1300 people and operates three manufacturing sites in Belgium (Tielt and Zele) and the United States (Los Angeles).

Sector Home Furnishings