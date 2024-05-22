BeMetals Corp. is a Canada-based base and precious metals exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of exploration, development and potentially production stage projects. The Companyâs projects include the Kato Gold Project, the Pangeni Copper Project, and Other Japan Projects, and The Kato Gold Project is an advanced exploration project and covers close to 2,000 hectares in Hokkaido. The Company drill targets at the other properties in Japan, which are the Hokusatsu, Konomai, Tashiro and Todoroki Projects. The Todoroki Project is in southwestern Hokkaido. The Konomai Project is located in northeastern Hokkaido. The Tashiro Project is located in northeastern Kyushu. The Hokusatsu Project is located in southwestern Kyushu. The Pangeni Copper Project is located along the western extension of the Central African Copperbelt in Zambia. The Project is approximately 255 kilometers (km) west of the established mining centre of Solwezi.

Sector Diversified Mining