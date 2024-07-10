Dallas, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC), a private label development company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products, is pleased to announce Kroger's invitation to attend the Supplier diversity program for vendors aimed at providing diverse-owned businesses with access to capital they need to secure corporate contracts.

Bemax will participate in Kroger's diversity program for vendors on July 22, 2024. The program will provide Bemax the opportunity to connect with American businesses with the capital and technical know-how to help build inclusive, resilient communities of opportunity. This program will further provide a unique opportunity to expand the Bemax distribution network.

"This initiative, which has brought JPMorgan Chase to partner with LISC, will further provide Bemax with increased exposure to capital and community networking among American businesses, especially potential major grocery store buyers of our private label brands," says Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO, Bemax Inc. "We continue to work to expand our distribution network, increase sales, and establish long relationships that present potential, beneficial partnerships."

Consumers and retailers interested in pre-ordering the new brands can visit www.bemaxinc.com/webstore/ or www.walmart.com for more information and to place their orders starting on August 25, 2024.

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering top-quality disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bemax continues to expand its product offerings and distribution network, aiming to exceed the expectations of its growing customer base.

